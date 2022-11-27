LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities say a suspect is in custody for murder after human remains were found in a barrel in Las Vegas on Tuesday. Officers were called to a report of possible remains found in a barrel in the area of Palm Street and Quail Avenue, near Russell Road and Mountain Vista Street, on Tuesday, Nov. 29, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO