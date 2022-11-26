Utah football gets commitment from Fremont kicker Dax Iverson

Utah players run out onto the field as they prepare to play USC at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake CIty on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah football has received a commitment from Fremont High School kicker Dax Iverson on Saturday.

He had tweeted on Nov. 18 that he had received an offer from the Utes to be a preferred walk-on.

According to his KickingWorld.com profile, Iverson has made 58-, 54- and 48-yard kicks in his time at Fremont.

He has recorded touchbacks on 35 of his 40 kickoffs this season and was perfect on extra points, according to his Twitter page.

According to the Deseret News statistical database , he made nine field goals and 20 extra points this season.

Iverson announced his pledge on Twitter on Saturday night, shortly after the Utes’ win over Colorado.

“First off I would like to thank my Heavenly Father for giving me this amazing blessing and opportunity. Thank you Brent at Kicking World, Chris Sailer, and Bangs for always believing in me and helping me get recruited,” Iverson wrote on Twitter.

“Thank you to my high school coaches, Blanch and Bayard for setting me up for success. A special thanks to all of the Utah coaches for giving me this opportunity. A huge shoutout to my family and especially my Dad for taking me to kicking camps across the country to get noticed. I’m extremely grateful and excited to announce that I have committed to the University of UTAH!!”