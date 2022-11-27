Read full article on original website
Alamo Drafthouse DFW Brings Holiday Cheer
Alamo Drafthouse DFW is spreading holiday cheer with special Christmas movie parties and a limited-time menu filled with sweet treats. Enjoy this season for special holiday menus and festive holiday programming at Alamo Drafthouse DFW. Alamo Drafthouse DFW Limited-Time Menu. Celebrate the season the traditional way – with sugary limited-time...
Main Event Family Kitchen in Grand Prairie Debuts New Menu
The Main Event Family Kitchen in Grand Prairie showed off their new menu with 45 family-friendly items—something for everyone in the group to enjoy. Executive Chef Wiley Bates and his team welcomed guests to an early November tasting with a Shirley Temple Mocktail. The tasting showcased the kind of...
Groundbreaking Kicks Off Construction of 26,000 Square Foot Building for Hope Health
Waxahachie, Texas, Nov. 30, 2022 – Hope Health, a faith-based organization that provides healthcare services for the uninsured in Ellis County, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday for staff, board, campaign volunteers and lead donors to mark the construction of their new building in Waxahachie, Texas. In the last...
Postal Service Closed Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2
DALLAS, TX — This year, Christmas and New Year’s Day fall on Sunday, when Post Office locations nationwide are already closed. As a result, all Post Offices will be closed for the observation of both federal holidays on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. There...
Chick-fil-A Announces New Mansfield Restaurant, Opening Dec. 1
MANSFIELD, Texas (Nov. 28, 2022) – A new Chick-fil-A® restaurant will begin serving the Mansfield community on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected Brad Breedlove as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A Debbie Ln & Matlock Rd. Located at 1570 E. Debbie Lane, Chick-fil-A Debbie Ln...
Nitro Burger Opens Nov. 28 in Trinity Groves
Nitro Burger, a futuristic burger concept from Trinity Groves CEO Julian Rodarte, opens Nov. 28 in the former Resto Gastro Bistro space in Trinity Groves. The restaurant will feature tableside liquid nitrogen booze milkshakes, USDA certified Black Angus ground brisket burger patties with mix and match flavors, in-house made sauces, lobster tots, hand-cut fries, and more.
Midlothian ISD AJROTC Program A Strong Competitor In First Year
They don’t waste time in the Midlothian School District. Case in point, the new Army Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (AJROTC). The program is new to the district this year for students in grades 9-12. The participants are already experiencing success in competition. MISD AJROTC program is open to...
Eclectic Senior Thrives in Cedar Hill High School’s Early College Academy
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Joshua Roberts immediately saw the value in joining Cedar Hill High School’s Early College Academy (ECA) three years ago. “There are so many opportunities for scholars,” said Roberts, who ranks 27th out of 504 scholars in the Cedar Hill High School Class of 2023. “My classmates in ECA have similar goals, and they’re very dedicated.”
‘Twas the Night Before Cirque du Soleil Opens in Grand Prairie
‘Twas the Night Before, the acclaimed holiday musical by Cirque du Soleil, makes its Dallas debut at the Texas C. U. Theater in Grand Prairie. The show opens Nov. 25 and runs through Dec. 11 for 25 performances. “We are excited to be back in Texas, with this energetic show!...
Dallas Zoo Lights Presented by Reliant Returns To Walk-Thru Format, Bigger & Better
DALLAS, TX (Nov. 17, 2022) – Dallas Zoo Lights Presented by Reliant is back for its sixth year and returns to its original walk-thru format for the first time since 2019. The beloved holiday event has expanded with now three-quarters of the Zoo decorated, featuring more lights and light shows, new lighted animal lanterns, more than a dozen unique photo ops, festive new food and drink options, and the jolly old elf himself!
Thanksgiving Offers Make Family Gatherings Easier
Bread Winners is offering delicious Thanksgiving dinners for $25 a person, realizing that families come in many different sizes. Orders are available for pickup at any of their four locations in North Texas, and must be placed by 3 p.m. Nov. 21 for pickup Nov. 23. Dinners come with a...
Celebrate Christmas In DeSoto With Annual Hometown Holiday Celebration
Annual Hometown Holiday Celebration at DeSoto Town Center December 10 at Noon. This holiday festival will be filled with family fun activities, food, and vendors. Activities include:. Pictures with Santa, noon-4 p.m. Santa’s Village, noon-4 p.m. Activities will include letters to Santa, wreath designing, craft stations, cookie decorating, DIY gift...
City of Duncanville ZONING FILE #2022-35
NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION AND CITY COUNCIL. A public hearing will be held before the Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., and before City Council on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 203 E. Wheatland Rd, Duncanville, Texas, to hear a request of Judy Gee, Applicant and Owner, for a renewal of a Specific Use Permit to allow for the use of Event Center, on Fairmeadows 10, Block A, TR 15, ACS 0.7296, more commonly known as 626 Oriole Boulevard, City of Duncanville, Dallas County, Texas.
DART Returns Nine Major Bus Routes to Regular Frequency
On Monday, December 12, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will return nine major bus routes to regular operating service frequency. In June, to provide service dependability for riders, DART implemented a five-minute service frequency reduction on 31 bus routes due to the nationwide shortage of bus operators. Thanks to an aggressive operator hiring initiative by the agency, DART is returning nine bus routes to regular service ahead of schedule.
What You Need To Know Before You Go: 2022 Prairie Lights
Prairie Lights is a two-mile, drive-through holiday park experience featuring a stunning display of more than four million lights arranged in hundreds of festive scenes throughout the park. Since its premiere in 2005, Prairie Lights has become one of the top holiday attractions in the region, drawing *hundreds of thousands of visitors each year from North Texas and beyond. *Nearly 37,00 vehicles came through the park in 2021.
Public Hearing City of DeSoto Case B22-03
Case B22-03 Applicant Adam Tellez of Blue Stairs, LLC (representing property owner Marvin Hawkins) has applied to the City of DeSoto requesting to obtain a variance from the City’s Zoning Board of Adjustment (ZBA) in order to construct a 2nd garage onto the existing residential dwelling structure with the 2nd garage to be constructed within the property’s restricted 10-foot side yard area. Constructing within the property’s restricted side yard area does not comply with Section 17.4(B)(2) “Area Regulations” of the City’s Zoning Ordinance. Said property is legally described as being Lot 15, Block 1 in the Wyndmere Addition (1404 Waterford Court, DeSoto, TX). The Public Hearing will be conducted on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 7:00 p.m.
Mammogram Poster Girls present $50,000 to the MHS Foundation
Donation is to provide funding for free mammograms for those in need. On Tuesday, November 21, 2022 the Mammogram Poster Girls (MPG) presented a check for $50,000 to the Methodist Health System Foundation—$25,000 for the Breast Center at Methodist Charlton Medical Center, and $25,000 for the Linda and Mitch Hart Breast Center at Methodist Dallas Medical Center. These funds will provide mammograms, free of charge, for under/uninsured women.
Holiday Festivities In Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Duncanville & More!
There’s no shortage of excitement this holiday season. Just jump in the car and go, you’re bound to come across something that brings out the holiday joy, no matter which direction you head. “We are excited to offer a full lineup of holiday activities. These events are made...
Dr. Stephen Mansfield Named Dean, DBU College of Business
DALLAS— -=In addition to his role as Dean, Dr. Mansfield will also serve as a Senior Advisor to the President for Strategic Initiatives. “We are thrilled beyond words that Dr. Mansfield has agreed to join the DBU Family in this strategic role,” said Dr. Adam Wright, DBU President. “Having personally known Dr. Mansfield for many years, I can tell you without hesitation that he is one of the finest individuals and leaders in the Dallas area and beyond. He will bring to DBU a wealth of leadership experience, business insight, and proven Christian character into his new calling, which will prove to be such a wonderful asset for our students who are aspiring business leaders in the years to come.”
Waxahachie HS Chefs Compete in World Food Championships
A culinary team from Waxahachie HS won a coveted chance to compete in the prestigious World Food Championships (WFC) at Fair Park Nov. 9-13. The competition draws food show fans and food lovers eager for a chance to cheer on their favorite celebrity chefs. WFC brings 1,500 top chefs and home cooks from around the globe, with over 300 teams–40 of them international–competing in ten categories. These culinary celebrities fight it out for a piece of the $300,000 prize awarded by this major food competition.
