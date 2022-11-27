Read full article on original website
Trea Turner Rumors: Former Dodgers All-Star Signing with Philly Has a ‘Good Chance to Happen’
Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner hit free agency last month, one of four premier shortstops on the market this offseason. For a variety of reasons, the Phillies have always made a lot of sense as a potential landing spot for Turner, and rumors of a union appear to be intensifying. According...
Dodgers: Which NL West Team Is Most Likely To Sign Cody Bellinger?
As the Dodgers give Cody Bellinger the non-tender, all signs point towards Bellinger finding a new home as the team looks for a new face in centerfield. While the door isn’t completely shut on a Bellinger return, there’s been speculation the Dodgers will be seeing Bellinger much more than they might’ve hoped.
Dodgers Rumors: Analyst Thinks LA has a Chance to Sign Carlos Correa
One of the main objectives of this offseason for the Dodgers is to figure out who will play shortstop for them in 2023. They could stay internal with Gavin Lux, Chris Taylor, or even Jacob Amaya. They could trade for someone like Willy Adames. Or they could go after one of the big four free agents: Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Dansby Swanson, and Carlos Correa.
Dodgers News: Manny Mota Officially a Latino Baseball Hall of Famer
Manny Mota, who has been associated with the Dodgers as a player, coach, and ambassador for 53 of his 84 years, will probably never be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. But he is a Hall of Famer. From Cary Osborne’s report on Dodger Insider:. Dodger great...
Dodgers Injury News: 2 Pitching Prospects Undergo Tommy John Surgery
When the Dodgers (and every other team) hit last week’s deadline to put Rule 5 draft-eligible players on the 40-man roster to protect them, there was talk that L.A. might protect young pitcher Carlos Duran. They ultimately didn’t, and we might have an idea why now, as Baseball America’s Kyle Glaser reports.
Justin Verlander Rumors: Astros Do Not See Signing Free Agent as a Priority
The talk recently has been that the four teams most deeply involved in the Justin Verlander pursuit are the Dodgers, Astros, Yankees, and Mets. To hear MLB insider Jon Morosi talk, though, it sounds like Houston might be pulling out of that race. That’s the Astros’ owner giving a nonchalant...
Dodgers Reporter Feels Friedman, Team Have Been Preparing for Gavin Lux to Take Over at Shortstop
The Dodgers don’t have a ton of holes to fill this offseason. They definitely need to shore up the starting rotation, and the potential loss of Trea Turner leaves a huge hole at the shortstop position. However, many people around the Dodgers think the team could fill that hole internally, as opposed to externally via free agency or a trade.
Dodgers Offseason: Expect More Trades Than Free Agents, Insider Says
The Dodgers currently have holes at shortstop, center field, and starting pitching, at least, and with the Winter Meetings coming up, they’re likely to start plugging some of those holes soon. The question is, will they fill them through trades, free agency, or internal options?. Los Angeles beat writer...
Dodgers Offseason: Pros and Cons for Bringing Back Justin Turner
It’s time for another pro/con list about the Dodgers offseason. This time, we’re going to dig into Justin Turner. Should Los Angeles bring him back for a 10th season in blue, or should they let him go? Let’s look at the pros and cons for bringing JT back.
Dodgers Rumors: Insider Suggests Head Scratching Trade Scenario
Ken Rosenthal is a well-respected news-breaker. He has sources, contacts, and all the things that make him first so often on breaking news. He’s the cream of the crop for baseball insiders. So we don’t know exactly where this rumor came from, but Rosenthal is the one who wrote...
Carlos Rodon Rumors: Mets Meet with Free Agent LHP Who Dodgers Have Interest In
After six years of mediocrity, left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodon finally put it all together in 2021 for the White Sox, going 13-5 with a 2.37 ERA and finishing fifth in the AL Cy Young race. He signed with the Giants for 2022 and had another great year, going 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA and finishing sixth in the Cy Young voting.
Dodgers Fans React to the Shelby Miller News
On Tuesday the Dodgers made their first real move of the offseason, signing 32-year-old RHP Shelby Miller. Miller was an All-Star in 2015 with Atlanta, but hasn’t really been the same pitcher ever since. Last year, he appeared in four games out of the Giants bullpen. However, the Dodgers...
Dodgers: Trea Turner Highlights, Grades and More | 2022 Year in Review
Welcome to part one of the annual Dodgers Nation player grades and season reviews, this time for the 2022 season. Leading us off in the series is a guy who hit leadoff for the team more times than anyone not named Mookie Betts. Trea Turner had a stellar season as...
Dodgers News: Don Mattingly Joining Toronto as Bench Coach
Former Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, who spent the last seven seasons as manager of the Marlins before parting ways last month, is heading to Toronto to become the new bench coach for Blue Jays manager John Schneider. The deal was rumored on Tuesday and announced Wednesday morning. Mattingly was a...
Dodgers: Justin Verlander Meets with LA, Bogaerts & Reyes Linked on Hot Stove | Blue Heaven Podcast
Doug is out sick this week but the hot stove is ready to rumble. The baseball winter meetings are finally returning so Clint and Noah are getting primed for all the free agency movement and rumors that are beginning to heat up! We discuss the possibility of AL Cy Young award winner Justin Verlander landing in LA as he was reported to be meeting with the Dodgers this week.
Yasiel Puig News: An Update in the Former Dodgers Star’s Legal Saga
Earlier this month, it was reported that former Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig had reached an agreement to plead guilty to lying to federal investigators in a case involving an illegal sports gambling operation. Last week, word came down that Puig and his team were reconsidering the guilty plea in light of new evidence, and that became official on Wednesday when Puig’s team announced he was pleading not guilty.
Dodgers: Analyst Repeats Ridiculous, Oft-Debunked Parallel Between 2017 Astros and 2018 Red Sox
Ben Verlander is in a tough position. He’s the less-talented, more-handsome little brother of a future Hall of Fame pitcher, and he’s trying to make his way as a baseball analyst. With a last name no one has ever heard except on him and his brother, it’s impossible for anyone to ever think of him as “Justin Verlander’s brother Ben.”
Dodgers Analyst Feels Justin Verlander is the Perfect Fit to Join LA
As the Dodgers ended their season struggling to get a proper pitching rotation in the postseason, the Astros ended with a World Series victory and gave Justin Verlander his third Cy Young award of his career. The Dodgers have a glaring need, especially with the loss of Tyler Anderson and Verlander may be exactly what the team needs.
Dodgers: Hairston Not Concerned with Astros Cheating Scandal When it Comes to Verlander
Hearing the word Astros will put a damper on a Dodgers fans mood while bringing in top talent to win ball games takes precedent over any lasting judgement. Among the names the Dodgers may consider adding to their roster is Justin Verlander. Carlos Correa has also been linked to the...
Dodgers Rumors: Insider Reveals Delay in Clayton Kershaw Signing
It’s been three weeks since the news broke that Clayton Kershaw would be returning for a 16th season with the Dodgers. Since then, it’s basically been radio silence, and Kershaw’s contract with L.A. still isn’t official. MLB.com beat writer Juan Toribio put out a call for...
