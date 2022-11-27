MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Today was moving day for some Mobile firefighters as the Douglas A. Melton Fire station off Lafayette Street reopened its doors. Back in June we reported that the fire station had to temporarily close down due to asbestos and mold. This project was expected to take a couple of weeks, but it’s been about five months now. That’s because they had to be thorough, making sure everything was good to go before moving fire fighters back inside of the station this morning.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO