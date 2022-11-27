ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Yelm's season comes down to a mistake-free 94-yard march - and the Tornados are off to the Class 3A finals

By Todd Milles, SBLive
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sBIXO_0jOhGfWU00

SPANAWAY, Wash. - Yelm had one final shot to knock off defending Class 3A champion Saturday.

And it was a long ways away.

But the top-seeded Tornados did it, marching 94 yards to score the game-winning touchdown on Damian Aalona's 1-yard quarterback sneak with 35.5 seconds remaining in a 28-27 state semifinal victory at Art Crate Field that sent Yelm to its first-ever state championship game.

Here is Vince Miller's photo gallery from the Bellevue-Yelm game:

PHOTO GALLERY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B01qP_0jOhGfWU00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XJjhz_0jOhGfWU00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UpVQA_0jOhGfWU00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VDf6d_0jOhGfWU00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vwhyz_0jOhGfWU00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ioC4p_0jOhGfWU00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MIQfR_0jOhGfWU00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zgu8a_0jOhGfWU00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2orCrc_0jOhGfWU00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GMvKT_0jOhGfWU00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08JkkD_0jOhGfWU00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01OyYV_0jOhGfWU00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qs4qG_0jOhGfWU00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZJ6hr_0jOhGfWU00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vlsKd_0jOhGfWU00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gBhew_0jOhGfWU00

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zSGQK_0jOhGfWU00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45m9pJ_0jOhGfWU00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Km7uV_0jOhGfWU00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UBQI3_0jOhGfWU00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zAWY3_0jOhGfWU00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GRiio_0jOhGfWU00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dS9FD_0jOhGfWU00

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

