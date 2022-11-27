Hotels are selected based on the criteria of being close to the center, convenient to travel, and rated 8 points or more on the world’s largest booking website Agoda. VnExpress recommends hotels in the area near Xuan Huong Lake (within a radius of about 2 km), suitable for participating in the flower festival (ongoing) with many side events in December, held in the area. downtown.

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO