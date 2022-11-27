Read full article on original website
Tourists flock to Ba Den Mountain after the mysterious “flying saucer” phenomenon
The level of tourists flocking to Ba Den mountain (Thach Tan commune, Tay Ninh city) after this spiritual landscape appeared mysterious “flying saucer clouds” increased sharply. Ba Den Mountain is more than 100km from Ho Chi Minh City, famous for its majestic natural scenery associated with thrilling spiritual...
Shining bright chrysanthemum village Tet
The village of chrysanthemums for sale during Tet glows in the night. Hundreds of thousands of flower pots are “awakened” to bloom in time for the Lunar New Year. Quang Ngai province is considered to be the largest chrysanthemum sale in the Central region – Central Highlands. Every year, people in Quang Ngai plant from 600-700 thousand pots of chrysanthemums to serve the Tet market.
Suggested places not to be missed in Hue
HUE – Coming to Hue, visitors can stay at the comfortable Dang Tuan hotel, enjoy coffee at Vy Da Xua, and have a pot of rice at Khai Hoan restaurant…. Located in the central area, Vy Da Xua restaurant, Khai Hoan, Happy Land; or Dang Tuan Hotel, Vy Da motels and residences… are addresses that meet the diverse needs of both Hue people and tourists.
Where to go in December in the country?
Phu Quoc, Da Lat, Quang Binh, Sa Pa, Ha Giang… are all in the most beautiful season of the year, suitable for travel. Here are some suggested destinations for travelers who want to hang out in December, based on the number of popular tours offered by leading tour operators in Vietnam.
Explore the ‘curse’ of love at the most sacred ancient temple in Hue
Thien Mu Pagoda is a place not to be missed on the journey to discover Hue. Located on Ha Khe hill, on the left bank of the Perfume River, 5km west of Hue city center is an ancient temple that anyone coming to the ancient capital cannot ignore, which is Thien Mu Pagoda.
Dortmund players walk the streets by cyclo, drinking sidewalk coffee
Arriving in Hanoi early in the morning of November 29, after resting at the Metropole hotel, the Dortmund (Germany) club players went to many famous spots in the capital. Photo: Internet (vinlove.net)
Lonely Planet introduces the 8 most amazing mountain climbing routes in Vietnam
Lonely Planet travel site shared that if visitors combine a hiking or mountain climbing trip with a visit to a village, they will be able to escape the hustle and bustle and embrace the hospitality and culture. The uniqueness has put Vietnam on the tourist map. Hiking cultural discovery from...
Going to Long Bien dike to take pictures in the middle of thousands of reed grass
In the early winter days, along the Long Bien dike, the section crossing Co Linh street was dyed white by blooming reeds. That dreamy scene has made this place a ‘hot’ place for young people who love to take pictures in Hanoi. The reed lawn is located right...
‘Pao’s house’ buckwheat flower season
HA GIANG – A 75-year-old house with typical Hmong architecture, the scene of the movie “The Story of Pao”, attracts tourists when coming to Ha Giang in the buckwheat season. Lung Cam cultural and tourism village, in Sung La commune, located in the valley of Dong Van...
Trang Bang dew-dried rice paper: The quintessential convergence dish
Dew-dried rice paper is considered the “unique” culinary quintessence of Trang (Tay Ninh). With skillful hands and heirloom experience through generations, artisans in the countryside of Trang Bang have created a unique and delicious rice paper, the flavor is not mixed with any other type of rice paper.
Thousands of unique and strange products “attract” customers on the pedestrian street in Hanoi
There are unique products on sale here with prices ranging from several tens to millions of dong/products.($1=25,000 VND) Within the framework of the Creative Design Festival 2022, the exhibition introduces creative design products at the walking space of Hoan Kiem Lake, Ly Thai To Monument area. Specifically, here will introduce handicraft products, gifts, traditional village products … with new and creative designs and being preserved and promoted.
A close-up of an antique gold-painted ceramic set has just been sold for nearly half a billion dong in Hanoi
This pottery set with 18 items is made from royal glaze, an ancient glaze that was directly researched and restored by the artisans of Bat Trang Pottery Village. Appearing at the exhibition on the occasion of the event to celebrate the 9th National Buddhist Congress at the Vietnam-Soviet Friendship Cultural Palace, the 24K gold-painted ceramic altar set has attracted the attention of many people.
Crystal stalactites, jade lake in Thoòng valley
QUANG BINH – On the journey to explore the caves in Thoòng valley, visitors will swim through the jade-colored lake, and watch the stalactites like crystal, and cave pearls…. The People’s Committee of Quang Binh province has allowed the pilot tour “Discovering Thoòng Valley” for 12 months. Hung...
The man owns up to 500 antique cassettes, priced at tens of millions of dong/piece
In just 6 years, this man has collected 500 antique cassettes, with prices up to tens of millions of dong. Le Phuoc Trung started collecting antique cassettes 6 years ago. To date, he has about 500 units, priced from a few hundred to tens of millions of dong/piece. He said...
10 hotels in Dalat center for flower festival
Hotels are selected based on the criteria of being close to the center, convenient to travel, and rated 8 points or more on the world’s largest booking website Agoda. VnExpress recommends hotels in the area near Xuan Huong Lake (within a radius of about 2 km), suitable for participating in the flower festival (ongoing) with many side events in December, held in the area. downtown.
“Stunned” with billions of trees on the terrace of Hanoi boys
The garden “in the clouds” of this Hanoi boy sometimes has up to 200 artistic trees, some trees cost up to several hundred million dongs. About a year ago, Mr. Nguyen Hoang Anh (lane 29 Khuong Ha Street, Thanh Xuan, Hanoi) knew about mini and super mini bonsai trees. He successfully auctioned a mini bonsai pot for 18 million VND.
Pine garden of 2,000 trees in Moc Chau
SON LA – With nearly 2,000 imported pine trees, the garden is being visited and photographed by many tourists before Christmas 2022. The pine garden is about 1 hectare wide, located in the Bo Bun sub-area, Nong Truong town in the center of Moc Chau district, has just welcomed guests since mid-November.
Hai Duong has a fish noodle dish that seems normal but it’s not
Referring to vermicelli with perch, people often think of Thai Binh or Ninh Binh fish noodles. But recently, Hai Duong fish noodle soup has been proposed to become a national brand dish. What’s special about vermicelli with perch in Hai Duong?. Vermicelli with perch is a familiar dish you...
“Breaking into” the “navel convex” orange garden in Moc Chau, customers buy it for 80,000 VND/kg
On peak days, this garden attracts from 200-300 guests with the price of admission to the garden to visit, enjoy oranges and rent a photography costume for 50,000 VND ($2)/per person. Considered one of the best oranges in the world, Navel oranges, also known as umbilical cord oranges, have been...
Where visitors understand more about Buon Don elephants
DAK LAK – Eman’s long house in the Buon Don tourist area holds many documentary photos and tools for hunting forest elephants in the past. The long house Eman (elephant house) in the Buon Don tourist area has an area of about 100 m2, containing hundreds of documents, images, objects, jewelry… related to elephants. For ethnic groups in the Central Highlands, elephants are considered as a family member, a sacred symbol, symbolizing the power, material and spiritual strength of the village.
