San Jose, CA

hawaiinewsnow.com

Rainbow Wahine volleyball meets LSU in first round of NCAA tournament

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Friday, the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team is set to make its 29th consecutive NCAA tournament appearance. In Stanford, Cali., the three-time Big West champs will meet LSU in the first round. This marks the third-straight season the ‘Bows pulled the Big West conference’s automatic bid....
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

UH’s Alexander, Igiede, Lang, Ah Mow earn top Big West Volleyball Honors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Big West announced their All-Conference teams and post season awards for their 2022 women’s Volleyball season, with the Rainbow Wahine Volleyball team coming home with four of the major honors. UH middle blocker Amber Igiede was named Player of the Year while Kate Lang was...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Wahine are Bay Area Bound, set to face LSU in NCAA Volleyball Tournament

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The three-time Big West Champion Rainbow Wahine volleyball team is tournament bound. The team was pegged to face LSU of the SEC this weekend in the opening round of the NCAA tournament, Tuesday morning they made their way to the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, but were met with cheers and fanfare as they hopped on their bus, the team feeling the aloha before boarding their plane for the Bay Area.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

These are Josh Green’s 5 big priorities for his first 100 days in office

Honolulu police arrested 34-year-old Patrick Tuputala for second-degree murder Thursday evening. Navy’s toxic fire suppressant foam spill delays Red Hill defueling plan. They did not say how long the defueling process could be delayed. Advance of lava from Mauna Loa eruption slows, but threat to key Hawaii Island highway...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Man accused of murdering Waikiki teen in 1972 extradited to Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect in a 1972 Waikiki murder has been extradited to Honolulu. Tudor Chirila Jr. was taken into custody by the Honolulu Police Department on Thursday afternoon. The 77-year-old former Nevada deputy attorney general was brought to Hawaii from Reno. Chirila is accused of stabbing 19-year-old Nancy...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Firefighters extinguish blaze at abandoned 2-story structure

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire broke out at an abandoned structure in Moiliili early Tuesday, the Honolulu Fire Department said. Officials said firefighters responded to what was initially reported as a rubbish fire at an address on Kapiolani Boulevard. The first unit arrived around 4:40 a.m. to find a dilapidated...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Authorities: Suspect in deadly Ewa Beach shooting turns himself in

EWA BEACH (HawaiiNewsNow) - A suspect is in custody after fatally shooting a 57-year-old man in Ewa Beach Thursday morning, officials said. Honolulu police arrested 34-year-old Patrick Tuputala for second-degree murder Thursday evening. Authorities said sheriffs were able to convince Tuputala to turn himself in. The shooting happened about 8:30...
EWA BEACH, HI

