Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBKO
Wind picks up Friday, showers for Friday night
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - December started quiet but cold Thursday! We’ll warm back up Friday ahead of our next front, one that will bring showers to the region Friday night. Friday looks milder thanks to south winds increasing throughout the day. Clouds also increase ahead of a system...
WBKO
Strong thunderstorms possible tonight
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One round of showers moved through Tuesday afternoon. Another round of showers and thunderstorms moves in tonight. A few of storms may be strong to severe. The main thunderstorm activity with an approaching cold front arrives tonight; likely after about 7pm, going into the wee...
WBKO
Workers prepare Christmas lights for Bowling Green’s ‘Downtown Lights Up’
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Dec. 2 is a big day in Bowling Green that can get almost anyone in the Christmas spirit. The Christmas lights for ‘Downtown Lights Up’ will be one of the main attractions at Fountain Square Park. Since October, nine City of Bowling Green Landscape...
WBKO
Downtown BGKY Lights Up happening this Friday
After a system malfunction, Warren County tornado sirens are once again functional. South Central Kentucky in need of blood as supply runs low. South Central Kentucky blood supply running low as a result of a trio of illnesses. Live Nativity scene happening December 2nd and 3rd in Lewisburg. Updated: 10...
WBKO
Missing Bowling Green teen found
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A missing teen has been found, according to the Bowling Green Police Department. Vycktoria Dean, 15, was last seen in the area of Walmart on Morgantown Road, police said. She was wearing a black long sleeve turtle neck, gray pajama pants with dog print, blue and white tie dye Crocs. She has hazel eyes, red hair (above ear length) and about 160 pounds.
WBKO
BGFD investigating house fire on W. Main Avenue
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A house fire on West Main Avenue Wednesday night is still under investigation by the Bowling Green Fire Department. The fire was at a home on the 500 block of West Main Avenue. Multiple callers told BGFD they saw a house on fire in the...
WBKO
SKYPAC Christmas tree features tree topper made from tornado debris
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The first anniversary of the 2021 tornados are right around the corner, and between SKYPAC and Erksine Concepts, these organizations have allowed something tragic to be turned into something celebrated. SKyPAC’s community Christmas tree has a surprise- one that’s even bigger than the fact it’s...
WBKO
Monroe Co. Schools close for the week due to heavy sickness
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Each September to April, medical professionals can expect the flu season to be at its peak. But this year is different, due to two more virus outbreaks on top of an already tough flu season. The ‘Tripledemic’ consists of cases of the flu, coronavirus, and Respiratory...
WBKO
Barren County Judicial Center set to begin design phase
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - In 2020, the state granted Barren County $32 million to build a new Judicial Center. The 50,000-square-foot, Barren County Judicial Center will take the place of Dollar General and the Glasgow Glass Company on West Main Street in Glasgow. Micheal Hale, Barren County Judge-Executive, said the...
WBKO
First responders working wreck on northbound I-65 involving 2 semi trucks
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Law enforcement is working an accident involving two semi trucks on northbound I-65. A passenger car also was involved in the wreck and rolled over multiple times. The accident is just north of the 38 mile marker on I-65. Expect traffic delays as the scene...
WBKO
Horses of Hope featuring Warren County artists on display this Friday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It has been nearly a year since the December tornadoes devastated much of Southcentral Kentucky, but four local student artists are trying to raise money for their local communities. The three Independence Bank-funded “Horses of Hope” will be presented at Keeneland in Lexington during the...
WBKO
Edmonson County swears in new sheriff early
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s looking like there’s a new sheriff in town, or should we say county?. After former Sheriff Shane Doyle announced an early retirement, Sheriff James Vincent was sworn in over a month early as sheriff of Edmonson County. Vincent won the primary election...
WBKO
Bowling Green native wins Food Network show, crafts ‘small-town Kentucky’ gingerbread parade
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green native was declared the winner of the Gingerbread Baking Challenge on Food Network that aired Monday night. Elizabeth Moore Rhodes is a glass artist from Bowling Green who has her own studio in town. She has always loved Christmas and gingerbread creations so wanted to participate in the Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown.
WBKO
Johnson Family Christmas Lights bring joy for the holidays
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In her Castle Heights neighborhood, Ashli Johnson’s house is a bright light around the holidays. For years, she has drawn visitors to her street to see what she has done with her festive decorations. “She puts her heart into it because it reminds her...
WBKO
VIDEO: Hometown Holiday Bazaar being held at Franklin First UMC Saturday, Dec. 3rd
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hometown Holiday Bazaar hosted by Simpson County 4-H will be taking place this Saturday, December 3rd from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There will be 25 different vendors from all over the state. “We’ll have woodworking there’s going to be holiday decor,” Catherine Webster,...
WBKO
Lady Topper fan bus scheduled for NCAA Volleyball Tournament Regional in Lexington
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU’s Hilltopper Athletic Foundation has announced that a fan bus has been finalized for this weekend as the Hilltopper Volleyball team is headed up the road to Lexington to take on Bowling Green (OH) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 3:45 p.m. CT.
WBKO
A second-half surge keeps WKU alive against Austin Peay
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Coming out of the halftime break on a 20-5 run, WKU Hilltopper Basketball fended off the Austin Peay Governors in a 75-74 win in Clarksville on Wednesday night. The 7-1 start to WKU’s season is the best for the program since 2006-07 when the team started in the same manner.
WBKO
Lady Tops defeated by hot shooting from Lipscomb
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball struggled early against Lipscomb on Tuesday night and was unable to recover, falling to the Bison, 84-66. “Seven turnovers tonight, which is a 20-turnover reduction from the road trip,” said head coach Greg Collins. “Right now, the bottom line is we’re not playing well. We’re not playing well offensively – we’re missing a lot of shots. This is the third game we’ve gotten more field goal attempts than our opponent and made fewer shots. They were 13-for-22 from the 3-point line, and we were 5-for-27. We’re just missing a lot of shots. I think we’re hurried, we’re a little bit rushed and not settled. I have to do a better job of getting them to calm down and keep moving the ball until we get that comfortable shot.”
WBKO
Fallen firefighters honored with memorial at Fire Station 7
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Fire Station Seven in Bowling Green is the new home to a memorial for fallen firefighters. The monument is a year and a half in the making, built by fellow firefighters during free time and even on days off. While the monument does pay tribute...
WBKO
Bowling Green Fire Department responds to house fire on W. Main Avenue
BGPD work to determine if robbery suspect was involved in string of crimes. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Stores and homes received significant damage on Cave Mill Road, Cave City, and much more. Tornado Damage in Logan County (News-Democrat & Leader) Updated: Dec. 13,...
Comments / 0