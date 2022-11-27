Read full article on original website
WPMI
Mobile Chamber's 8th Annual State of Economy: Wages, employee benefits, housing, and more
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Chamber of Commerce held its 8th annual State of Economy on Thursday. About 321 business leaders in Mobile County took part in the Mobile Chamber's 2023 survey. In 2022, roughly 17% of those business reported a significant increase in sales. However, many of them are staying optimistic. Around 41% of businesses expect an increase in sales next year.
WPMI
Magnolia Springs collects cat food at holiday festivities
Magnolia Springs Community Association is celebrating Christmas in style again this year. ”A Red Bird Christmas” in the Springs will feature luminaries Saturday and Sunday nights along Oak Street, Pecan Grove, and other streets in the heart of Magnolia Springs. What’s new? They have decided to create a cat/kitten food drive for the Stray Love Foundation at the same time! Why cat food? It’s what Stray Love foster homes use more than any other food.
WPMI
Cathedral Place in downtown Mobile undergoing $11 million renovation
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Cathedral Place independent living facility in downtown Mobile is undergoing an $11 million renovation. Officials said these upgrades are long overdue and residents who have been living there for decades are saying the same thing. Residents are thanking ALCO Management, the company that took over the property in 2019.
WPMI
BIKE ANGEL TREE bike and toy drive
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Community leader Lorenzo Martin has put out a call for bikes and toys. Bike Angels is a program supporting "good health and quality education for children." Every Christmas, they provide bikes and toys for children in need. This Christmas they are campaigning to help 45...
WPMI
First announcement for Hangout Music Festival 2023 offers beach vacation packages
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Hangout Music Festival has made their first announcement for 2023, offering a beach vacation experience in Gulf Shores for May 19 – 21. Hangout Beach Vacation & Festival Tickets Packages are on Sale December 2nd. For more information, visit https://www.hangoutmusicfest.com. Hangout Music Festival,...
WPMI
Melton Fire Station reopens its doors after asbestos closure
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Today was moving day for some Mobile firefighters as the Douglas A. Melton Fire station off Lafayette Street reopened its doors. Back in June we reported that the fire station had to temporarily close down due to asbestos and mold. This project was expected to take a couple of weeks, but it’s been about five months now. That’s because they had to be thorough, making sure everything was good to go before moving fire fighters back inside of the station this morning.
WPMI
Bus pickup delays in Mobile, Washington Co Schools closed
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — From Mobile County Public Schools:. Due to the severe weather, our bus routes are delayed this morning by one hour. Schools will start at the regular time. Please monitor the conditions along your route to school and take the necessary precautions. Due to the severe weather, all student absences and tardies will be excused today. All employees are to report to work at the regular time.
WPMI
Cleanup in Tibbie underway after EF-3 tornado devastates Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Cleanup efforts underway in Washington County today after tornadoes devastated some communities there. Roads were cleared in the Tibbie community as neighbors rallied together to clear out the wreckage. That tornado came at night, so a lot of folks didn't see it coming and some didn't even know the tornado was basically right on top of them until it was too late. Now they're working on cleaning up their community.
WPMI
Baldwin County EMA watching Tuesday's severe weather threat closely
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Severe weather is expected lead to flash flooding in Baldwin County overnight on Tuesday. Baldwin County EMA crews have been paying close attention to how the stormfront develops and they're encouraging residents to be prepared. "We've made some major improvements on our road infrastructure...
WPMI
Mobile Police need help identifying vehicle burglary suspects caught on camera
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at approximately 7:56 p.m., officers were dispatched to 1350 West I-65 Service Road, Wood Spring Suites in reference to a vehicle burglary that occurred earlier that day. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the pictured subjects removed...
WPMI
Total of 2,200 shots detected since ShotSpotter system in Mobile went live in July
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — ShotSpotter is a system that can pinpoint the location of gun shots using network sensors and software. It's located in different areas of Mobile that's not disclosed to the public. "We are detecting the shots that are being fired, but we are not improving the...
WPMI
Targeting the Violence: Livestream 12/1/22
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — This week Kym Anderson will be livestreaming Thursday December 1 at 3 p.m. in conversation with Burns Middle school teacher Carl Williams and students Jeremiah Zine and Hunter Howell;. These students created the winning Targeting the Violence video submission for the Mobile Police Department. As...
WPMI
Major EF-3 tornado damage in Tibbie, Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE FROM NWS:. The tornado began near highway 57 in Greene County where several softwood tree trunks were snapped. It continued on an east northeast track producing damage along Nursery Road. The track continued into Washington County Alabama. The tornado crossed Highway 45 and hit...
WPMI
Baldwin Co. Superintendent: Fight against vaping in schools reaches beyond nicotine
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — This week we've been highlighting the dangers of vapes in our schools, which could be laced with THC or Fentanyl. The superintendent of Baldwin County Public Schools is issuing an urgent plea to parents of all students, asking them to help prevent tragedy. He...
WPMI
BCPSS partners with health officials to provide schools with Narcan
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — It’s something school officials want in the minds of all parents—that their children are at school each day and risk falling prey to illicit drugs inside vape pens. It’s gotten so bad, schools are preparing for the worse-case scenario. Now, there's...
WPMI
Mobile Housing Authority leader accuses mayor, local officials of bullying
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Mobile Housing Authority's Executive Director Michael Pierce says local leaders are bullying him and trying to push him out of power. "The mayor is trying to bully me, but not just by himself. Councilman William Carroll for decades has had a great deal of disdain for me," said Pierce.
WPMI
Mobile Police make arrest in downtown club shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — coming up - arrest made!. A weekend shooting at a downtown mobile nightclub left four wounded. Mobile police say they have the man who did it.. Mobile Police have arrested 28-year-old John McCarroll and charged him with four counts of assault for last weekend's shooting at Paparazzi Lounge last weekend.
WPMI
Saraland Police Dept. receives robo call threat in reference to Saraland High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Several schools across Alabama went into lockdown after a series of hoax active shooter calls Tuesday morning. Saraland High School was one of of those that went on a soft lockdown Tuesday as a precaution but there was never any real threat to students or faculty.
WPMI
Mobile Police: Teen arrested for terrorist threat against BC Rain High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Monday, November 28, 2022, at approximately 12:24 p.m., officers responded to 3125 Dauphin Island Parkway, Ben C. Rain High School, in reference to a student originating threats via social media involving Ben C. Rain High School. During the investigation officers...
WPMI
South Alabama extends contract of head coach Kane Wommack
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Contract extends through 2028 season for second-year head coach. South Alabama athletic director Dr. Joel Erdmann announced a contract extension for second-year head coach Kane Wommack on Thursday morning. The contract will keep Wommack with South Alabama through the 2028 season. South Alabama (10-2, 7-1...
