Cranston, RI

Turnto10.com

Heavy rain and wind gusts bring power outages, traffic delays

(WJAR) — Heavy rain and wind gusts on Wednesday afternoon are causing traffic issues and power outages across Southern New England. Storm Team 10 reports wind gusts will peak between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., coinciding with Wednesday's evening commute. Travel times are predicted to be most difficult between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., according to Storm Team 10.
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Building fire sends large plumes of smoke into air in Lincoln

(WJAR) — A fire at a building in Lincoln sent large plumes of smoke into the air shortly after midnight on Friday. Several firefighters are working to put out flames at a building on Lonsdale Avenue. NBC 10 News crews observed both Central Falls and Lincoln fire departments on...
LINCOLN, RI
Turnto10.com

Caught on camera: Christmas vandals break boy's heart

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Young grinches were caught on camera in a Providence neighborhood ruining a family's Christmas decorations last Thursday afternoon. Tammy Mailloux said she was giving her 4-year-old son a bath when she got an alert that someone was in her front yard. She said when she...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence house fire displaces five residents

(WJAR) — A fire broke out in the attic of a Providence home on Thursday night, displacing five residents. Providence firefighters were called to the home on Superior Street where they worked to put out flames in the attic. Officials told NBC 10 News there were no injuries reported...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

'Thought I was going to die:' Pawtucket man recalls rollover crash

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A Pawtucket man has a new outlook on life after surviving a rollover crash in Lincoln last week. Jeffrey LaRose was on his way to the Conjuring House in Burrillville with his sister and her girlfriend in the early hours on Nov. 23. The trio was on Route 146 North near the Wilbur Road overpass when LaRose noticed what he says was a red car behind him, flashing its headlights and driving closely to his vehicle's rear.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Wakefield woman gives away Christmas trees to those in need

WAKEFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — It's no surprise, like everything else, the cost of a Christmas tree is up this year. To lighten the load for parents, a Wakefield woman with the help from her surrounding community, is doing her part. Wendi Knowles has lived in Wakefield all her life....
WAKEFIELD, MA
Turnto10.com

New Bedford welcomes home Schooner Ernestina-Morrissey

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — The Schooner Ernestina-Morrissey is back to its home of New Bedford after seven years of restoration work. "It's been a long time since we've seen the Ernestina-Morrissey sailing into New Bedford to her home port, so this is wonderful," state Rep. Antonio Cabral said as the boat pulled into the harbor Tuesday.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Town puts conditions on Ballard's liquor permit

No more music festivals will be allowed at Ballard's Beach Resort on Block Island. That is one of the conditions the New Shoreham Town Council put on the venue's liquor permit, which was approved Wednesday. No more than two bands can perform at Ballard's on any given day. Ballard's must...
NEW SHOREHAM, RI
Turnto10.com

Two Fall River men charged in incident triggering Amber Alert

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Dartmouth police said Thursday that two men were arrested in connection with an incident beginning in Dartmouth that triggered an Amber Alert. Police said they were called Thursday morning to 1143 Tucker Rd. in Dartmouth for a report of several people arguing. Once at...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Turnto10.com

Boston gives warm welcome to Prince and Princess of Wales

BOSTON (WJAR) — The Prince and Princess of Wales landed at Logan International Airport for their three-day trip to Boston on Wednesday afternoon, marking their first overseas trip since the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The pair chose Boston to host the second Earthshot Prize in honor of President...
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

East Greenwich French teacher presented with pomme d'or

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — Rich, melodious, often called the language of love. Le français est la langue de l'amour. Madame Monica Cardi inspires her students to say the words with a proper French accent. Bonjour. Historically, her students have an impressive record, even scoring nationally in the...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island begins sales of recreational marijuana

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Local dispensaries can now start selling recreational cannabis in Rhode Island. The legislation allowed those sales to begin Thursday. It was signed by Gov. Dan McKee in May. At RISE Warwick, the music of steel drums filled the early morning as customers lined up to...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Seekonk police warn residents of 'car shoppers' after spree of break-ins

SEEKONK, Mass. (WJAR) — Seekonk police are investigating a spree of car break-ins spanning the last month. Capt. Matthew Jardine with the Seekonk Police Department says the criminals are targeting vehicles that are left unattended with the doors locked and keys inside. “The reason this has become more of...
SEEKONK, MA
Turnto10.com

Multiple drivers alert Coventry Fire Department about fire at business

(WJAR) — Multiple drivers alerted the Coventry Fire Department about a fire at a business early Tuesday morning. The department says it received calls around 1:40 a.m. from two drivers who happened to drive by the business on 1612 Nooseneck Hill Road and noticed smoke. The department says the...
COVENTRY, RI
Turnto10.com

Cars plow into CVS stores in Rhode Island, Massachusetts

GLOCESTER, R.I. (WJAR) — Cars crashed into CVS stores in Rhode Island and Massachusetts on Tuesday. Glocester police said a woman drove straight into the building at 1068 Putnam Pike in Chepachet at about 2:35 p.m. She was taken to a hospital for evaluation, but had no apparent injuries.
GLOCESTER, RI

