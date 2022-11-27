ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Top stars, best performances in Arkansas high school football for Week 13

By Steve Andrews
 5 days ago

By Steve Andrews | Photo by Karen Schwartz

Listed below are some of the top stars and best performances of Friday night’s football games. If you know of a top performer we should include, please let us know.

Sloan Perrin, Nashville, QB

The senior rushed 25 times for 170 yards and 2 touchdowns, while passing for 184 yards and 2 more TDs yards, in the Scrappers’ 63-62 win over Elkins.

Tre Hopkins, Nashville, QB

The junior rushed 30 times for 259 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Scrappers’ 63-62 win over Elkins.

Da’Shawn Chairs, Elkins, RB

The junior rushed 16 times for 138 yards and 2 touchdowns and caught 3 passes for 73 yards and another TD, in the Elks’ in the Elks’ 63-62 loss to Nashville.

Dizzy Dean, Elkins, QB

The junior completed 19-of-26 passes for 382 yards and 2 touchdowns, and ran for another score, in the Elks’ 63-62 loss to Nashville.

Aden Williams, Elkins, WR

The senior caught 8 passes for 268 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Elks’ 63-62 loss to Nashville.

Jason Sullivan, Carlisle, RB

The senior rushed 31 times for 189 and 4 touchdowns in the Bison’s 25-20 win over Mount Ida.

Kel Busby, Pulaski Academy, QB

The junior completed 22-of-41 passes for 481 yards and 6 touchdowns, and ran for another5 score, in the Bruins’ 54-42 win over Little Rock Catholic.

Kenny Jordan, Pulaski Academy, RB

The junior ran 26 times for 224 yards and a touchdown in the Bruins’ 54-42 win over Little Rock Catholic.

Sam Sanders, Little Rock Catholic, QB

The senior completed 26-of-42 passes for 290 yards and 5 touchdowns on the Rockets’ 54-42 loss to Pulaski Academy.

James Martin, Bryant, RB

The junior ran 14 times for 103 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Hornets’ 42-21 win over Conway.

Brandon Johnson, Bryant LB

The senior had 11 total tackles, including 2 for a loss, and added a pass breakup in the Hornets’ 42-21 win over Conway.

Darien Bennett, Little Rock Parkview, RB

The senior rushed 23 times for 133 and 2 touchdowns in the Patriots’ 27-12 win over Joe T. Robinson.

Cam Settles, Little Rock Parkview, RB

The sophomore ran 13 times for 102 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots’ 27-12 win over Joe T. Robinson.

Nick Stone, Bentonville, LB

The senior racked up 11 total tackles, including 2 for a loss, and forced a fumble in the Tigers’ 15-13 win over Cabot.

Carter Nye, Bentonville, QB

The junior completed 19-of-28 passes for 213 yards and a touchdown in the Tigers’ 15-13 win over Cabot.

Josh Ficklin, Bentonville, RB

The senior had 128 yards of total offense – 70 rushing, 39 receiving and 19 on kick returns – in the Tigers’ 15-13 win over Cabot.

Abe Owen, Cabot, QB

The senior passed for 127 yards and a touchdown, and ran for 52 yards, in the Panthers’ 15-13 loss to Bentonville.

Evion Jimmerson, Cabot, RB

The senior ran 29 times for 152 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers’ 15-13 loss to Bentonville.

Dax Goff, Booneville, RB

The junior rushed 17 times for 189 yards to put him over 2,000 for the season, while passing for a touchdown, rushing for another TD and a 2-point conversion, in the Bearcats’ 35-20 win over Osceola.

Hunter Houston, Greenwood, QB

The senior completed 25-of-42 passes for 259 yards with 2 touchdowns, and ran for 59 yards and another score, in the Bulldogs’ 31-24 win over Benton.

Braylen Russell, Benton, RB

The junior carried 39 times for 234 yards and scored 2 touchdowns in the Panthers’ 31-24 loss to Greenwood.

Brandon Scott, Charleston, QB

The senior completed 10-of-15 passes for 108 yards and 3 touchdowns, and also rushed for 67 yards, in Tigers’ 48-6 win over Newport.

Eli Wisdom, Shiloh Christian, QB

The senior rushed for 243 yards and 4 touchdowns on runs of 55, 12, 25 and 2 yards in the Saints’ 48-19 win over Camden Fairview.

Bo Williams, Shiloh Christian, RB

The junior carried 25 times for 151 yards and 3 TDs in the Saints’ 48-19 win over Camden Fairview.

Donovan Whitten, Arkadelphia, QB

The senior completed 15-of-24 pass attempts for 193 yards and 5 touchdowns in the Badgers’ 48-13 win over Rivercrest.

De’Angelo Buckley, Arkadelphia, RB

The junior carried 8 times for 117 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Badgers’ 48-13 win over Rivercrest.

Michael Rainer, Rivercrest, WR

The junior ran 23 times for 145 yards and hauled in a 92-yard touchdown pass in the Colts’ 48-13 loss to Arkadelphia.

Owen Miller, Harding Academy, QB

The sophomore completed 30-of-44 passes for 256 yards and 3 touchdowns, while rushing for another 53 yards and a TD, in the Wildcats’ 29-20 win over NcGehee.

Tyrique Newman, McGehee, RB

The senior rushed 17 times for 152 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Owls’ 29-20 loss to Harding Academy.

Cedric Simmons, Malvern, QB

The senior threw for 139 yards and the game-winning touchdown in overtime, while rushing for an additional 98 yards and a score. In the Leopards’ 27-21 win over Warren.

Jalen Dupree, Malvern, RB

The junior carried 32 times for 196 yards and 2 touchdowns, including a 63-yarder, in the Leopards’ 27-21 overtime win over Warren.

Trey Wren, Melbourne, QB

The senior completed 14-of-21 passes for 231 yards and 2 touchdowns, and also ran for another score, in the Bearcatz’ 21-20 win over Glen Rose.

Heath Ballance, Glen Rose, RB

The junior had 32 carries for 196 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Beavers’ 21-20 loss to Melbourne.

Kelven Hadley, Rison, RB

The senior ran the ball 30 times for 173 yards and 2 touchdowns, while also catching a TD pass, in the Wildcats’ 34-29 win over Prescott.

Travion Dickens, Prescott, RB

The senior scored 3 touchdowns on runs of 11, 39 and 5 yards, and also caught a 2-point conversion pass, in the Curley Wolves’ 34-29 loss to Rison.

