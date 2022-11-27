Jesuit overwhelms short-handed Largo in second half to advance to state semis

It’s that time again! For more than 40 years, the Holiday Rotary Club has been dazzling residents and visitors with the spectacular display of lights, floats, marching units and more that comprise the annual Holiday Street Parade of New Port Richey. This year’s event will be on Dec. 10, beginning at 6 p.m. in downtown New Port Richey.

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO