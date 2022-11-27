ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting near University Center Drive

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One man is dead and one woman is injured after a shooting at an apartment complex near S. University Center Drive. Officer responded to a shooting at the 3800 block of Royal Crest near E. Twain Avenue and S. University Center Drive around 7:53 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Human remains found in barrel in Las Vegas, suspect arrested for murder

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities say a suspect is in custody for murder after human remains were found in a barrel in Las Vegas on Tuesday. Officers were called to a report of possible remains found in a barrel in the area of Palm Street and Quail Avenue, near Russell Road and Mountain Vista Street, on Tuesday, Nov. 29, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

1 dead, 1 injured after hit and run in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one woman dead and another man injured in the north Las Vegas valley. The North Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported to the area of Belmont St and Dillon Ave at about 6:07 p.m. on Wednesday. Authorities said...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

2 injured in house fire near Eastern, Sahara

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two people were taken to a hospital after a house fire broke out in the east Las Vegas valley early Wednesday morning. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to reports of a fire on Hoyt Avenue, near Eastern and Sahara avenues, around 1:45 a.m., a city spokesperson said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

1 in critical condition after crash near Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a crash in the central Las Vegas valley that left one pedestrian in critical condition. Fatal detectives responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian near E. Washington and N. Las Vegas Blvd around 6 p.m. on Thursday. The pedestrian...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Crash on US-95 south and Rancho

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A crash is causing a traffic delay on US-95 southbound at Rancho Drive. Currently, two right lanes are blocked, with stop-and-go traffic back to Jones Boulevard. At this time, authorities have not released any information on the crash. Check back for updates.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Reckless driver arrested after police standoff near Paradise, Winnick

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was on the scene near Paradise and Winnick. Investigators say around 3:30 p.m., LVMPD attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on a suspicious vehicle in the area. The driver began to drive recklessly on the sidewalks when the vehicle...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Metro Police Department held 'Coffee With A Cop' event

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police Department is working to help our local LGBTQ+ community feel safe. Officers with the downtown area command held a "Coffee With A Cop" event at The Center, a Las Vegas LGBTQ+ community hub. With the recent Club Q mass shooting in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Motorcyclist dies one month following crash involving other car

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A 41-year-old motorcyclist is dead one month after a crash that involved another car in downtown Las Vegas. The incident occurred on October 29 at around 6:47 p.m. near the intersection of Bonanza Road and City Parkway. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Sunrise Hospital holds...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Police seek public's help after 96-year-old injured in hit and run

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are seeking the public's help in locating a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run near Tropicana. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a 96-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car on the marked crosswalk around 11:26 a.m. on November 17 near E. Tropicana and S. Mojave Road.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Juvenile dead after being hit by vehicle near Nellis, Owens

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a juvenile. On Tuesday, at about 5:46 p.m., authorities received reports of a fatal crash on East Owens Avenue, east of North Nellis Boulevard. Investigators said a 2017 Ford F-250 pickup truck was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Violence against taxi drivers up in 2022

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Taxi drivers in Clark County are facing more violence from passengers and other drivers, according to the Taxicab Authority. The authority reports 58 violent crimes against cab drivers so far this year. Up slightly from the 53 reported in 2021 and 27 in 2020. A...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

$50K reward offered for suspects who robbed postal carrier in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The U.S. Postal Service is offering a $50,000 reward for the capture of suspects who recently robbed a letter carrier in Henderson. The Postal Inspection Service says the robbery happened around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 10 Rue De Parc in Henderson, near Pebble and Pecos roads.
HENDERSON, NV

