Lanes cleared after crash on I-40 West near Garner
GARNER, N.C. — A crash on I-40 West at Exit 306 near U.S. Highway 70 in Garner is creating more than an hour of delays. The crash is cleared and traffic has dissipated. One out of the three lanes is currently closed, but it is expected to reopen by 8 a.m.
I-95 reopens in Halifax County after truck spills boxes on highway
ENFIELD, N.C. — Boxes of what appeared to be produce spilled Wednesday on Interstate 95 after a tractor trailer overturned. The crash occurred before 4 a.m. near Exit 161 for N.C. Highway 561 in Halifax County. The entire northbound direction of I-95 was closed north of Rocky Mount, reopening by 9:30 a.m.
Police: 2 kids found in car with 2 bodies
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Two people were found fatally shot in a car in a parking lot of a North Carolina business and two young children were found unharmed in the backseat Thursday morning, police said. Rocky Mount police said employees arriving for work on Construction Drive around 6...
Driver speeds away from officers, crashing into tree in Selma
SELMA, N.C. — A driver was badly injured in a crash Wednesday when he tried to escape a Selma police officer. Before 12:30 a.m., officers attempted to stop the driver, but the driver sped away. According to police, the driver turned on a dead end street, swerved off the...
Forensic experts: Blood, bullets, cleaning supplies found inside of Range Rover after Raleigh man killed in botched Craiglist sale
RALEIGH, N.C. — Forensic experts testified on Wednesday in the trial involving a Raleigh man killed while trying to sell his SUV on Craigslist. Prosecutors argue Andy Banks was killed in September 2020 while trying to sell his silver Range Rover in Raleigh’s Village District. Banks was 39.
Father of driver in deadly Raleigh Christmas Parade truck crash faces gun charge
RALEIGH, N.C. — The father of the driver charged in the Raleigh Christmas Parade crash that killed an 11-year-old girl is facing a gun charge. Christopher Glass, 49, of Goode, Va., is charged with bringing a firearm in a parade, court records show. He does not face any charges related to the crash.
Found: Woman with cognitive impairments found after 5 days missing
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday asked for help to find a missing woman who has autism and a history of mental health issues. On Thursday, they provided an update that Elizabeth Marie Torres, 29, was found safe. "She is safe, and has been returned...
Two young children spent hours inside cold car in Rocky Mount with 2 bodies inside
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount police said two "toddler-age" children spent hours in the cold in the backseat of a car overnight while two dead bodies were in the front seat. Employees at Barnhill Contracting Co. on Construction Drive in Rocky Mount discovered the bodies around 6 a.m....
Durham couple on board cruise ship struck by enormous wave, killing 1, injuring 4
DURHAM, N.C. — One person is dead and four are injured after a massive wave crashed into a cruise ship in Antarctica. A Durham couple, who were also passengers on the Viking Polaris, are sharing their story about a vacation turned into a nightmare. Suzie Gooding said the views...
Woman shot on New Bern Ave., transported to WakeMed
RALEIGH, N.C. — Around 11 p.m. on Wednesday a woman was shot at Zacks Grocery Mart on New Bern Ave. There were over a dozen shots fired. The woman who was shot has been transported to WakeMed with serious injuries, but her condition is unknown. Police cars have blocked...
Raleigh police release bodycam video of shootout with teen
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police on Thursday released body camera video from a shootout with a 15-year-old boy suspected of fatally shooting five people and wounding two more in an East Raleigh neighborhood. Officers spent several hours searching for the armed suspect, later identified by his parents as Austin Thompson,...
Man, 27, killed trying to cross New Bern Avenue in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man trying to cross New Bern Avenue was struck by a car and killed Tuesday night. Around 8:15 p.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department, responded to the crash on New Bern Avenue westbound near Hedingham Boulevard. Officials said Ronge Mwanakyungu, 27, was not using...
Raleigh police arrest three in stabbing on New Bern Ave.
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police on Thursday arrested three people, charging them with murder in the stabbing death of a fourth man. They did not say how they connected the suspects – Elaine Neal, 53, Brian Wynn, 49, and Tiffany Daly, 38 – to the death of Keith Graham, 69.
Plane returns to Raleigh-Durham airport after hitting coyote
RALEIGH, N.C. — An airplane departing from Raleigh-Durham International Airport returned to the airport shortly after takeoff when the flight crew reported striking a coyote on the runway. Southwest Airlines Flight #1221 had been on its way to Chicago Midway International Airport on Tuesday but returned to the North...
Durham police employee charged with murder of 25-year-old after wrong man initially arrested
DURHAM, N.C. — A Durham Police Department employee is in custody on Thursday on charges of first-degree murder. Marcus Woods was arrested in connection with the death of 25-year-old Tyler Young, but that action came after authorities wrongfully arrested another man. On Nov. 21, around 11:45 p.m., officers responded...
'I just shot him:' Newly-released 911 call from North Hills shooting reveals father claiming to have shot his son
RALEIGH, N.C. — A newly-released 911 call is providing insight into the shooting that happened at North Hills on Thanksgiving weekend – with the man who called 911 claiming to have shot his son. He also claimed to be a former law enforcement officer. "I just shot him,"...
'He preyed on her disabilities:' Mother says missing daughter last seen with man she met online
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday asked for help to find a missing woman who has autism and a history of mental health issues. Tina Salmon, her mother, fears her daughter, who has been missing for five days now, may be in danger. She believes her daughter, who goes by Liza, is with a man she met on the internet.
Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle on New Bern Avenue
RALEIGH, N.C. — A pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle on New Bern Avenue at Hedingham Boulevard Tuesday evening. Raleigh police told WRAL News the man was left with serious injuries after being struck, but did not reveal the details of his condition. The driver did stay on...
Two women shot on New Bern Ave., One taken to WakeMed
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two woman were shot at Zacks Grocery Mart on New Bern Avenue on Wednesday night. There were over a dozen shots fired around 11 p.m. Raleigh police confirmed two women were shot on Thursday night after WRAL initially learned one woman was shot. One woman was...
Durham Hillside, Jack Britt on long list of NC with hoax threats, lockdowns disrupting classes
DURHAM, N.C. — Firefighters and police swarmed to Hillside High School in Durham on Thursday morning in response to the report of an active shooter. That threat was quickly determined to be a hoax. Hillside's campus, located at 3727 Fayetteville Road, was placed on a lockdown before 10 a.m....
