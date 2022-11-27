Tempers flare in Syracuse-Bryant game as Judah Mintz, Doug Edert and assistant coaches get ejected; handshake line botched

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Syracuse men’s basketball: things to watch vs Notre Dame
The 3-4 Syracuse Orange open up ACC play on the road at the 6-1 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Syracuse is coming off a blowout loss to Illinois while the Irish rolled at home over Michigan State. Oh it’s also going to be the first appearance for Baldwinsville native JJ Starling against his hometown club.
Syracuse women’s lacrosse releases 2023 schedule
Lacrosse season is coming, Syracuse fans! I mean, sure, we haven’t even officially entered winter yet, but who cares?. Yesterday, the Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team released their 2023 schedule, which means we now officially have a full slate of games to look forward to for the spring. And here it is:
Syracuse men’s basketball: are there solutions for fixing the Orange offense?
The Syracuse Orange were expected to take a step back on the offensive end in 2022. Losing Buddy and Jimmy Boeheim along with Cole Swider took away a lot of last year’s scoring. So far this season, Syracuse is struggling to create easy opportunities for themselves. It’s not just...
Syracuse football: Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter
Well Syracuse Orange fans, we’ve finished the season at 7-5. With a few more days to go until the official announcements, let’s check The Official Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter and see what this week’s bowl predictions show:. Bonagura: Birmingham Bowl vs Missouri Tigers. J-School...
Syracuse lacrosse: Meaghan Tyrrell named No. 1 women’s player on Inside Lacrosse Top 50
If you’ve watched the Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team the past couple seasons, then you know that Meaghan Tyrrell is really good at lacrosse. The people at Inside Lacrosse agree with you. The publication released their “Top 50 women’s players for 2023” list in increments of 10 over...
Syracuse women’s basketball: the Orange lose 87-78 to Purdue despite late-game comeback
Undefeated at home, winless on the road. The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (5-1) took on the Purdue Boilermakers (6-1) as the team looked to secure its first win against the Big Ten Conference. Earlier this year, the Orange fell in double-digits to the Penn State Lady Lions on the road after leading the game by as much as 21 points.
Syracuse football: First down offense vs Boston College
The Syracuse Orange have been much better on first downs this season. While I’ll break down the totals for next week, let’s look at how the Orange finished up against Boston College. Syracuse started off finding success throwing on first down against the weaker Eagles defense. A litany...
Gamethread: Syracuse Orange (3-3) vs #16 Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1)
It’s a huge first road game of the season for the Syracuse Orange (3-3) men’s basketball team. Syracuse travels to face the #16 Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1) in the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Can Syracuse get a major resume-building win before they begin ACC play?. With a win,...
Syracuse football: Eight players named to All-ACC team
The Syracuse Orange football team is going bowling. Naturally, the Orange should have a lot of players to thank for giving the team an extra game for the first time since 2018. The ACC announced on Tuesday its All-ACC teams. Four Orange players were named to teams with four more receiving honorable mentions. The biggest reward was Oronde Gadsden II earning First-Team All-ACC honors.
Syracuse men’s basketball: predictions and poll for Illinois
Down, but not out. That’s the state of the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team right now. Entering its matchup against the Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1), the Orange (3-3) will be the clear underdogs on the road. Syracuse will look to avoid three straight losses on the season before it kicks off ACC play against Notre Dame on Saturday, while Illinois is coming off a 33-point victory against Lindenwood. An SU upset would easily be their biggest resume booster in out-of-conference play.
Syracuse women’s basketball: what to watch for vs. Purdue
Win or lose, the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team will be cemented in the history books after its matchup Wednesday evening against the Purdue Boilermakers. Syracuse’s game versus Purdue marks the final time the team will compete in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. On Monday, ESPN announced that the ACC will now compete against the SEC beginning next season, ending a 23-yea run of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
TNIAAM Reacts: give us your thoughts about Syracuse football’s win over BC
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Syracuse Orange fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Syracuse rallied to defeat Boston College on Saturday night and while we wait for official...
Syracuse men’s basketball: three takeaways from the 73-44 loss to Illinois
If you were looking for a defensive battle, this was your game to watch. It was a clash of the orange, with the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team taking on the 16th-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini on the road. Syracuse (3-3) looked to avoid its third-straight loss of the season...
Illinois 73, Syracuse 44: Orange offense freezes over
The Syracuse Orange found a lid on the basket of the State Farm Center as the Orange offense failed to get anything going against the Illinois Fighting Illini. Syracuse’s defense held out as long as it could but the Orange couldn’t find any offensive rhythm as Syracuse lost 73-44 to Illinois.
