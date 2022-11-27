Read full article on original website
Related
Woman assaulted, robbed, kidnapped in National City
National City police are investigating after a 76-year-old woman was attacked by two men inside a church and then kidnapped, authorities said.
Woman, 76, pistol-whipped inside National City church
Police are searching for several suspects accused of pistol-whipping a 76-year-old woman inside a National City church.
Family pleads for answers 3 months after Chula Vista double murder
Family members are asking for help in finding any information that can help solve a case in which two men were killed.
Woman stabbed in Mission Valley
A woman in her 60s was stabbed Thursday near the YMCA in Mission Valley, said the San Diego Police Department.
Sheriff's: Five men arrested with loaded weapon who robbed Rancho San Diego Kohl's
RANCHO SAN DIEGO, Calif. — San Diego Sheriff’s announced Thursday the arrest of five men on suspected shoplifting charges. San Diego Sheriff’s deputies responded November 26 around 8 a.m. to reports of shoplifting in progress in the 2300 block of Jamacha Road in Rancho San Diego, according to Seargent Patrick Fox with the Rancho San Diego Sheriff’s station.
Unruly Logan Heights duplex plagued by horror, crime to be vacated and rehabilitated
SAN DIEGO — A Logan Heights duplex that city officials said has been the site of violent criminal activity will be vacated and rehabilitated, the San Diego City Attorney's Office announced Thursday. A court-appointed receiver will take control of the residence at 3006-3008 Greely Ave., where police have responded...
Reward offered for 12-year-old’s unsolved murder in Skyline
A $1,000 reward is now being offered for anyone who might know who killed a 12-year-old boy on Nov. 25, 2021.
Logan Heights duplex plagued by crime to be vacated
A Logan Heights duplex that city officials say has been the site of violent criminal activity will be vacated and rehabilitated, the San Diego City Attorney's Office announced Thursday.
Woman killed in Mira Mesa crash identified
A 28-year-old driver killed after crashing into a tree in Mira Mesa was identified Wednesday, county medical officials said.
NBC San Diego
Shoplifting Crew of 5 Busted After East County Kohl's Caper: Deputies
Five men, a loaded pistol, drugs and a pile of stolen designer clothes are what deputies in Rancho San Diego found early Saturday morning during a traffic stop, according to law-enforcement officials. The men, who a deputy told NBC 7 on Thursday were all from San Diego and entered the...
eastcountymagazine.org
REWARD OFFERED IN CASSIDY HOPWOOD CASE; FUNDRAISER SITE SET UP FOR BURIAL OF TEEN FOUND DEAD IN LA MESA
November 30, 2022 (La Mesa) -- A $1,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest in the case of Cassidy Hopwood, an El Cajon teen who went missing in February. Her body was found March 13 behind a business in the 7900 block of El Cajon Blvd. in La Mesa, but she was not identified until November.
pbmonthly.net
‘It was very painful’: Police wrongly accused a man after his mother was fatally shot in Pacific Beach
About 12 hours after 65-year-old Mary Garcia was fatally shot in Pacific Beach in September, her son was arrested and accused of murder. A little more than a week later, the charges against her 27-year-old son were dropped. San Diego police weren’t certain he was the killer, according to court records.
Man sought in hit-and-run, robbery attempt in Santee
Deputies are looking for a man suspected of hitting two women with his vehicle and trying to steal a purse in Santee, authorities said.
times-advocate.com
Missing 13-year-old Sofia Corbisiero
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department wants your help in locating a teenager who ran away from her home in San Marcos. 13-year-old Sofia Corbisiero was last seen on November 20. She left her home after getting into an argument with her mother. Sofia never returned home. Sofia stands...
Woman hit, killed while crossing Pacific Beach street identified
A woman who hit and killed while crossing a Pacific Beach street on the night of Nov. 10 has been identified by authorities.
Victims fatally struck by cars on Thanksgiving night in Oceanside identified
The San Diego County Medical Examiner has released the names of two people who died after being struck by two different vehicles in Oceanside on the night of Thanksgiving.
northcountydailystar.com
Oceanside Police Chief’s Corner – December 2022 Edition
The holiday season is upon us; while it is a time of joy and celebration, it can be a time of year when stress increases. For some, stress can lead to physical illness, depression, anxiety, and substance abuse. I want you to know that you are not alone. No matter what you are going through, please know that there is hope and help is available.
Man accused of breaking onto boat at Marriott Marina, terrorizing 2 teens arraigned
SAN DIEGO — The man accused of breaking onto a boat docked at the Marriott Marina and terrorizing two teen girls made his first court appearance Wednesday. The incident happened late Sunday night. 29-year-old Isaac Cyriaque pleaded not guilty to assault, burglary and false imprisonment charges. If convicted on...
2 pedestrians killed in Thanksgiving crash identified
Two people who were hit and killed by a vehicle last week while crossing a North County a street have been identified.
$1K reward offered for information on unsolved murder
A $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to an arrest in the murder of 44-year-old Gilbert Johnson, said the San Diego Police Department.
Comments / 1