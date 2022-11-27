ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spear's 27 lead Robert Morris over Wright State 80-59

FAIRBORN, Ohio — Led by Kahliel Spear's 27 points, the Robert Morris Colonials defeated the Wright State Raiders 80-59 on Thursday night. The Colonials are now 3-5 on the season, while the Raiders fell to 5-3.
