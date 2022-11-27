Jones races past unbeaten Edgewater in Class 3M region final shocker

ORLANDO, Fla. – To say that Jones’ football team had the “Eye of the Tiger” on Saturday afternoon would be an understatement.

Perhaps still seething from a narrow 14-13 loss to Edgewater back on Sept. 16, the Tigers came out roaring in the rematch. And this one had a lot more at stake.

Spurred on by the play of quarterback Chris Tooley, who threw two touchdown passes and for another score, and a defense that forced six turnovers, Jones dominated previously unbeaten Edgewater 42-13 in the Class 3 Metro-Region 1 final on a sun-splashed afternoon in front of thousands of fans.

The Tigers (11-2) led 21-0 at halftime and 28-0 in the third quarter before Edgewater finally scored on a 10-yard keeper by Chase Carter.

The final 5 minutes of the game was played on a running clock in front of a shell-shocked Edgewater crowd that had watched the Eagles (12-1) finish unbeaten in the regular season for the first time since 1973 and win their first two playoff games but had no answer for Jones the second time around.

The Tigers have won 10 straight since falling to the Eagles in the third game of the season. Jones next hosts Homestead in the state semifinals on Dec. 2.

“That was a tough game back then,” said Jones coach Elijah Williams, alluding to the one-point setback to Edgewater that cost the Tigers a shot at the district title. “We’re a different team right now.

“People need to remember we lost a lot of guys on offense (from last year),” Williams said. “It took us time to gel. And if you look back at last time (against Edgewater), it was raining and we dropped a lot of balls.

“We actually felt very good about this game,” Williams said. “We felt confident.”

It took Jones a quarter to get its offense going, however, after punting and then fumbling the ball away after a pass completion on its first two drives.

The Tigers scored on three straight possessions in the second quarter and their defense forced four punts and a turnover over the first 24 minutes, putting Edgewater in a deep hole at halftime.

Tooley threw a 19-yard TD pass to Jaylen Williams and Jerrian Parker scored on TD runs of 3 and 7 yards to give Jones a 21-0 lead. Parker finished with 51 yards rushing but left the game with an apparent leg injury later in the game.

“We just couldn’t get into much of a rhythm on offense the majority of the game,” Edgewater coach Cameron Duke said.

Edgewater seemed poised to turn things around on the opening drive of the second half when Carter suddenly came alive at quarterback. After running for only 31 yards and completing no passes in the first half, he went 3-for-3 for 43 yards to drive the Eagles to the Jones 20-yard line.

But the drive stalled there as a pair of incomplete passes forced Edgewater to turn the ball over on downs. The Eagles went on to commit turnovers on five of their final seven drives.

“We needed to get that score on that drive, we knew that,” Duke said. “We were able to march down the field. We just couldn’t finish it at the end. We kind of shot ourselves in the foot.”

Meanwhile, Jones was able to capitalize here and there with its superb speed and athleticism. After stopping Edgewater on downs early in the third quarter, Jones went 80 yards in just five plays. Jaylen Williams scored on a 62-yard pass from Tooley to give the Tigers a 28-0 lead.

George Brown then made the first of his two interceptions for Jones but the Tigers ended up punting.

Carter then finally put Edgewater on the scoreboard with a 10-yard TD run. The schools struggled to find the end zone for the rest of the third quarter.

After a rash of Edgewater turnovers, Tooley then exploded up the middle for a 61-yard TD run to push Jones ahead 35-7. Brown then made an electrifying 40-yard pick-6 to give the Tigers a 42-7 fourth-quarter lead, forcing a running clock.

"The defense played outstanding," Elijah Williams said.

Backup quarterback Michael Clayton threw a 40-yard TD pass to Semaj Fleming with time running out for Edgewater.

Carter finished with 151 yards passing and 76 yards rushing and one TD, but five interceptions stymied his production.

Teammate CJ Baxter, a senior running back and Texas commit, had 54 yards rushing. Camp Magee had more than 100 yards receiving for the Eagles.

For Jones, Tooley finished with 198 yards passing and 68 rushing. Jaylen Williams caught five passes for 110 yards.

Defensively for Jones, Jayden Gillens also had two interceptions, and Jamauri Sands had one interception for Jones.