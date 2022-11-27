Photos: Yelm's season comes down to a mistake-free 94-yard march - and the Tornados are off to the Class 3A finals

SPANAWAY, Wash. - Yelm had one final shot to knock off defending Class 3A champion Saturday.

And it was a long ways away.

But the top-seeded Tornados did it, marching 94 yards to score the game-winning touchdown on Damian Aalona's 1-yard quarterback sneak with 35.5 seconds remaining in a 28-27 state semifinal victory at Art Crate Field that sent Yelm to its first-ever state championship game.

Here is Vince Miller's photo gallery from the Bellevue-Yelm game:

PHOTO GALLERY

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller