Livingston County Board of Commissioners set to consider $56.8M budget

LIVINGSTON COUNTY — Commissioners this week are set to approve a 2023 budget that increases general fund spending nearly $3 million from 2022.

The $56.8 million general fund budget for The Livingston County Board of Commissioners is expected to be approved during the board's 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, meeting. The county's 2022 general fund budget was about $54 million.

According to County Administrator Nathan Burd, county revenues have increased and that can be attributed to property tax revenues and state sources of revenue.

"Every year we typically see some level of revenue increase. We estimate revenue pretty modestly and so we also hope that our revenue estimates match reality and they usually come in pretty good, so it's always an estimate," Burd said. "We're estimating some gain in property values and therefore property tax revenue as well as what we're expecting to come in from the state, but every year when we pass a budget, our expenditures match exactly what we're estimating for revenues."

According to Burd, the county's general fund expenditures are expected to include such things as wage increases for employees for cost of living adjustments and capital projects, which are allocated to the largest number of expenditures.

Burd said the county conducted a wage study for non-union employees to find out how much they should be paying employees.

"There have been some adjustments to salary based on that and so our personnel expenses because of the size of the county staff often will drive a lot of the expenditures related to the budget," he said. "So that's actually a little bit different. The wage study we conducted this year, the end result of that is a new pay grade structure for staff.

"The 3% cost of living adjustment will be on top of their pay grade," he added. "Every year, employers look to see what an appropriate cost of living adjustment is for staff. That will be what their normal salary is plus 3%. That's what that's planned right now.

"Obviously, inflation has been really difficult for people the last few years and so when we look at cost of living adjustments, things like that are included literally the name cost of living adjustment it's designed to help employees adjust to the increase in cost of living, so there's (cost of living allowance). We do a COLA every year."

In addition to increased expenditures for employee pay, the county is planning $983,000 for capital projects, including:

New jail intercoms for the Sheriff's Office: $265,000

Data center expansion: $65,000; battery backup replacement: $80,000; fiber optic maintenance: $100,000 for the IT department.

Bay doors for Facilities/EMS department: $180,000

Boiler system replacement: $168,000; courthouse elevator replacement for facilities department: $125,000

Burd said the board is not relying on American Rescue Plan Acts funds to balance but budget, but is using money for specific things outside the normal budgeting process.

“ARPA is not factored in the budget in terms of the revenue category. If you see ARPA in the resolution, which it is listed at times, the only ARPA references are to things the board has basically already approved, so there’s certain categories of expenditures that ARPA is covering that were voted on by the board, but we’re not using ARPA money to balance the budget," he said.

“ARPA allocations aren’t really part of the budget. Those decisions are still yet to be made largely by the board," he added.

According to Burd, the county has about $17 million in its fund balance.

"If there were some sort of disaster or some sort of unexpected shock to revenue that caused some sort of massive unprecedented decrease in our ability to collect money, we would be able to continue to provide services based on what's in our fund balance and so when you see that line what it's referring to is how much money do we need to hold onto and set aside for cash flow purposes in the event that we needed to access that to continue services," he said.