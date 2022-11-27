Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Heavy rain and wind gusts bring power outages, traffic delays
(WJAR) — Heavy rain and wind gusts on Wednesday afternoon are causing traffic issues and power outages across Southern New England. Storm Team 10 reports wind gusts will peak between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., coinciding with Wednesday's evening commute. Travel times are predicted to be most difficult between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., according to Storm Team 10.
Turnto10.com
Building fire sends large plumes of smoke into air in Lincoln
(WJAR) — A fire at a building in Lincoln sent large plumes of smoke into the air shortly after midnight on Friday. Several firefighters are working to put out flames at a building on Lonsdale Avenue. NBC 10 News crews observed both Central Falls and Lincoln fire departments on...
Turnto10.com
Cars crashing into stores: A deadly problem in Southern New England
(WJAR) — A deadly problem is going largely untracked: cars crashing into storefronts. It happened in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts Tuesday night as cars hit two different CVS stores and dozens of other times just in the past year. In each of those incidents no one inside the...
Turnto10.com
Unmanned mini sailboat designed by R.I. students reaches coast of England
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — A five-foot unmanned sailboat put together by local elementary schools and the University of Rhode Island’s School of Oceanography was launched in March and has made it across the Atlantic. It was discovered on a beach in England Thanksgiving weekend. The boat, named...
Turnto10.com
Caught on camera: Christmas vandals break boy's heart
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Young grinches were caught on camera in a Providence neighborhood ruining a family's Christmas decorations last Thursday afternoon. Tammy Mailloux said she was giving her 4-year-old son a bath when she got an alert that someone was in her front yard. She said when she...
Turnto10.com
Providence house fire displaces five residents
(WJAR) — A fire broke out in the attic of a Providence home on Thursday night, displacing five residents. Providence firefighters were called to the home on Superior Street where they worked to put out flames in the attic. Officials told NBC 10 News there were no injuries reported...
Turnto10.com
'Thought I was going to die:' Pawtucket man recalls rollover crash
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A Pawtucket man has a new outlook on life after surviving a rollover crash in Lincoln last week. Jeffrey LaRose was on his way to the Conjuring House in Burrillville with his sister and her girlfriend in the early hours on Nov. 23. The trio was on Route 146 North near the Wilbur Road overpass when LaRose noticed what he says was a red car behind him, flashing its headlights and driving closely to his vehicle's rear.
Turnto10.com
Wakefield woman gives away Christmas trees to those in need
WAKEFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — It's no surprise, like everything else, the cost of a Christmas tree is up this year. To lighten the load for parents, a Wakefield woman with the help from her surrounding community, is doing her part. Wendi Knowles has lived in Wakefield all her life....
Turnto10.com
New Bedford welcomes home Schooner Ernestina-Morrissey
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — The Schooner Ernestina-Morrissey is back to its home of New Bedford after seven years of restoration work. "It's been a long time since we've seen the Ernestina-Morrissey sailing into New Bedford to her home port, so this is wonderful," state Rep. Antonio Cabral said as the boat pulled into the harbor Tuesday.
Turnto10.com
Town puts conditions on Ballard's liquor permit
No more music festivals will be allowed at Ballard's Beach Resort on Block Island. That is one of the conditions the New Shoreham Town Council put on the venue's liquor permit, which was approved Wednesday. No more than two bands can perform at Ballard's on any given day. Ballard's must...
Turnto10.com
Two Fall River men charged in incident triggering Amber Alert
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Dartmouth police said Thursday that two men were arrested in connection with an incident beginning in Dartmouth that triggered an Amber Alert. Police said they were called Thursday morning to 1143 Tucker Rd. in Dartmouth for a report of several people arguing. Once at...
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket man, 95, receives hundreds of holiday cards to help lift his spirit
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Hundreds are helping to lift the spirits of a Pawtucket man who has a hard time around the holidays. His postman is extra busy as well-wishes pour in from all over. George Dowling, a 95-year-old World War II Navy veteran, is a proud father of...
Turnto10.com
Boston gives warm welcome to Prince and Princess of Wales
BOSTON (WJAR) — The Prince and Princess of Wales landed at Logan International Airport for their three-day trip to Boston on Wednesday afternoon, marking their first overseas trip since the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The pair chose Boston to host the second Earthshot Prize in honor of President...
Turnto10.com
McKee administration proposes using Cranston Street Armory as warming center
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Housing the homeless seems to be a recurring issue with only temporary solutions. Millions of tax dollars have been devoted to homeless programs this year, but as the cold weather arrives, very few new beds are ready. Gov. Dan McKee’s office announced one temporary measure...
Turnto10.com
East Greenwich French teacher presented with pomme d'or
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — Rich, melodious, often called the language of love. Le français est la langue de l'amour. Madame Monica Cardi inspires her students to say the words with a proper French accent. Bonjour. Historically, her students have an impressive record, even scoring nationally in the...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island begins sales of recreational marijuana
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Local dispensaries can now start selling recreational cannabis in Rhode Island. The legislation allowed those sales to begin Thursday. It was signed by Gov. Dan McKee in May. At RISE Warwick, the music of steel drums filled the early morning as customers lined up to...
Turnto10.com
Seekonk police warn residents of 'car shoppers' after spree of break-ins
SEEKONK, Mass. (WJAR) — Seekonk police are investigating a spree of car break-ins spanning the last month. Capt. Matthew Jardine with the Seekonk Police Department says the criminals are targeting vehicles that are left unattended with the doors locked and keys inside. “The reason this has become more of...
Turnto10.com
Multiple drivers alert Coventry Fire Department about fire at business
(WJAR) — Multiple drivers alerted the Coventry Fire Department about a fire at a business early Tuesday morning. The department says it received calls around 1:40 a.m. from two drivers who happened to drive by the business on 1612 Nooseneck Hill Road and noticed smoke. The department says the...
Turnto10.com
Cars plow into CVS stores in Rhode Island, Massachusetts
GLOCESTER, R.I. (WJAR) — Cars crashed into CVS stores in Rhode Island and Massachusetts on Tuesday. Glocester police said a woman drove straight into the building at 1068 Putnam Pike in Chepachet at about 2:35 p.m. She was taken to a hospital for evaluation, but had no apparent injuries.
Turnto10.com
Compassion centers draw line between medical, recreational marijuana sales
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island could never stop people from growing, selling and using marijuana, so the state made all those things legal. Thursday a handful of shops began selling to adults with no medical marijuana card needed. "I live in Pawtucket, so I was really excited to...
