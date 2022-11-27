ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Erie County Sheriff hands out free Kia steering locks

WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06nrsi_0jOh8JcN00

The Erie County Sheriff's Office is joining the effort to help Kia owners protect their cars from thefts.

Deputies distributed steering wheel locks to eligible Kia owners at the county highway department building in Cheektowaga Saturday.

Authorities say Kias have been prime targets for thieves who want to be part of a social media challenge.

This all comes in the wake of that deadly crash on the 198 at the 33 split last month, that Buffalo Police say involved that social media challenge.

Comments / 1

Related
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy