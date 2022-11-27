ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 1

Related
CBS 8

Sheriff's: Five men arrested with loaded weapon who robbed Rancho San Diego Kohl's

RANCHO SAN DIEGO, Calif. — San Diego Sheriff’s announced Thursday the arrest of five men on suspected shoplifting charges. San Diego Sheriff’s deputies responded November 26 around 8 a.m. to reports of shoplifting in progress in the 2300 block of Jamacha Road in Rancho San Diego, according to Seargent Patrick Fox with the Rancho San Diego Sheriff’s station.
RANCHO SAN DIEGO, CA
times-advocate.com

Missing 13-year-old Sofia Corbisiero

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department wants your help in locating a teenager who ran away from her home in San Marcos. 13-year-old Sofia Corbisiero was last seen on November 20. She left her home after getting into an argument with her mother. Sofia never returned home. Sofia stands...
SAN MARCOS, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Oceanside Police Chief’s Corner – December 2022 Edition

The holiday season is upon us; while it is a time of joy and celebration, it can be a time of year when stress increases. For some, stress can lead to physical illness, depression, anxiety, and substance abuse. I want you to know that you are not alone. No matter what you are going through, please know that there is hope and help is available.
OCEANSIDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy