ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tampabeacon.com

Dining in the Dark fundraiser shines light on challenges faced by visually impaired

SPRING HILL — About 100 guests mingled, dined and explored how it feels to eat, walk and make a craft without the benefit of eyesight Nov. 18 at the Silverthorn Country Club in Spring Hill. And they raised $20,000 for Lighthouse for the Visually Impaired and Blind, an education, social service and advocacy nonprofit with offices in New Port Richey and Brooksville.
SPRING HILL, FL
tampabeacon.com

Holiday season has arrived in west Pasco

It’s that time again! For more than 40 years, the Holiday Rotary Club has been dazzling residents and visitors with the spectacular display of lights, floats, marching units and more that comprise the annual Holiday Street Parade of New Port Richey. This year’s event will be on Dec. 10, beginning at 6 p.m. in downtown New Port Richey.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
tampabeacon.com

Name the giant flamingo at Tampa International Airport to win free flights

TAMPA — The 21-foot flamingo sculpture at Tampa International Airport needs no introduction. Subject to endless selfies ever since its arrival this summer, it’s already become a beloved mascot for travelers passing through the airport’s main terminal. This feathered friend, however, does need an identity. The airport...
TAMPA, FL
tampabeacon.com

Holiday crackdown yields DUI arrests

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office made 268 traffic stops 40 DUI arrests during “Operation Turkey Trot,” an effort to keep drivers under the influence off the road from Nov. 23-27. In partnership with the Tampa Police Department and the Florida Highway Patrol, HCSO deputies patrolled the county targeting...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy