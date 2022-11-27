ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Tempers flare in Syracuse-Bryant game as Judah Mintz, Doug Edert and assistant coaches get ejected; handshake line botched

By James Szuba
nunesmagician.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: things to watch vs Notre Dame

The 3-4 Syracuse Orange open up ACC play on the road at the 6-1 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Syracuse is coming off a blowout loss to Illinois while the Irish rolled at home over Michigan State. Oh it’s also going to be the first appearance for Baldwinsville native JJ Starling against his hometown club.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse women’s lacrosse releases 2023 schedule

Lacrosse season is coming, Syracuse fans! I mean, sure, we haven’t even officially entered winter yet, but who cares?. Yesterday, the Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team released their 2023 schedule, which means we now officially have a full slate of games to look forward to for the spring. And here it is:
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter

Well Syracuse Orange fans, we’ve finished the season at 7-5. With a few more days to go until the official announcements, let’s check The Official Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter and see what this week’s bowl predictions show:. Bonagura: Birmingham Bowl vs Missouri Tigers. J-School...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: First down offense vs Boston College

The Syracuse Orange have been much better on first downs this season. While I’ll break down the totals for next week, let’s look at how the Orange finished up against Boston College. Syracuse started off finding success throwing on first down against the weaker Eagles defense. A litany...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Gamethread: Syracuse Orange (3-3) vs #16 Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1)

It’s a huge first road game of the season for the Syracuse Orange (3-3) men’s basketball team. Syracuse travels to face the #16 Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1) in the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Can Syracuse get a major resume-building win before they begin ACC play?. With a win,...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: Eight players named to All-ACC team

The Syracuse Orange football team is going bowling. Naturally, the Orange should have a lot of players to thank for giving the team an extra game for the first time since 2018. The ACC announced on Tuesday its All-ACC teams. Four Orange players were named to teams with four more receiving honorable mentions. The biggest reward was Oronde Gadsden II earning First-Team All-ACC honors.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: predictions and poll for Illinois

Down, but not out. That’s the state of the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team right now. Entering its matchup against the Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1), the Orange (3-3) will be the clear underdogs on the road. Syracuse will look to avoid three straight losses on the season before it kicks off ACC play against Notre Dame on Saturday, while Illinois is coming off a 33-point victory against Lindenwood. An SU upset would easily be their biggest resume booster in out-of-conference play.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse women’s basketball: what to watch for vs. Purdue

Win or lose, the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team will be cemented in the history books after its matchup Wednesday evening against the Purdue Boilermakers. Syracuse’s game versus Purdue marks the final time the team will compete in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. On Monday, ESPN announced that the ACC will now compete against the SEC beginning next season, ending a 23-yea run of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Illinois 73, Syracuse 44: Orange offense freezes over

The Syracuse Orange found a lid on the basket of the State Farm Center as the Orange offense failed to get anything going against the Illinois Fighting Illini. Syracuse’s defense held out as long as it could but the Orange couldn’t find any offensive rhythm as Syracuse lost 73-44 to Illinois.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy