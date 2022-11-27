HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The three-time Big West Champion Rainbow Wahine volleyball team is tournament bound. The team was pegged to face LSU of the SEC this weekend in the opening round of the NCAA tournament, Tuesday morning they made their way to the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, but were met with cheers and fanfare as they hopped on their bus, the team feeling the aloha before boarding their plane for the Bay Area.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO