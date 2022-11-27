Read full article on original website
Famed Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Tickets now available for 2023 Pro Bowl GamesAdrian HolmanLas Vegas, NV
Opinion: UNLV firing coach Arroyo doesn't make any sense right nowEugene AdamsParadise, NV
UNLV Football just might finish their season on a surprisingly high noteEugene AdamsParadise, NV
news3lv.com
Police investigate crash after car chase in North Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are on the scene of a crash following a car chase in the North Las Vegas valley. A patrol officer initiated a vehicle pursuit after spotting a vehicle involved in a previous robbery near Washington Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard Thursday night. The...
news3lv.com
Police: New video shows car sought in deadly 2021 road rage shooting on Las Vegas freeway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have released new video of what they call a "vehicle of interest" in a deadly road rage shooting from last year that remains unsolved. The video shows the vehicle at an ARCO gas station near Sahara Avenue and Valley View Boulevard,...
news3lv.com
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting near University Center Drive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One man is dead and one woman is injured after a shooting at an apartment complex near S. University Center Drive. Officer responded to a shooting at the 3800 block of Royal Crest near E. Twain Avenue and S. University Center Drive around 7:53 p.m.
news3lv.com
Human remains found in barrel in Las Vegas, suspect arrested for murder
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities say a suspect is in custody for murder after human remains were found in a barrel in Las Vegas on Tuesday. Officers were called to a report of possible remains found in a barrel in the area of Palm Street and Quail Avenue, near Russell Road and Mountain Vista Street, on Tuesday, Nov. 29, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
news3lv.com
1 dead, 1 injured after hit and run in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one woman dead and another man injured in the north Las Vegas valley. The North Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported to the area of Belmont St and Dillon Ave at about 6:07 p.m. on Wednesday. Authorities said...
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Ex-US Marine threatened to 'shoot-up' Fashion Show Mall
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A man is behind bars after making violent threats to a local mall and one other victim. Jeremy Schumacher was arrested on Monday, November 28, at his residence in downtown Las Vegas. According to an arrest report, dispatchers received a 911 call from a person...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Metro Police Department having a busy year with commercial robberies
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's an operation that took hours. Neighbors on an otherwise quiet street near Rancho and Sahara watching as police removed a truckload of stolen goods. Everything from computers to small appliances to golf clubs. A criminal enterprise permanently out of business, and three men under...
news3lv.com
2 injured in house fire near Eastern, Sahara
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two people were taken to a hospital after a house fire broke out in the east Las Vegas valley early Wednesday morning. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to reports of a fire on Hoyt Avenue, near Eastern and Sahara avenues, around 1:45 a.m., a city spokesperson said.
news3lv.com
1 in critical condition after crash near Las Vegas Boulevard
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a crash in the central Las Vegas valley that left one pedestrian in critical condition. Fatal detectives responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian near E. Washington and N. Las Vegas Blvd around 6 p.m. on Thursday. The pedestrian...
news3lv.com
Crash on US-95 south and Rancho
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A crash is causing a traffic delay on US-95 southbound at Rancho Drive. Currently, two right lanes are blocked, with stop-and-go traffic back to Jones Boulevard. At this time, authorities have not released any information on the crash. Check back for updates.
news3lv.com
Reckless driver arrested after police standoff near Paradise, Winnick
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was on the scene near Paradise and Winnick. Investigators say around 3:30 p.m., LVMPD attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on a suspicious vehicle in the area. The driver began to drive recklessly on the sidewalks when the vehicle...
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas police respond to armed man on roof near Lake Mead and Pecos
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is on the scene of a barricade situation involving an armed man on a roof refusing to get down. Police say they responded to the 3400 block of E. Lake Mead Blvd, near Pecos Road, Tuesday morning following reports of the armed man.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Metro Police Department held 'Coffee With A Cop' event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police Department is working to help our local LGBTQ+ community feel safe. Officers with the downtown area command held a "Coffee With A Cop" event at The Center, a Las Vegas LGBTQ+ community hub. With the recent Club Q mass shooting in...
news3lv.com
Sheriff's office: Man wanted for attempted murder found hiding in Pahrump trailer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The suspect wanted for attempted murder in a nationwide manhunt was found in a trailer in Parhump Wednesday night, according to authorities. Ryan Sanders, 37, is accused of attacking a Pahrump woman on Nov. 21 and kidnapping her during a burglary, leaving her for dead, the Nye County Sheriff's Office said.
news3lv.com
Motorcyclist dies one month following crash involving other car
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A 41-year-old motorcyclist is dead one month after a crash that involved another car in downtown Las Vegas. The incident occurred on October 29 at around 6:47 p.m. near the intersection of Bonanza Road and City Parkway. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Sunrise Hospital holds...
news3lv.com
Police seek public's help after 96-year-old injured in hit and run
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are seeking the public's help in locating a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run near Tropicana. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a 96-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car on the marked crosswalk around 11:26 a.m. on November 17 near E. Tropicana and S. Mojave Road.
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Woman accused of DUI in deadly crash had suspended license, registration
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The woman accused of driving under the influence in a deadly crash in the west Las Vegas valley on Thanksgiving had a suspended license and registration, according to an arrest report. Tierra Richardson, 23, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and reckless driving resulting in...
news3lv.com
Juvenile dead after being hit by vehicle near Nellis, Owens
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a juvenile. On Tuesday, at about 5:46 p.m., authorities received reports of a fatal crash on East Owens Avenue, east of North Nellis Boulevard. Investigators said a 2017 Ford F-250 pickup truck was...
news3lv.com
Violence against taxi drivers up in 2022
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Taxi drivers in Clark County are facing more violence from passengers and other drivers, according to the Taxicab Authority. The authority reports 58 violent crimes against cab drivers so far this year. Up slightly from the 53 reported in 2021 and 27 in 2020. A...
news3lv.com
$50K reward offered for suspects who robbed postal carrier in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The U.S. Postal Service is offering a $50,000 reward for the capture of suspects who recently robbed a letter carrier in Henderson. The Postal Inspection Service says the robbery happened around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 10 Rue De Parc in Henderson, near Pebble and Pecos roads.
