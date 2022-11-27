ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nash County, NC

Lanes cleared after crash on I-40 West near Garner

GARNER, N.C. — A crash on I-40 West at Exit 306 near U.S. Highway 70 in Garner is creating more than an hour of delays. The crash is cleared and traffic has dissipated. One out of the three lanes is currently closed, but it is expected to reopen by 8 a.m.
Police: 2 kids found in car with 2 bodies

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Two people were found fatally shot in a car in a parking lot of a North Carolina business and two young children were found unharmed in the backseat Thursday morning, police said. Rocky Mount police said employees arriving for work on Construction Drive around 6...
Woman shot on New Bern Ave., transported to WakeMed

RALEIGH, N.C. — Around 11 p.m. on Wednesday a woman was shot at Zacks Grocery Mart on New Bern Ave. There were over a dozen shots fired. The woman who was shot has been transported to WakeMed with serious injuries, but her condition is unknown. Police cars have blocked...
Raleigh police release bodycam video of shootout with teen

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police on Thursday released body camera video from a shootout with a 15-year-old boy suspected of fatally shooting five people and wounding two more in an East Raleigh neighborhood. Officers spent several hours searching for the armed suspect, later identified by his parents as Austin Thompson,...
Man, 27, killed trying to cross New Bern Avenue in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man trying to cross New Bern Avenue was struck by a car and killed Tuesday night. Around 8:15 p.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department, responded to the crash on New Bern Avenue westbound near Hedingham Boulevard. Officials said Ronge Mwanakyungu, 27, was not using...
Plane returns to Raleigh-Durham airport after hitting coyote

RALEIGH, N.C. — An airplane departing from Raleigh-Durham International Airport returned to the airport shortly after takeoff when the flight crew reported striking a coyote on the runway. Southwest Airlines Flight #1221 had been on its way to Chicago Midway International Airport on Tuesday but returned to the North...
Two women shot on New Bern Ave., One taken to WakeMed

RALEIGH, N.C. — Two woman were shot at Zacks Grocery Mart on New Bern Avenue on Wednesday night. There were over a dozen shots fired around 11 p.m. Raleigh police confirmed two women were shot on Thursday night after WRAL initially learned one woman was shot. One woman was...
