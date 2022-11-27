BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball struggled early against Lipscomb on Tuesday night and was unable to recover, falling to the Bison, 84-66. “Seven turnovers tonight, which is a 20-turnover reduction from the road trip,” said head coach Greg Collins. “Right now, the bottom line is we’re not playing well. We’re not playing well offensively – we’re missing a lot of shots. This is the third game we’ve gotten more field goal attempts than our opponent and made fewer shots. They were 13-for-22 from the 3-point line, and we were 5-for-27. We’re just missing a lot of shots. I think we’re hurried, we’re a little bit rushed and not settled. I have to do a better job of getting them to calm down and keep moving the ball until we get that comfortable shot.”

