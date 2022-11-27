Tempers flare in Syracuse-Bryant game as Judah Mintz, Doug Edert and assistant coaches get ejected; handshake line botched

Down, but not out. That’s the state of the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team right now. Entering its matchup against the Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1), the Orange (3-3) will be the clear underdogs on the road. Syracuse will look to avoid three straight losses on the season before it kicks off ACC play against Notre Dame on Saturday, while Illinois is coming off a 33-point victory against Lindenwood. An SU upset would easily be their biggest resume booster in out-of-conference play.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO