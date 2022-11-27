Family remembers good Samaritan who tried to help teen hit and run victim

The Anderson community continues to rally around two families who recently lost loved ones.

You may remember, Eli Jones died nearly two weeks ago in a hit and run . Doug Stansell was the Good Samaritan who stopped to help Eli and then had a heart attack and died.

"I guess just after everything settled down and he kind of sat for a second it was too much got layed on him," Doug's son, Jon Stansell said.

Jon and his family continue to mourn this loss. They describe him as a man who was always giving, even in the hours before he died.

"He literally gave his life to try to save somebody else," Doug's wife, Chrissy Stansell said.

Jon and Chrissy said Doug was kind and always went out of his way to help others.

"He didn't care what the situation was that we was in, he would always go out and help other people and make sure they had Christmas and Thanksgiving," Jon said.

The holidays were Doug's favorite, so Thanksgiving was hard for the Stansell family this year, but still, they're giving thanks.

"We're so thankful and blessed that the community has came the way they did," Jon said.

As of Saturday night, the GoFundMe Jon set up to help cover funeral expenses was about $330 away from its goal.

On Friday, City Bird on Beechmont Ave. began a fundraiser for both Eli and Doug's families. Chrissy and Jon said it will continue through the next week.

Even as the community is lifting them up during this time of need, they said they'll continue to help others.

"Everything we do now is in Doug's honor and for Doug instead of with Doug," Chrissy said.

They hope others will do the same, paying it forward, just like Doug would have.

Watch Live:

WCPO Headlines and Stories