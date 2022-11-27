Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Vince McMahon Was “Shocked” After Learning WWE Spent $30,000 On Worms
Vince McMahon was understandably shocked when he learned that his promotion paid $30,000 on worms for a segment with The Boogeyman. The Boogeyman debuted on WWE TV in 2005 and used live earthworms as part of his character, often eating the worms or putting them in the mouths of opponents.
PWMania
Update on the Current Status of Hulk Hogan’s Health
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Conrad Thompson discussed Hulk Hogan’s career on the latest “To Be The Man” podcast. Flair also discussed current wrestling events and provided an update on Hogan’s health. Hogan has had ten back surgeries in the last five years, according...
ringsidenews.com
Booker T Warns AEW Could Close Down Because They’re ‘Playing Games’
After being suspended from AEW following the All Out media scrum, The Elite made their return on AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view, where they were cheered on by eager fans. However, in the following AEW Dynamite episode, they trolled the Chicago fans with CM Punk references, which left a bitter taste in many people’s mouths. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T took notice of this behavior and felt that it could mean bad news for AEW down the line.
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Believes He’s Being Built Up To Face Roman Reigns
Everybody knows that a Money in the Bank win can change a wrestler’s career, and earlier this year Austin Theory secured himself a title shot when he won the briefcase. For months Theory teased that he was going to cash in on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but ultimately that didn’t happen.
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Throws Out Major WWE Return Teases
It may soon be time to bow down to "The Queen" Charlotte Flair once again. If Flair's Instagram is any indication, the former WWE "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion is gearing up for her impending return to WWE. In the past 24 hours, Flair has shared a series of posts to her Instagram Story, specifically showing her trademark entrance to the ring, with three of the posts displaying her wearing the "SmackDown" Women's Championship around her waist. The last post in the succession of WWE-related posts to her Instagram Story is an image of Flair wearing her wrestling boots while sitting on what appears to be the canvas of a wrestling ring.
bodyslam.net
Rumor Killer On Roman Reigns Dropping One World Title Each Night Of WrestleMania 39
Roman Reigns will not drop the WWE World Championships one night at a time this WrestleMania season. Xero News recently tweeted out to discuss some “plans” that WWE is batting around for Roman Reigns. It was said that, “The Titles will be split by the end of the draft latest. (The draft will be after Mania) There is some talks however of Roman dropping both Belts at Mania on Night 1 Second on Night 2.”
PWMania
WWE Star Says Stephanie McMahon and Triple H Believe in Her Speaking Abilities
WWE superstar Zelina Vega spoke on the That’s Dope podcast about what it’s like to work at a television taping. “Usually you know going into it who’s gonna win. When you get into the building, you’re gonna have a match with so and so. You’re gonna win. And if it plays into a certain story, there’s always like little things that they’ll tell you like, ‘Oh you have to make sure you do this’ or, ‘You have to make sure you hit this mark.’”
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Joining WWE ‘Certainly A Possibility’
UPDATE: Huge further news has emerged on William Regal heading to WWE – read more at this link. Recently, the rumor mill has been churning with the possibility of AEW’s William Regal returning to WWE under Triple H. Regal is currently under contract with AEW, reportedly signing for...
wrestlingrumors.net
Ouch: Damage Ctrl Member’s Neck Issues May Be More Serious Than They Seem
That could be bad. Injuries are one of the worst things that can happen to a wrestler as you never know what one could mean. Some of them are a lot worse than others too, as someone could be hurt without knowing what is going on. There might be some hints behind the scenes though and that seems to be taking place again with a certain Monday Night Raw star.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: WWE Hall Of Famer Announces Return To The Ring
Welcome back. Wrestlers have a weird situation when it comes to retirement, as they can always wrestle one more match. With no season or anything really close to it, a wrestler can step back in the ring over and over without having to worry about the next match. That can lead to some great returns, and now we are going to be seeing another one before the year is out.
tjrwrestling.net
Absent Ex-WWE Women’s Champion Teases Return
A former WWE Women’s Champion that has not been seen in quite some time has teased that she might be on her way back to television. Charlotte Flair is one of the most successful women’s wrestlers in WWE history. She is a six-time Raw Women’s Champion, and a six-time Smackdown Women’s Champion, she was the last woman to hold the Divas Title and also held the NXT Women’s Title twice. In addition to that, she was part of the first women’s WrestleMania main event in 2019 along with Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey.
wrestlinginc.com
Former OVW Wrestler Clarifies Relationship With 'Uncle' Dolph Ziggler
Andreas John Ziegler offered to "peel the curtain back a little bit" in a recent interview to explain his "relationship" with Dolph Ziggler. The New Japan Pro-Wrestling star clarified in a new interview with Solo Wrestling that he's not related to the two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion but that it was a joke he made in wrestling school that his WWE "uncle" ultimately gave him the blessing to use.
wrestletalk.com
Report: Another Released WWE Star Returning Confirmed
According to a new report, a former WWE star is confirmed as returning to WWE after having been working at another major company. Per a new report from PWInsider, a former IMPACT Champion is confirmed as returning to WWE. According to the report, former WWE star Eric Young will be...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Slammed For Being A ‘Disrespectful Ripoff’
NWA’s Natalia Markova has now called out WWE’s Sarah Logan/Valhalla for being a ‘disrespectful ripoff’ of Max The Impaler. Upon Sarah Logan’s return to WWE TV earlier this month, many pointed out that the star’s new look makes her resemble independent star Max The Impaler.
wrestlinginc.com
The Miz Was Nearly In WWE Feud With Fellow Reality Star
A feud between The Miz and another network competition show star almost became a "reality" back in the late 2010s, a former member of the "Big Brother" cast recently revealed. In a new interview with PWMania.com, former reality show star and current OVW wrestler Jessie Godderz shared a story about how WWE once tried to get ahold of him for months to set up a feud with Miz, a.k.a. Mike Mizanin.
ringsidenews.com
Ricochet Lost Over 15 Pounds Due To Illness
Ricochet is regarded as one of the best in-ring competitors in WWE. In fact, his dedication to his craft is something many fans respect as well. Ricochet also revealed that he lost a lot of weight due to sickness. The 34-year-old WWE Superstar has accomplished a lot outside WWE, especially...
tjrwrestling.net
Survivor Series WarGames Could Break Unwanted WWE Record
Survivor Series welcomed WarGames to the WWE main roster for the first time but the show could be set to break an unwanted record for the company. Survivor Series was headlined by The Bloodline showing their dominance in the WarGames cage by defeating The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens. Many had wondered where Sami Zayn’s loyalties lay heading into the match but he more than repaid Roman Reigns’ faith in him as he left his former best friend Kevin Owens at the mercy of Jey Uso, allowing The Bloodline to pick up the win.
ComicBook
Original Members of WWE's Damage CTRL Revealed
Since making their debut at WWE SummerSlam, Damage CTRL has been a staple of Monday Night Raw. The collection of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY have run roughshod on the women's division, claiming the WWE Women's Tag Titles on two occasions. This trio was the brainchild of Bayley herself, as she has said on past interviews that she has wanted a faction for a number of years now. That being said, Bayley's original idea for Damage CTRL had a very different roster.
ringsidenews.com
Shelton Benjamin Deletes Tweet About Rhea Ripley After Nasty Fan Backlash
Shelton Benjamin came to prominence as one of the most technically supreme in-ring performers in the WWE. However, he has stuck in mid-card feuds for the majority of his career, despite winning various championships and accolades. Benjamin recently posted a picture of Rhea Ripley that received major heat, forcing him to take it down.
ComicBook
Big Update on Bobby Roode's WWE Status
WWE has been missing one glorious piece for over five months now. Bobby Roode has been out of action since June, and his last televised match stretches as far back at April. While the lack of TV time in between April and June could be attributed to a stall in creative plans for the former NXT Champion, his absence since then is seemingly injury-related. Roode underwent a medical procedure in September for an unspecified injury, as he shared on a past Instagram post that he had a "successful trip" to Southlake Orthopaedics and Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama.
