TEMPE - Despite a strong 6-1 start to the season, all may not be what it seems to be in Tempe for Sun Devil hoops. Arizona State men’s basketball has gotten off to a great start without star forward Marcus Bagley, who came to campus in 2020 as the third-highest recruit to ever commit to the Sun Devils. A little over two years later, it seems like Bagley isn’t happy about his role on the team following two injury-plagued seasons.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO