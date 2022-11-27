Read full article on original website
Dominik Mysterio Attacked Rey Mysterio On Thanksgiving Because He Put His Christmas Tree Up Too Soon
Rey Mysterio kicked off the holiday season a little early, and he paid for it. In a video WWE posted on Thanksgiving day, Dominik and Rhea Ripley showed up at Rey's house, and the duo forced their way in when Rey tried to close the door. Dominik then hit Rey's foot, which was in a walking boot, with a broom.
Report: Ronda Rousey Asked For Brian Kendrick To Be Producer For WWE Survivor Series Match
An update on Brian Kendrick. Fightful Select reported after WWE Survivor Series that Brian Kendrick worked as the producer for Ronda Rousey's WWE SmackDown Title defense against Shotzi at WWE Survivor Series. Jason Jordan was also listed as a producer for the match. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling...
AEW Dark Stream And Results (11/29/22): Hikaru Shida, The Factory, And Brian Cage In Action
AEW Dark (11/29) The Factory (Lee Johnson, QT Marshall, & Cole Karter) vs. Justin Corino, Ryan Mooney, & Steven Josifi. Jericho Appreciation Society (Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, & Angelo Parker) def. Tracy Williams, LSG, & Jack Tomlinson. Brian Cage def. Tony Deppen. Angelico def. Hagane Shinno. Emi Sakura def. Tiara...
Is CM Punk Returning to AEW, Should Survivor Series Keep WarGames, William Regal & WWE? | Roundtable
Episode 12 of Fightful Roundtable returns on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Join host Shakiel Mahjouri (CBS Sports) and guests Jeremy Lambert, Cher Delaware and Joel Pearl The panelists discuss the The Elite's provoking of CM Punk on AEW programming, the aftermath of WWE Survivor Series WarGames, which company would benefit more from William Regal's services and more.
IMPACT Digital Media Title To Be Defended In The UK, AEW Replica Tag Title News | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, November 29, 2022. - According to a report from Cultaholic, Joe Hendry is set to defend the IMPACT Digital Media Championship at a NORTH Wrestling event on Friday, December 2. This will mark the first time that the belt has been defended in the United Kingdom.
Iron Survivors Selected, Dijak In Action | WWE NXT Sour Graps Post Show | 11/30/2022
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss tonight's episode of WWE NXT, including:. -Shawn Michaels, Molly Holly, Alundra Blaze, X-Pac, and Road Dogg reveal Iron Survivor Challenge competitors. -Kiana James vs. Fallon Henley. -Von Wagner (w/ Mr. Stone) vs. Malik Blade (w/ Edris Enofe) -Dijak Makes In-Ring Return to NXT.
Will Deonna Purrazzo RETIRE Mickie James? | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 12/01/22
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for December 1st, 2022. - Should Joel & Cresta review Friday's Throwback Throwdown III?!. - BTI: Ladybird Johnston vs. Miss Bea Haven (IPWF Preview Match) - Your Questions!
The IInspiration Launch A Makeup Line, AEW Symphony Series II Drops, GCW J-Cup Update | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Thursday, December 1, 2022. - The IInspiration has announced a limited edition makeup line in collaboration with Christian Audette. - GCW has announced the first 4 Jersey J-Cup entrants:. Fightful Select, AEW has remixed several themes for talent, but we haven't heard any...
Dean Muhtadi (Mojo Rawley) Wishes He Did More 'Mental Work' In WWE
Dean Muhtadi (Mojo Rawley) carved out a good role in WWE as the man who didn't need to get hype because he always stayed hype. Muhtadi's WWE career lasted from 2015 to 2021 and featured multiple runs with the WWE 24/7 Title and an Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal victory.
Regal gone from AEW? Bryan vs. Dax, Ruby Soho is back, Jade Cargill | Day After Dynamite #38
Will Washington is joined by Cher Delaware to talk about Dynamite and all of the rumors and fall out, including Regal's departure and Ruby Soho's return.
Joe Hendry Recalls A Past Interview Where Scott D'Amore Called Him A Future World Champion
Do you believe in Joe Hendry's chances at becoming a world champion?. Many fans around the world of wrestling were excited when it was revealed back in September that Joe Hendry would be joining the IMPACT Wrestling roster. In just two quick months with the promotion, Hendry has already captured the company's Digital Media Championship and is featured heavily on weekly IMPACT programming.
Rhea Ripley On Potential Match Against Becky Lynch: It Will Happen, Mami Is Gonna Put The Man Down
Rhea Ripley wants to face Becky Lynch. Lynch and Ripley are two of the top stars in WWE's women's division, but they have rarely clashed in the ring. In 2019, they faced off on the November 20 episode of NXT, but the match ended in chaos when Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir, and Jessamyn Duke interfered. Lynch recently returned to WWE after she missed a few months with a separated shoulder. The two former Raw Women's Champions briefly faced off during the Women's WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series, and Ripley is hungry for more.
Dijak Set For First NXT Match Since 2020 On 11/29 NXT
Dijak is set for his first NXT match since 2020. WWE announced that Dijak will be in action on the November 29 episode of NXT. Dijak officially returned to the brand last Tuesday when he laid out NXT North American Champion Wes Lee. An opponent for Dijak was not announced.
11/25 AEW Rampage Draws Lowest Viewership Number In A Month, Key Demo Rating Also Drops
The numbers are in for the November 25 episode of AEW Rampage, which aired at a special start time of 4PM EST. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that Friday's AEW Rampage drew 411,000 viewers. This number is down from the 445,000 viewers the show drew on November 18. This is the lowest viewership number that the show has drawn since October 28.
Stephanie McMahon Discusses 'White Rabbit Project,' Getting A Horror Writer And Record Store Involved
At WWE Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt made his return to the company over a year after his release. His return was teased as part of The White Rabbit project that started at WWE live events with "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane playing and gained social media buzz, featured QR codes popping up on WWE television.
Trey Miguel Would Like To Do Open Challenges For X-Division Title, Get Independent Talent Involved
Trey Miguel is back on top of the X-Division, winning the vacant title at IMPACT Over Drive by defeating Black Taurus in the finals of the tournament. Trey's first run with the title lasted nearly 200 days and he defended the title in Independent promotions including DEFY and REVOLVER. Speaking...
AEW Dynamite (11/30) Preview: MJF Speaks, A Baddie Celebration, Dax vs. Danielson, More
It's Wednesday, November 30, 2022, and you know what that means!. Tonight, Maxwell Jacob Friedman will address AEW for the first time as its World Champion. Jade Cargill will host a Baddie Celebration, and the Best of Seven continues. Tonight, AEW fans will see all of that and more. Here's...
AEW Dynamite Records Decrease In Viewership, Demo Rating On 11/30/22
Viewership numbers for the November 30 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 870,000 viewers on November 30. This number is down from last week's episode which drew 880,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.26 in the 18 to 49 demographic, which...
Hangman Page, Ruby Soho Return, MJF Attacks Regal | AEW Dynamite 11/30/22 Full Show Review & Results
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Jon Alba (@JonAlba) review AEW Dynamite for November 230, 2022:. - AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter vs. Willow Nightingale. - Jade Cargill TBS Championship Celebration - AEW World Champion MJF Speaks. - The Death Triangle vs. The Elite: Match 3 in their Best of 7.
AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match, Jarrett/Lethal vs. Private Party, More Set For 12/2 AEW Rampage
Here's what's on tap for December 2 edition of AEW Rampage. First, Jeff Jarrett will make his return to television wrestling for the first time since 2019 when he teams with Jay Lethal to take on Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy of Private Party. Lethal and Jarrett recently teamed together at AEW Full Gear in a losing effort to Darby Allin and Sting.
