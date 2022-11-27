Photo Gallery: Auburn falls to Alabama in the 87th Iron Bowl

Auburn could not carry the momentum that it built over the last two weeks to a third-straight victory, falling to No. 7 Alabama on Saturday, 49-27 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

The loss eliminates Auburn from bowl contention, making it the first time since 2012 that the Tiger finish the regular season without qualifying for a bowl game.

Auburn had a great day rushing the football, outgaining Alabama 318-173 in rushing yards. It marked the third straight game that two players reached the 100-yard mark in rushing. Both Robby Ashford and Jarquez Hunter rushed for career-highs on Saturday, Ashford led the team in rushing with 134 yards and two touchdowns, while Hunter earned 121 yards.

Auburn also had two players to reach double-digits in tackles. Linebackers Cam Riley and Owen Pappoe recorded 12 and 10 tackles respectively.

Here is the story of the 87th Iron Bowl, as told in photographs.