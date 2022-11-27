7 children among 11 injured in Broward two-car crash, fire rescue says

A two-vehicle crash in Broward Saturday night has sent 11 people to the hospital, mostly children, with some suffering serious injuries, authorities said.

Around 6:15 p.m., Tamarac Fire Rescue rushed to the crash in the area of Commercial Boulevard and 50th Avenue, Tamarac Fire Rescue Spokesperson Van Shoen said.

Details on the crash are not yet known, but passengers from both cars were sent to hospitals.

One car, possibly a large SUV, had seven children and two adults inside, Shoen said. Three of the occupants were trauma alerted to Broward Health North, while the rest were taken to Westside Regional Medical Center.

Two adults were in the other car, and they were also taken to Westside Regional.

Commercial Boulevard is closed in both directions between the Turnpike and Rock Island Road in Tamarac, the Broward Sheriff’s Office tweeted.