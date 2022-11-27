ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

LMPD: Man hospitalized after shooting on West Broadway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot in West Louisville on Thursday morning. Officers were called to the 1600 block of West Broadway on reports of a shooting around 11:40 a.m., according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis. When officers arrived, they found an...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police: Man hospitalized after being shot in the leg in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot late Thursday morning in west Louisville. In a news release Thursday, Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers were called around 11:40 a.m. to Broadway and 16th Street near the Russell and California neighborhoods. Officers found a man with a gunshot...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Police investigating shooting in St. Denis neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man is in the hospital after he was shot inside a residence in the St. Denis neighborhood Thursday. Louisville Metro Police Department said that just before 6 p.m. they responded to reports of a shooting in the 4800 block of Rockaway Circle. When officers arrived...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Victim of workplace accident identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man who died after a Southern Indiana workplace accident has been released. Emmanuel Martinez Moran, 22, was injured November 28 while working inside a trench in the 700 block of McKinley Ave. in Clarksville. The work was being done as part of a sewer project.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Wave 3

LMPD: Teenager shot in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Wednesday evening. Around 5:45 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the 1300 block of Weyler Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. When officers arrived, they...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

FOUND: Louisville police locate 32-year-old man from Crescent Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a 32-year-old man who went missing in the Crescent Hill neighborhood Wednesday has been found. Police issued a missing persons alert for Zachary Winter Wednesday afternoon. The missing persons unit said in an email that "Mr. Winter has been located safely in Louisville and will be reunited with family as of 1:50pm on 11-30-22."
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Father describes 7-month-old's 'trauma' from day spent at Louisville day care where worker faces abuse charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The father of an infant who was allegedly abused inside a Louisville day care said his son had "a lot of trauma" that day. Ryan Russell said he fully expected Wednesday's indictment, in which a Jefferson County Grand Jury charged Racheal Flannery with 10 counts of criminal abuse. Flannery was arrested in early October when she worked at Vanguard Academy in Norton Commons.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Is this yours? Man finds urn in Old Louisville alley

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Missing a loved one? We're trying to reconnect a lost urn with its owner. A man reached out to WLKY, saying he was walking around the Old Louisville neighborhood on Nov. 28 when he came across an urn. It appeared to be filled with remains and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

22-year-old man dies in Clarksville 'workplace accident'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after what a coroner called a "workplace accident" in southern Indiana. According to a coroner's report, Emmanuel Martinez Moran, 22, died Monday after an accident in the 700 block of McKinley Avenue in Clarksville, Indiana. Moran was reportedly in a trench when...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Suspects arrested after man gunned down in home invasion in Louisville's Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man who was shot in Louisville's Russell neighborhood in October. According to court documents, 29-year-old Marshall Murray Jr. and 29-year-old Marcus Murray were arrested by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department on Thursday. They are charged with complicity to murder and complicity to first-degree burglary.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Elizabethtown working to transform old properties into housing

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — For more than two decades, the property on College Street, next to the Elizabethtown Police Department, has been empty. "It was a very vibrant factory at one time. It was a sewing factory and lots of people worked there," Mayor Jeff Gregory remembered. At the...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Erika Shields says time as LMPD chief cut short for 'political' reasons

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Erika Shields' tenure as chief of the Louisville Metro Police Department began at a rocky time for department, in the wake of the killing of Breonna Taylor, city-wide protests and the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will end in January, Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announced last...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Washington County crash leaves 4-year-old in critical condition

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating a crash in Washington County that sent a 4-year-old to the hospital with serious injuries. ISP said that around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday they were called to assist with reconstructing a head-on crash. Their initial investigation revealed that a car was...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
kentuckytoday.com

Minton bridge will be closed on weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – All eastbound lanes of the Sherman Minton Bridge, which carries I-64 and US-150 traffic across the Ohio River between Louisville and southern Indiana, will be closed this weekend, as part of the Sherman Minton renewal project, with a nine-day closure planned for mid-December. Weather permitting,...
LOUISVILLE, KY

