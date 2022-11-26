ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL prop it up! Best Kansas City Chiefs prop bets vs. Los Angeles Rams in Week 12

By Wesley Roesch
 5 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams (3-7) face the Kansas City Chiefs (8-2) Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in a Week 12 cross-conference matchup in Week 12. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we break down Tipico Sportsbook’s NFL odds and lines, and tab the 5 best Kansas City Chiefs player prop bets to win on among SportbookWire’s NFL expert picks and predictions.

The Rams are having a tough season coming off their Super Bowl LVI title. They’re currently on a 4-game losing streak, though their last 3 losses have been decided by 10 points or fewer. To make matters worse for Los Angeles, star WR Cooper Kupp and QB Matthew Stafford are officially out for this game. That means either John Wolford or Bryce Perkins will earn the start at QB.

The Chiefs are on the opposite trend with a 4-game winning streak. They’re coming off a 30-27 road win over their division rival Los Angeles Chargers. QB Patrick Mahomes is having an MVP-caliber season in 2022, leading the league in passing yards (3,265), passing touchdowns (28), passing 1st downs (170) and 40+ yard passes (tied with Bills QB Josh Allen at 9).

Best 5 Chiefs player prop bets to make in Week 12

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Saturday at 11:20 a.m. ET.

Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco OVER 64.5 rushing yards (-115)

Pacheco, a 7th-round rookie, was named the Chiefs’ starting running back in Week 7. It took time for the Chiefs to establish the run with Pacheco, but getting him the ball has been a focal point for Kansas City in the last 2 games. Pacheco has 189 yards on 31 carries during those games, averaging over 6 yards per carry.

It seems likely the Chiefs will try to get Pacheco more ground work against the Rams. L.A. does boast the league’s 4th-best run defense, allowing just 95.3 rushing yards per game, but the Chiefs could try to feed Pacheco later in the game if they go up early against one of the Rams’ backup QBs. Hitting 65 yards should be easy for the rookie.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce: ANYTIME TD: (-190)

At 33 years old, Kelce somehow seems to be getting better as he ages. He has already matched his season high in receiving TDs (11) with 7 games to go. He’s scored in 6 of 10 games this season and has had 2 multi-score games, including a 3-score game last week.

Mahomes loves to target Kelce in the red zone where the Chiefs tight end is nearly unstoppable. Betting on Kelce’s anytime TD is basically a no-brainer every week.

Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon OVER 20.5 receiving yards (-115)

McKinnon didn’t have any receiving yards last week, but in Weeks 5-10 he averaged 36.0 receiving yards per game. While Pacheco is considered the lead back, McKinnon is the team’s 3rd-down back due to his blocking ability. With DT Aaron Donald on the opposing side, you can bet McKinnon will be in on plenty of passing downs to make sure Mahomes goes untouched. Plus, Clyde Edwards-Helaire is out with an injury, making McKinnon that much more important in the K.C. offense.

Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster OVER 4.5 receptions (-150)

Smith-Schuster was on pace to earn a decent workload in Week 10 before getting hit and going out with a concussion. He missed Week 11, but coach Andy Reid says Smith-Schuster will be available against the Rams.

Before his injury, Smith-Schuster was developing quite a rapport with Mahomes. In Weeks 6-9 he earned 22 receptions for 325 yards and 2 TDs in 3 games. He’s earned a reputation as the team’s most reliable WR and should earn plenty of targets in Week 12, so 5 receptions should be easy for him to hit.

Chiefs TE Jody Fortson: ANYTIME TD: (+400)

If you’re looking for a potential big payout on a dark horse candidate, look no further than the Fortson TD. It’s a long shot, sure, but Mahomes will look to Fortson in the red zone on occasion due to Fortson’s size and good hands. Fortson has 2 TDs in 6 games this season and pulled in 2 receptions for 51 yards last week. You may want to keep this long-shot bet out of your parlays this week, but it may be worth taking a flier on Fortson as a separate bet.

