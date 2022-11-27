ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportscasting

Joe Gibbs Needs Christopher Bell More Than the Emerging Star Needs JGR

By John Moriello
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 5 days ago

If the definition of insanity really is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different outcome, then Joe Gibbs ’ handling of Christopher Bell is a sign he’s come to his senses.

Gibbs, whose itchy trigger finger when dealing with young NASCAR Cup Series drivers has been well-documented, made two huge driver decisions this year. He gave up on keeping Kyle Busch and made sure to hang on to Bell.

Joe Gibbs Racing has begun a crucial transition

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sKmF0_0jOhAsgH00
Christopher Bell makes his parade lap during pre-race ceremonies for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 6, 2022. | Chris Graythen/Getty Images

While Silly Season is always full of moves, two this year stand above the rest: Tyler Reddick jumping to 23XI Racing and Kyle Busch taking his place at Richard Childress Racing . The question of which will fare better with his new team is one that will be contemplated at length while we await the Daytona 500.

No matter what, however, Busch has won his last race for Joe Gibbs Racing , and that could be contagious within the organization in the next couple of years. In essence, JGR has traded the 37-year-old Busch for 20-year-old Ty Gibbs, the grandson of the owner and the reigning Xfinity Series champion.

Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. are both 42 and still competing for JGR. How much longer either will hang in there is anyone’s guess, but the team’s lineup could be completely revamped by 2025 … except for Christopher Bell.

Joe Gibbs Racing needs Christopher Bell

When it comes to clutch driving in the NASCAR Cup Series, no one topped Christopher Bell this season, not even Ross Chastain at Martinsville. Bell was twice faced with win-or-go-home challenges in the playoffs, but he prevailed at both the Charlotte Roval and Martinsville to earn his way into his first Championship 4 .

Few drivers in a situation like Bell’s ever win one elimination race. Bell won two in a month. It’s the kind of confidence-builder that could propel him to far more than the four victories he has in 108 career starts thus far.

In fact, Joe Gibbs Racing needs that much from Bell if it’s going to remain in the upper echelon of the Cup Series. While Ty Gibbs has half a season in the top series under his belt and the Xfinity Series trophy on his bookshelf, he could be a couple of seasons from consistent top-10 finishes – or he might not get there at all.

If Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin slip off into retirement in the next couple of years, it’s likely JGR would go after a veteran driver as one of the replacements. But the other presumably could be a call-up from JGR’s Xfinity team – which is going through a 100% rebuild at the moment.

And that is why JGR needs Christopher Bell, who turns 28 next month, to be the leader of its team soon rather than leaving for greener pastures.

Joe Gibbs didn’t repeat his mistake

RELATED: NASCAR Mailbag: Ty Gibbs as a Team Owner? It’s Not as Crazy as It Sounds

Christopher Bell scored three of Joe Gibbs Racing’s six wins in 2022. Somewhere before the first victory, which came at Loudon as the regular season was winding down, the owner signed him to a contract extension that the team didn’t tout. Joe Gibbs was in protracted discussions with Kyle Busch, trying to resolve their contract issue, so revealing a deal with a younger, less-accomplished driver would have been problematic.

Announced or otherwise, it was still a better outcome for Bell than Erik Jones or Daniel Suarez ever got from Gibbs, so he wasn’t going to complain about the silence, which was broken by Fox Sports last month.  We still don’t know the details of the deal. But given the way the rest of the JGR Cup Series team is aging out, giving Bell anything less than a three-year extension would have been a mistake.

“I wish we would have done a 20-year deal right now, the way this has worked out,” Gibbs joked before the Championship 4 in Phoenix.

Got a question or observation about racing? Sportscasting’s John Moriello does a mailbag column each Friday. Write to him at JohnM@Sportscasting.com.

The post Joe Gibbs Needs Christopher Bell More Than the Emerging Star Needs JGR appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 4

Related
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Driver's New Motorhome Is Going Viral

Kyle Larson makes a living behind the wheel, and his family can also live comfortably on the road. Newell Coach Corp, a luxury motorhome company, congratulated Larson and his wife, Katelyn, on a recent purchase. "The interior features cool, modern design elements in addition to being one of our first...
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Denny Hamlin's Racing Decision

Denny Hamlin is continuing to thrive in the NASCAR Cup Series and recently finished fifth this past year. But with his current contract expiring after 2023, he has made a big decision on his future. Hamlin has said that he plans to continue racing for Joe Gibbs Racing this coming...
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Jimmie Johnson Number Decision

With Jimmie Johnson set to return to NASCAR in some form in 2023, many have been wondering if he will be getting his No. 48 car back. That won't be happening, though. Alex Bowman confirmed to reporters that he will be sticking with his No. 48 heading into 2023. So, Johnson will not get to race with his iconic number.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Kevin Harvick Update

NASCAR veteran Kevin Harvick is unsure about his racing future. Harvick, 46, is the oldest active full-time Cup Series driver. 2023 will be his 23rd season as a full-time driver, but that streak could be ending in 2024. Harvick was asked about his 2024 plans on Thursday:. "I think right...
Speedway Digest

2022 NASCAR Awards in Nashville Presented Saturday at 8 P.M. ET Exclusively on Peacock

The 2022 NASCAR Awards in Nashville, Tenn., will be presented as part of NASCAR Champion’s Week this Saturday in primetime at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. NBC Sports’ Marty Snider and Kim Coon and FOX Sports’ Kaitlyn Vincie will host Saturday’s commercial-free program from the Music City Center in Nashville that celebrates NASCAR’s 2022 Series champions -- Joey Logano (Cup Series), Ty Gibbs (Xfinity Series) and Zane Smith (Truck Series) -- as well as additional annual honors.
NASHVILLE, TN
FanBuzz

Clint Bowyer Once Put Jeff Gordon in a Headlock During a Yacht Party With Guy Fieri

If you know anything about legendary NASCAR drivers, whether they're from the sport's modern era or when things were just getting started back in the '50s, it's that most of them partied just as hard as they raced. So, when Dale Earnhardt Jr. welcomed Clint Bowyer on The Dale Jr. Download podcast back in 2019, they, of course, chopped it up about racing a little bit. But, like most conversations with Dale Jr. go, the interview later devolved into some of their most crazy, off-the-track shenanigans.
Sports Business Journal

Entrepreneur Phyllis Newhouse eyes NASCAR ownership

Entrepreneur PHYLLIS NEWHOUSE is looking at getting into NASCAR as a team owner, a move that would make her among the first Black women investors in the history of the sport. Newhouse, a 22-year U.S. Army veteran with a notable background in the cybersecurity industry, has been in talks with big and small teams in NASCAR for months, as well as other stakeholders like the sanctioning body itself and track owners, according to people familiar with the matter. Newhouse's interest in starting a NASCAR team had not been previously reported. She's conducted due diligence to look at investing into the bigger teams in NASCAR's Cup Series or buying a charter from smaller teams to start her own new outfit. Up to now she has yet to find a suitable deal, but Newhouse confirmed to SBJ in an email that she is exploring this and remains interested in the possibility. Newhouse is the founder of cybersecurity company Xtreme Solutions and became the only Black woman CEO of an SPAC, Athena, listed on the N.Y. Stock Exchange in 2020. She also has a non-profit called ShoulderUp that is aimed at empowering women in business.
The Associated Press

Ty Gibbs declines to discuss sudden death of his father

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ty Gibbs on Thursday declined to discuss the death of his father, which occurred just hours after the young NASCAR driver won the Xfinity Series championship last month. Gibbs was asked about his grandfather, Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs, telling the employees at Joe Gibbs Racing they all had to move forward, even as they mourn the sudden death of 49-year-old Coy Gibbs. Coy Gibbs died in his sleep just hours after his 20-year-old son won the Xfinity Series title on Nov. 5 at Phoenix Raceway. “For right now, I’m not going to touch on any other subject at all, so I’m just going to stick with all the racing questions and I will go from there,” Ty Gibbs said before NASCAR’s annual awards ceremony.
The Associated Press

Chase Elliott wins most popular driver for 5th straight year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chase Elliott simply can’t be beat when it comes to his grip on NASCAR ’s title as fans most popular driver. Not even with a late social media push by Ryan Blaney to end Elliott’s reign. In a season in which he won five races and finished fourth overall, Elliott added another victory Thursday night. At the season-ending awards ceremony at the Music City Center, the National Press Association declared Elliott winner of the fan-decided most popular award for a fifth consecutive year. Elliott had a message for Blaney, who surprised him by campaigning for the award on social media. Blaney also had fun with Elliott, whose tweets featured videos that included accusing the driver sponsored by Hooters of thinking parmesan garlic chicken wings are “too spicy.”
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Sports

NASCAR Awards: Driver of the Year, Best Finish, more honors for the top moments of the 2022 season

One month after the checkered flag flew and a Joey Logano was crowned champion in Phoenix, the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season and its many triumphs will be celebrated at Champions' Week in Nashville, Tenn. The annual awards banquet will see the sport's top drivers not only be recognized, but also earn some additional recognitions and titles for their performance from the start of February to the end of the season in November.
NASHVILLE, TN
racer.com

SPEED SPORT launches SPEED SPORT 1

SPEED SPORT, one of America’s oldest motorsport media brands, has partnered with the television network development group Obsession Media, and a consortium of motorsports and television executives who have more than 100 years of collective experience to launch SPEED SPORT 1. With plans to deliver over 400 live events...
Racing News

NASCAR teams could soon host exhibition races, without NASCAR

Teams are currently looking for more revenue as contract negotiations are ongoing. The Race Team Alliance (RTA) and NASCAR are currently in negotiations regarding a new contract that would be put in place in 2025. NASCAR’s licencing and tv contracts expire at the end of the 2024 season. Fox...
Racing News

Live Fast Motorsports makes switch to Chevrolet

Live Fast Motorsports made their debut in the 2021 NASCAR season. They previously ran Ford bodies and engines. For 2023, the team is making a switch to Chevrolet. They field the No. 78 full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series. In addition to the body change, they’ll also have an engine...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

220K+
Followers
33K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy