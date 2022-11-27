Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Rainbow Wahine volleyball meets LSU in first round of NCAA tournament
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Friday, the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team is set to make its 29th consecutive NCAA tournament appearance. In Stanford, Cali., the three-time Big West champs will meet LSU in the first round. This marks the third-straight season the ‘Bows pulled the Big West conference’s automatic bid....
UH’s Alexander, Igiede, Lang, Ah Mow earn top Big West Volleyball Honors
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Big West announced their All-Conference teams and post season awards for their 2022 women’s Volleyball season, with the Rainbow Wahine Volleyball team coming home with four of the major honors. UH middle blocker Amber Igiede was named Player of the Year while Kate Lang was...
Wahine are Bay Area Bound, set to face LSU in NCAA Volleyball Tournament
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The three-time Big West Champion Rainbow Wahine volleyball team is tournament bound. The team was pegged to face LSU of the SEC this weekend in the opening round of the NCAA tournament, Tuesday morning they made their way to the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, but were met with cheers and fanfare as they hopped on their bus, the team feeling the aloha before boarding their plane for the Bay Area.
After complaints, 2-day Ironman will be split between Hawaii and a second location
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Ironman World Championships triathlon is slated to be a smaller event on Hawaii Island starting next year. Officials announced Wednesday that the next VinFast Ironman World Championships will have duel hosts. That means that on Oct. 14, 2023, the women’s race will return to Kona.
Hawaii is now the only state where drivers are paying over $5 for a gallon of gas
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is now the only state in the country with a gas price average over $5 a gallon. That’s according to a new report from AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch on Thursday. AAA Hawaii said the average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaii is $5.19 while...
City hires contractor to evaluate, review Koko Head shooting range amid lead concerns
As of Wednesday night, officials said lava is about 3 miles away from the Daniel K. Inouye Highway. Native Hawaiian activist, physician Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli passes away. “Uncle Emmett leaves an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of the people of Hawaii." Hit with a 'double whammy,' Hawaii's...
These are Josh Green’s 5 big priorities for his first 100 days in office
Honolulu police arrested 34-year-old Patrick Tuputala for second-degree murder Thursday evening. Navy’s toxic fire suppressant foam spill delays Red Hill defueling plan. They did not say how long the defueling process could be delayed. Advance of lava from Mauna Loa eruption slows, but threat to key Hawaii Island highway...
Surf of up to 26 feet possible along north, west shores as warning-level swell rolls in
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surf of up to 26 feet is possible for some spots as a dangerously large west-northwest swell rolls in, the National Weather Service said. A high surf warning is in effect for north- and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and for north-facing shores of Maui until 6 a.m. Friday.
For these photographers, capturing Mauna Loa’s fiery show is the opportunity of a lifetime
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As soon as Mauna Loa woke up from its near 40-year slumber, veteran volcano videographer Mick Kalber didn’t waste any time getting to the summit for the images of a lifetime. “Yesterday was really, really good. Today was epic,” Kalber said. “Today was just off the...
Filipinos in Hawaii share their success by giving back ‘blessings’ to the homeland
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For many Filipino immigrants, achieving success in Hawaii means sharing it with people back in their homeland. That includes retired Hawaii lawmaker Jun Abinsay, who is from Ilocos Sur, a province in northern Philippines. He moved to Honolulu more than 50 years ago — part of the...
Man accused of murdering Waikiki teen in 1972 extradited to Honolulu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect in a 1972 Waikiki murder has been extradited to Honolulu. Tudor Chirila Jr. was taken into custody by the Honolulu Police Department on Thursday afternoon. The 77-year-old former Nevada deputy attorney general was brought to Hawaii from Reno. Chirila is accused of stabbing 19-year-old Nancy...
Thousands flock to see ‘epic’ Mauna Loa eruption as lava flows light up sky
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands of people are flocking to see Mauna Loa’s fiery show, prompting Hawaii Island officials to tell people not to park or walk along Daniel K. Inouye Highway. Hawaii Island Mayor Mitch Roth issued an emergency order to ban parking and walking on the highway. Spectators...
Mauna Loa lava flow moving at slower pace, could now be over a week until it reaches key highway
HNN News Brief (Dec. 1, 2022) The USGS says as of this morning, lava from the Mauna Loa eruption is about 3.3 miles away from Daniel K. Inouye Highway. Jonathan Jared Saupe provides a visual aid explaining how a lava flow slows down when it spreads into flatter area. Sunrise...
For Oahu’s elderly and disabled, weekly delivery of meals isn’t just about the food
City hires contractor to evaluate, review Koko Head shooting range amid lead concerns. The Koko Head Shooting Complex is facing multiple investigations after nine city workers tested positive for elevated levels of lead. Updated: 48 minutes ago. |. “Uncle Emmett leaves an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of...
Manhunt underway following fatal shooting at Ewa Beach housing complex
Despite flow of lava from Mauna Loa slowing down, officials are bracing for it to cross key highway. County crews have set up traffic mitigation efforts to let people know where to go. Mom who made eye patches for daughter is now helping others with vision problems. Updated: 4 hours...
Firefighters extinguish blaze at abandoned 2-story structure
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire broke out at an abandoned structure in Moiliili early Tuesday, the Honolulu Fire Department said. Officials said firefighters responded to what was initially reported as a rubbish fire at an address on Kapiolani Boulevard. The first unit arrived around 4:40 a.m. to find a dilapidated...
Open House: Charming estate in Wahiawa Heights and spacious condo at 21 Craigside in Nuuanu
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of First Hawaiian Bank and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about First Hawaiian Bank, visit https://www.fhb.com/en/personal. If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open...
A sinkhole in Kakaako is proving a bear to fix ― and a big headache for businesses
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Repairs to a sinkhole at the intersection of Halekauwila and Cooke streets in Kakaako are taking a toll on residents and businesses. The impact is expected to last another six months. Currently, drivers can only access Cooke businesses from Ilaniwai, Queen and Kapiolani. Having fewer entry points...
Authorities: Suspect in deadly Ewa Beach shooting turns himself in
EWA BEACH (HawaiiNewsNow) - A suspect is in custody after fatally shooting a 57-year-old man in Ewa Beach Thursday morning, officials said. Honolulu police arrested 34-year-old Patrick Tuputala for second-degree murder Thursday evening. Authorities said sheriffs were able to convince Tuputala to turn himself in. The shooting happened about 8:30...
Proposed ban on concealed weapons at ‘sensitive places’ moves forward at Council
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A ban on concealed weapons in “sensitive places,” like schools and parks, moved forward at the City Council on Tuesday. The council voted 6-2 to send Bill 57 to the Executive Matters Committee for further hearings. Their vote came after hearing emotional testimony from both...
