ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Is CM Punk Returning to AEW, Should Survivor Series Keep WarGames, William Regal & WWE? | Roundtable

Episode 12 of Fightful Roundtable returns on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Join host Shakiel Mahjouri (CBS Sports) and guests Jeremy Lambert, Cher Delaware and Joel Pearl The panelists discuss the The Elite's provoking of CM Punk on AEW programming, the aftermath of WWE Survivor Series WarGames, which company would benefit more from William Regal's services and more.
DELAWARE STATE
Fightful

Iron Survivors Selected, Dijak In Action | WWE NXT Sour Graps Post Show | 11/30/2022

Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss tonight's episode of WWE NXT, including:. -Shawn Michaels, Molly Holly, Alundra Blaze, X-Pac, and Road Dogg reveal Iron Survivor Challenge competitors. -Kiana James vs. Fallon Henley. -Von Wagner (w/ Mr. Stone) vs. Malik Blade (w/ Edris Enofe) -Dijak Makes In-Ring Return to NXT.
Fightful

Dean Muhtadi (Mojo Rawley) Wishes He Did More 'Mental Work' In WWE

Dean Muhtadi (Mojo Rawley) carved out a good role in WWE as the man who didn't need to get hype because he always stayed hype. Muhtadi's WWE career lasted from 2015 to 2021 and featured multiple runs with the WWE 24/7 Title and an Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal victory.
Fightful

Joe Hendry Recalls A Past Interview Where Scott D'Amore Called Him A Future World Champion

Do you believe in Joe Hendry's chances at becoming a world champion?. Many fans around the world of wrestling were excited when it was revealed back in September that Joe Hendry would be joining the IMPACT Wrestling roster. In just two quick months with the promotion, Hendry has already captured the company's Digital Media Championship and is featured heavily on weekly IMPACT programming.
Fightful

Rhea Ripley On Potential Match Against Becky Lynch: It Will Happen, Mami Is Gonna Put The Man Down

Rhea Ripley wants to face Becky Lynch. Lynch and Ripley are two of the top stars in WWE's women's division, but they have rarely clashed in the ring. In 2019, they faced off on the November 20 episode of NXT, but the match ended in chaos when Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir, and Jessamyn Duke interfered. Lynch recently returned to WWE after she missed a few months with a separated shoulder. The two former Raw Women's Champions briefly faced off during the Women's WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series, and Ripley is hungry for more.
Fightful

Dijak Set For First NXT Match Since 2020 On 11/29 NXT

Dijak is set for his first NXT match since 2020. WWE announced that Dijak will be in action on the November 29 episode of NXT. Dijak officially returned to the brand last Tuesday when he laid out NXT North American Champion Wes Lee. An opponent for Dijak was not announced.
Fightful

11/25 AEW Rampage Draws Lowest Viewership Number In A Month, Key Demo Rating Also Drops

The numbers are in for the November 25 episode of AEW Rampage, which aired at a special start time of 4PM EST. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that Friday's AEW Rampage drew 411,000 viewers. This number is down from the 445,000 viewers the show drew on November 18. This is the lowest viewership number that the show has drawn since October 28.
Fightful

AEW Dynamite Records Decrease In Viewership, Demo Rating On 11/30/22

Viewership numbers for the November 30 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 870,000 viewers on November 30. This number is down from last week's episode which drew 880,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.26 in the 18 to 49 demographic, which...
Fightful

Fightful

14K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy