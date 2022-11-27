ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Fans React to the Shelby Miller News

On Tuesday the Dodgers made their first real move of the offseason, signing 32-year-old RHP Shelby Miller. Miller was an All-Star in 2015 with Atlanta, but hasn’t really been the same pitcher ever since. Last year, he appeared in four games out of the Giants bullpen. However, the Dodgers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Justin Verlander Meets with LA, Bogaerts & Reyes Linked on Hot Stove | Blue Heaven Podcast

Doug is out sick this week but the hot stove is ready to rumble. The baseball winter meetings are finally returning so Clint and Noah are getting primed for all the free agency movement and rumors that are beginning to heat up! We discuss the possibility of AL Cy Young award winner Justin Verlander landing in LA as he was reported to be meeting with the Dodgers this week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Yasiel Puig News: An Update in the Former Dodgers Star’s Legal Saga

Earlier this month, it was reported that former Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig had reached an agreement to plead guilty to lying to federal investigators in a case involving an illegal sports gambling operation. Last week, word came down that Puig and his team were reconsidering the guilty plea in light of new evidence, and that became official on Wednesday when Puig’s team announced he was pleading not guilty.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

