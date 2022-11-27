Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue says Nikola Jokic reminds him of LeBron James at the center position.

Nikola Jokic may not hit the heights he did in these last couple of seasons this time around, as the Nuggets are finally healthy, but there is no doubt that he is one of the best players in the league. The reigning two-time MVP isn't by any means an imposing physical presence, but he is extremely skilled and possesses a very high basketball IQ, which allows him to dominate the game.

Someone who got to see Serbian at his terrifying best firsthand is Tyronn Lue , who was an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Clippers in 2020. That was when Jokic and the Nuggets stormed back from a 3-1 deficit to beat the Clippers in the Western Conference Semifinals as they spoiled a much-anticipated clash between the two LA teams in the Conference Finals.

Tyronn Lue Says Nikola Jokic Reminds Him Of LeBron James At The Center Position

Lue is now the head coach of the Clippers, but Jokic and the Nuggets got the better of him once again on Friday night as they won 114-104. The Serb finished the night with 19 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, and a block, as he found so many different ways to have an impact on the proceedings. After the game, Lue had some high praise for Jokic, as he compared him to LeBron James .

"Ty Lue says Nikola Jokic reminds him of LeBron James at the center position."

While physically, there is no comparison between the two, they both find so many ways to influence the game. They both can take over as scorers if needed but are more than happy with just ripping apart defenses with their supreme passing abilities.

We haven't seen LeBron at his best this season as he has missed time with injuries, but he did finally return to the court for the Lakers on Friday night. Lue will be hoping that his star Kawhi Leonard can return soon too, but he admitted he doesn't know when Kawhi will be back.

