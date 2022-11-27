ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largo, FL

Jesuit overwhelms short-handed Largo in second half to advance to state semis

By Don Jensen, Tampa Bay Times Correspondent
tampabeacon.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tampabeacon.com

Pedestrian struck, killed on S.R. 60

A 46-year-old woman from Dover was killed Nov. 24 when she apparently walked into the path of an SUV traveling westbound on State Road 60 east of North St. Cloud Avenue. The Florida Highway Patrol said the pedestrian was fatally injured at the scene of the 7:57 p.m. crash. The driver, a 53-year-old man from Valrico, was not injured.
DOVER, FL
tampabeacon.com

Name the giant flamingo at Tampa International Airport to win free flights

TAMPA — The 21-foot flamingo sculpture at Tampa International Airport needs no introduction. Subject to endless selfies ever since its arrival this summer, it’s already become a beloved mascot for travelers passing through the airport’s main terminal. This feathered friend, however, does need an identity. The airport...
TAMPA, FL
tampabeacon.com

Holiday season has arrived in west Pasco

It’s that time again! For more than 40 years, the Holiday Rotary Club has been dazzling residents and visitors with the spectacular display of lights, floats, marching units and more that comprise the annual Holiday Street Parade of New Port Richey. This year’s event will be on Dec. 10, beginning at 6 p.m. in downtown New Port Richey.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
tampabeacon.com

Holiday crackdown yields DUI arrests

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office made 268 traffic stops 40 DUI arrests during “Operation Turkey Trot,” an effort to keep drivers under the influence off the road from Nov. 23-27. In partnership with the Tampa Police Department and the Florida Highway Patrol, HCSO deputies patrolled the county targeting...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy