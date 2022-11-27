PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A Pawtucket man has a new outlook on life after surviving a rollover crash in Lincoln last week. Jeffrey LaRose was on his way to the Conjuring House in Burrillville with his sister and her girlfriend in the early hours on Nov. 23. The trio was on Route 146 North near the Wilbur Road overpass when LaRose noticed what he says was a red car behind him, flashing its headlights and driving closely to his vehicle's rear.

PAWTUCKET, RI ・ 12 HOURS AGO