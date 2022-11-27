Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000Aneka DuncanMadison, WI
Related
wisportsheroics.com
Cincinnati Recruits Leaving In Droves After Luke Fickell Comes To Wisconsin
Any time there is a coaching change in college football, a flurry of recruits often changes their decision. The coach is a huge reason why players come to a program. If they are going to have to be under that coach for at least three years, players have to like the coach on some level. New Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell is known for his recruiting prowess. Many Cincinnati recruits are de-committing after Luke Fickell was hired by Wisconsin.
Luke Fickell Is Reportedly Considering 2 Significant Hires
Luke Fickell is the new man in Madison. And according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the former Cincinnati head coach could be looking to go in a different direction at defensive coordinator and replacing Jim Leonhard. Per Rittenberg:. "Will be interesting how the Luke Fickell-Jim Leonhard talks go, but, as some...
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
Diocese of Madison mourns death of Bishop Paul J. Swain
MADISON, Wis. — Bishop Paul J. Swain, who was ordained a priest in Madison before being appointed the eighth bishop of Sioux Falls, died Saturday at the age of 79. The Diocese of Madison announced his death Sunday and said Swain had been in hospice care after suffering significant medical complications. Swain was born on September 12, 1943, in Newark,...
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
WSAW
UW Health reports surge in flu cases in recent weeks
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Doctors with UW Health are noting a huge uptick in flu cases over the last few weeks and are asking the community to stay safe. During the week of Nov. 21-27, UW Health reported 422 cases of influenza. A spokesperson for UW Health said that number is higher than anything it saw during the 2019-2020 flu season, which was the last one before the pandemic started. The health system says this increase in cases is concerning, as the 2019-2020 flu season was severe and peaked in February of 2020 with 318 cases in one week.
Cougar Sightings Are On The Rise In Wisconsin
'They are definitely a predator to be aware of,' a Large Carnivore Specialist said.
Medical Examiner’s Office identifies man killed in downtown Madison shooting
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man Saturday who was killed in a shooting near John Nolen Drive Tuesday afternoon. The Medical Examiner’s Office said Shantarie M. Riley, 36, of Madison died from firearm-related injuries. RELATED: Man killed in shooting near John Nolen Drive; police searching for suspect Police said multiple people reported hearing shots...
nbc15.com
Crash reported on US Hwy 18 causing lane closures
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Iowa County Sherriff’s Office says there is a motorcycle crash causing backup on US Highway 18 for drivers. All lanes of traffic are now open Eastbound and Westbound on US 18/151 at County HHH according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The Sheriff’s Office says...
One person dead, one seriously injured in crash outside Ixonia
IXONIA, Wis. — One person is dead and another was seriously injured after a crash Saturday outside Ixonia. Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 16 and County Road SC just after 11 a.m. Jefferson County Sheriff’s officials said both vehicles were traveling westbound on Highway 16 when one vehicle slow down and attempted to...
Wisconsin teacher sues school district after being fired for speaking out against 'gender identity'
A Wisconsin school counselor is suing district officials over what she believes is a violation of her First Amendment rights after being fired for speaking out against gender identity.
WBAY Green Bay
Three arrested in Dodge County for drugs tied to Mexican cartels
JUNEAU, Wis. (WBAY) - Three people are in custody in connection with a large drug bust in Dodge County. Tuesday, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, along with Beaver Dam and Juneau police departments -- executed a search warrant at an apartment on Fairfield Ave. in Juneau. They found over...
UPDATE: Police searching for man who ran from deputy after weekend pursuit in Rock County
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Officials in Janesville are searching for a Madison man who reportedly led a state trooper on a chase over the weekend before crashing and running from the scene. In a news release, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said a state trooper tried to stop 27-year-old Christopher Miller for speeding around 2:20 a.m. Saturday. Miller then hit a...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman decides to sell farm, own family members charged in her murder
DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A son and grandson have been charged in connection to the death of a Wisconsin woman that decided to sell the family farm. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 51-year-old Aric Way from Glendale and 28-year-old Philip Schmidt-Way from Loveland, Colorado, have been charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide as Party to a Crime.
Comments / 0