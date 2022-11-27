Photos: Yelm's season comes down to a mistake-free 94-yard march - and the Tornados are off to the Class 3A finals
SPANAWAY, Wash. - Yelm had one final shot to knock off defending Class 3A champion Saturday.
And it was a long ways away.
But the top-seeded Tornados did it, marching 94 yards to score the game-winning touchdown on Damian Aalona's 1-yard quarterback sneak with 35.5 seconds remaining in a 28-27 state semifinal victory at Art Crate Field that sent Yelm to its first-ever state championship game.
Here is Vince Miller's photo gallery from the Bellevue-Yelm game:
