Boxing Scene

Jermell Charlo Lashes Out at Terence Crawford: He’s Just Jealous; Scared of Spence

Jermell Charlo knows who he’s siding with when it comes to the bungled Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. undisputed welterweight championship. Charlo, the undisputed 154-pound champion from Houston, recently backed his stablemate and fellow Texan Spence after talks between Crawford and Spence broke down earlier last month. Crawford mostly blamed Al Haymon, Spence’s advisor and the founder of Premier Boxing Champions, for the collapse in negotiations, saying that a lack of transparency from Haymon on certain financial matters was a major dealbreaker.
Boxing Scene

Tyson Fury: I Think Wilder’s A Piece Of Sh!t As A Person; I Hope Ruiz Knocks Him Out Cold!

Tyson Fury figures a fourth fight with Deontay Wilder would sell well in England, where the unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion is a bigger star than ever in his home country. More than 60,000 tickets have already been sold for Fury’s unforeseen third fight against British rival Dereck Chisora on Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Wilder’s pulverizing power, in addition to their intense dislike for one another, would make Fury-Wilder IV more marketable than many other fights that could be made for Fury in his homeland.
Boxing Scene

Kambosos: Teofimo Can Go F--- Himself; Haney Is a Very Special Fighter

George Kambosos evidently does not regard his former opponents on equal terms. The Aussie former lightweight champion recently made it clear that while he may hold now 140-pound contender Teofimo Lopez in contempt, he wholly respects divisional colleague Devin Haney. Kambosos, 29, is coming off two straight losses to Haney,...
Boxing Scene

Avanesyan: “On December 10th, You’ll See How David Avanesyan Beat Terence Crawford”

A world title opportunity was the furthest thing from David Avanesyan’s mind. Sure, the 34-year-old successfully rebuilt his career following a sixth-round stoppage defeat at the hands of Egidijus Kavaliauskas but with Terence Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) and Errol Spence Jr. seemingly on a collision course, the rest of the division was forced to play the waiting game.
Boxing Scene

Prograis Says His Purse Check From Saturday Night Bounced Due To Insufficient Funds

Regis Prograis’ period of celebration barely lasted 72 hours. Prograis revealed in a Tweet he posted Wednesday morning that the check bounced for his purse in excess of $1 million for his 11th-round knockout of Jose Zepeda on Saturday night in Carson, California. The newly crowned WBC super lightweight champion was supposed to be paid a $1,080,000 purse and, in accordance with WBC rules pertaining to fights for vacant championships, a $240,000 bonus for winning.
Boxing Scene

Kim Clavel-Jessica Nery Plata WBC/WBA Unification Bout Rescheduled For Jan. 13

The untimely health scare endured by Kim Clavel has produced a six-week delay in her quest to add another belt to her collection. A terrific WBC/WBA junior flyweight title unification bout between Montreal’s Clavel and Mexico City’s Jessica Nery Plata has been rescheduled for January 13 at Place Bell in Laval, Canada. Promoter Yvon Michael confirmed the news on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after being forced to postpone the show that was originally due to take place on Thursday at the same venue.
Boxing Scene

Raul Curiel vs. Brad Solomon Tops Golden Boy Fight Night, December 17

Wrapping up the year with the Golden Boy Fight Night: LA Edition series, one of Golden Boy’s top welterweight prospects Raul “Cugar” Curiel (11-0, 9 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico will make his main event debut on DAZN as he defends his NABF Welterweight title against Douglasville, Georgia’s Brad Solomon (29-5, 9 KOs).
Boxing Scene

Chocolatito: This Could Be The Best Fight of The Trilogy!

Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez is ready to go to battle once again with his friendly foe Juan Francisco Estrada on Saturday night at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, live on DAZN – and the living legend expects their trilogy clash to be the best yet. The...
Boxing Scene

Juan Francisco Estrada: I've Achieved A Lot More Than I Expected To

Juan Francisco Estrada had every excuse to head down the wrong path. Rather than dwell on the loss of both parents by age fourteen, he instead sought—and found—stability. The two-division and reigning lineal junior bantamweight champion will enter the ring with Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez for a third time this weekend. The fight will mark the 47th of his storied career, all with the guiding presence of head trainer Alfredo Caballero guiding his corner.
Boxing Scene

Efe Ajagba-Oscar Rivas Tops Jan. 14 ESPN Show At Turning Stone Casino

The Top Rank on ESPN 2023 slate kicks off with a high-powered heavyweight doubleheader Saturday, Jan. 14, at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. The 10-round main event is a battle of big-punching Olympians, as Efe “The Silent Roller” Ajagba looks to author a signature win over Oscar “Kaboom” Rivas. In the 10-round co-feature, 2016 Italian Olympian Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello takes a seismic step up in class against fellow unbeaten Stephan “Big Shot” Shaw.
Boxing Scene

Regis Prograis Confirms That He Has Received His 7-Figure Purse In Full For Zepeda Fight

It took some sorting out, but Regis Prograis has been paid in full for his 11th-round knockout win against Jose Zepeda on Saturday night. Prograis confirmed in a video posted to his Twitter account Thursday that he has received his $1,080,000 guarantee and his $240,000 bonus for winning from promoters of the event. Prograis revealed Wednesday morning on Twitter that the seven-figure check he deposited Monday bounced for insufficient funds.
Boxing Scene

Malignaggi Breaks Down Brandon Glanton vs. David Light WBO Eliminator

Paulie Malignaggi is used to world title fights, having partaken in his fair share over the years, and this coming Friday in Tampa, Florida, Malignaggi will be on the mic once more, as he brings his analytical expertise to ProBox TV, where Brandon Glanton will take on David Light in a battle that would see the winner move closer towards a showdown with WBO world cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie.
Boxing Scene

Bakhodir Jalolov Believes He's Ready For Anyone in The Top Ten

Bakhodir Jalolov believes he is already among the top ten best heavyweights in the world - as he warned his rivals not to make him angry. The giant Jalolov extended his professional record to 12-0 (12 KOs) last weekend when he stopped the helpless Curtis Harper in the fourth round.
