Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
Survey finds 88% of adults in Inland Empire are concerned about lack of ‘well-paying jobs’The HD PostCalifornia State
25 Things you have to do in December in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Related
Boxing Scene
Jermell Charlo Lashes Out at Terence Crawford: He’s Just Jealous; Scared of Spence
Jermell Charlo knows who he’s siding with when it comes to the bungled Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. undisputed welterweight championship. Charlo, the undisputed 154-pound champion from Houston, recently backed his stablemate and fellow Texan Spence after talks between Crawford and Spence broke down earlier last month. Crawford mostly blamed Al Haymon, Spence’s advisor and the founder of Premier Boxing Champions, for the collapse in negotiations, saying that a lack of transparency from Haymon on certain financial matters was a major dealbreaker.
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury: I Think Wilder’s A Piece Of Sh!t As A Person; I Hope Ruiz Knocks Him Out Cold!
Tyson Fury figures a fourth fight with Deontay Wilder would sell well in England, where the unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion is a bigger star than ever in his home country. More than 60,000 tickets have already been sold for Fury’s unforeseen third fight against British rival Dereck Chisora on Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Wilder’s pulverizing power, in addition to their intense dislike for one another, would make Fury-Wilder IV more marketable than many other fights that could be made for Fury in his homeland.
Boxing Scene
Kambosos: Teofimo Can Go F--- Himself; Haney Is a Very Special Fighter
George Kambosos evidently does not regard his former opponents on equal terms. The Aussie former lightweight champion recently made it clear that while he may hold now 140-pound contender Teofimo Lopez in contempt, he wholly respects divisional colleague Devin Haney. Kambosos, 29, is coming off two straight losses to Haney,...
Boxing Scene
Bivol on Canelo Rematch: First He Said It Wasn’t His Weight Class, Now It's His Arm; What [Can I] Say?
Dmitry Bivol couldn’t help but break out into a smile when he was informed of another one of Canelo Alvarez’s justifications for his loss in their light heavyweight title bout in May. In what was a minor upset, Russia’s Bivol outpointed Mexico’s Alvarez over 12 rounds to successfully...
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury: I Think My Dad and Jake Paul Should Fight Bare-Knuckle - I'd Give $100 on PPV
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury would love to see Jake Paul fight father John Fury, who is 58-years-old. For the last two years, Paul has been trying to put a fight together with Tyson's younger brother, light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury. They were initially set to collide last year, but...
Boxing Scene
Referee Carlos Padilla Admits He Helped Pacquiao Win Fight in 2000; Opponent, Family of Ref Respond
Manny Pacquiao is one of the greatest boxers of the 21st century, but before the Filipino hero reached global superstardom, he apparently benefited, on one occasion, from a referee’s unseemly assist. In an explosive account, Filipino referee Carlos Padilla admitted that he helped Pacquiao multiple times during his October...
Boxing Scene
Photos: Juan Francisco Estrada, Chocolatito Gonzalez - Face To Face at Final Presser
Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez meet in an epic trilogy fight on Saturday night (December 3) at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, live on DAZN – and the Super-Flyweight legends opened up on their remarkable journeys to the pinnacle of the sport. (photos by Melina Pizano)
Boxing Scene
Avanesyan: “On December 10th, You’ll See How David Avanesyan Beat Terence Crawford”
A world title opportunity was the furthest thing from David Avanesyan’s mind. Sure, the 34-year-old successfully rebuilt his career following a sixth-round stoppage defeat at the hands of Egidijus Kavaliauskas but with Terence Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) and Errol Spence Jr. seemingly on a collision course, the rest of the division was forced to play the waiting game.
Boxing Scene
Prograis Says His Purse Check From Saturday Night Bounced Due To Insufficient Funds
Regis Prograis’ period of celebration barely lasted 72 hours. Prograis revealed in a Tweet he posted Wednesday morning that the check bounced for his purse in excess of $1 million for his 11th-round knockout of Jose Zepeda on Saturday night in Carson, California. The newly crowned WBC super lightweight champion was supposed to be paid a $1,080,000 purse and, in accordance with WBC rules pertaining to fights for vacant championships, a $240,000 bonus for winning.
Boxing Scene
Kim Clavel-Jessica Nery Plata WBC/WBA Unification Bout Rescheduled For Jan. 13
The untimely health scare endured by Kim Clavel has produced a six-week delay in her quest to add another belt to her collection. A terrific WBC/WBA junior flyweight title unification bout between Montreal’s Clavel and Mexico City’s Jessica Nery Plata has been rescheduled for January 13 at Place Bell in Laval, Canada. Promoter Yvon Michael confirmed the news on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after being forced to postpone the show that was originally due to take place on Thursday at the same venue.
Boxing Scene
Raul Curiel vs. Brad Solomon Tops Golden Boy Fight Night, December 17
Wrapping up the year with the Golden Boy Fight Night: LA Edition series, one of Golden Boy’s top welterweight prospects Raul “Cugar” Curiel (11-0, 9 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico will make his main event debut on DAZN as he defends his NABF Welterweight title against Douglasville, Georgia’s Brad Solomon (29-5, 9 KOs).
Boxing Scene
Jean Pascal-Michael Eifert IBF Title Eliminator Set For Feb. 9 In Laval, Canada
A true homecoming is in store for Jean Pascal. BoxingScene.com has learned that the IBF light heavyweight title eliminator between Quebec’s Pascal and Germany’s Michael Eifert has a date and location. The bout will take place on February 9 at Place Bell in Pascal’s hometown of Laval, Canada.
Boxing Scene
Chocolatito: This Could Be The Best Fight of The Trilogy!
Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez is ready to go to battle once again with his friendly foe Juan Francisco Estrada on Saturday night at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, live on DAZN – and the living legend expects their trilogy clash to be the best yet. The...
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia: Once I Take Carre of Tank - I'll Be Fighting Ryan Garcia
After a red hot 2022 campaign, Hector Luis Garcia plans on picking right back up where he left off in 2023. He takes on WBA world lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis on January 7th in a Showtime pay-per-view main event. The event will take place in Washington, DC.
Boxing Scene
Juan Francisco Estrada: I've Achieved A Lot More Than I Expected To
Juan Francisco Estrada had every excuse to head down the wrong path. Rather than dwell on the loss of both parents by age fourteen, he instead sought—and found—stability. The two-division and reigning lineal junior bantamweight champion will enter the ring with Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez for a third time this weekend. The fight will mark the 47th of his storied career, all with the guiding presence of head trainer Alfredo Caballero guiding his corner.
Boxing Scene
Efe Ajagba-Oscar Rivas Tops Jan. 14 ESPN Show At Turning Stone Casino
The Top Rank on ESPN 2023 slate kicks off with a high-powered heavyweight doubleheader Saturday, Jan. 14, at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. The 10-round main event is a battle of big-punching Olympians, as Efe “The Silent Roller” Ajagba looks to author a signature win over Oscar “Kaboom” Rivas. In the 10-round co-feature, 2016 Italian Olympian Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello takes a seismic step up in class against fellow unbeaten Stephan “Big Shot” Shaw.
Boxing Scene
Regis Prograis Confirms That He Has Received His 7-Figure Purse In Full For Zepeda Fight
It took some sorting out, but Regis Prograis has been paid in full for his 11th-round knockout win against Jose Zepeda on Saturday night. Prograis confirmed in a video posted to his Twitter account Thursday that he has received his $1,080,000 guarantee and his $240,000 bonus for winning from promoters of the event. Prograis revealed Wednesday morning on Twitter that the seven-figure check he deposited Monday bounced for insufficient funds.
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Wood Will Be Back Out In January; We're Up For Santa Cruz, Lara, Martinez
Leigh Wood is ready to return to the ring. Whether or not his secondary WBA featherweight title will depend on what comes of his latest round of ordered talks with Leo Santa Cruz. The threat of a title consolidation bout is back on the table for the streaking Brit, who...
Boxing Scene
Malignaggi Breaks Down Brandon Glanton vs. David Light WBO Eliminator
Paulie Malignaggi is used to world title fights, having partaken in his fair share over the years, and this coming Friday in Tampa, Florida, Malignaggi will be on the mic once more, as he brings his analytical expertise to ProBox TV, where Brandon Glanton will take on David Light in a battle that would see the winner move closer towards a showdown with WBO world cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie.
Boxing Scene
Bakhodir Jalolov Believes He's Ready For Anyone in The Top Ten
Bakhodir Jalolov believes he is already among the top ten best heavyweights in the world - as he warned his rivals not to make him angry. The giant Jalolov extended his professional record to 12-0 (12 KOs) last weekend when he stopped the helpless Curtis Harper in the fourth round.
Comments / 0