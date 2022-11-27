ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Sunny and cool, then mild with rain

New Orleans and the rest of Southeast Louisiana has come out of a stormy overnight to a beautiful cool Wednesday afternoon. For the last day of the 2022 Hurricane Season, troublesome weather across the southern United States was not from the tropics. Severe storms and a tornado warning swept across SELA from 11 PM last night to the early mid-morning hours. Rain accumulation over a 12 hour period was from .10-1.27" inches, minor flood warnings due to rain falling at a rate 1-3" inches per hour.This afternoon, if you're looking for widespread 70s that occurred earlier this morning after sunrise were high temps warmed within the range of 74-78° degrees. For the remainder of this beautiful afternoon 60s prevail. Cool to chilly this evening (59-54°), and cold overnight with mid 30s to upper 40s.Thursday will be 1-3 degrees cooler, sunny and breezy.Friday, partly cloudy skies with upper 60s and low 70s. Slight chance of coastal rain to light showers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Sunny, Chilly and Breezy - 70s Return Soon

NEW ORLEANS — Cold early morning temperatures began our first day of December 2022. Today, we are 6-11° cooler than 24 hours ago, therefore, expect chilly local temperatures this afternoon from 57-64° degrees. Skies are sunny, winds are breezy to gusty at 10-20 mph (gusts 25). Bring that Jacket if you're heading out this evening, breezy winds linger, so the 40s and 50s that sweep across SELA will feel much cooler on your skin.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
A risk of severe weather Tuesday

A warm front and cold front will bring scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms some severe to SELA primarily Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday morning. All of SELA is under either a slight or marginal risk of severe weather, the northern edge of Tangipahoa and Washington Parishes under an enhanced risk Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. The main threats will be large hail an inch or larger in diameter and tornadoes but also strong to severe wind gusts and excessive rainfall. The highest threat area will be the River Parishes to East New Orleans to the Mississippi Gulf Coast and points north.
WASHINGTON STATE
Baronne Street closed near WDSU in the CBD

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents driving in the Central Business District should be aware of a road closure on Baronne Street Thursday. The closure includes both lanes of Baronne Street between Howard Avenue and Calliope Street. Cranes will be outside the WDSU television station replacing four damaged NBC...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Central Carrollton neighbors say 'No Truck' signage is not enough for clearer truck routes

Uptown and Central Carrollton neighbor frustrations continue amid what they feel is a lack of action to stop 18-wheeler trucks from detouring on their streets. On Tuesday, WDSU received reports from neighbors of two incidents where an 18-wheeler truck snagged the oak tree canopy damaging property in the area. One incident happened on Nashville Avenue and the second incident was on St. Charles Avenue and Henry Clay Avenue, where two cars had significant damage.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Lighting up Lafreniere Park for the Holidays

METAIRIE, La. — After months of preparations, the lights are being lit at Lafreniere Park. More than 10 million lights featured on dozens of displays will be aglow each night from December 2 through the 30 at the park. Crews at Lafreniere Park have worked since July to put...
METAIRIE, LA
On This Day: Rault Center Fire 50 years ago today

NEW ORLEANS — It has been 50 years since the Rault Center fire. On Nov. 29, 1972, flames tore through the downtown building, killing several people inside the high-rise. Several were trapped inside, and some even tried to jump to safety from 15 floors up. The fire killed six...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans family grieving after dog mistakenly euthanized

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans family is mourning the loss of their beloved dog. Herman Spencer says their dog broke out of their backyard through a broken gate in New Orleans East. King Zuma was a Labrador-Great Dane mix and 17 months old. They looked everywhere for their...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Mississippi man accused of biting someone's nose off

NEW ORLEANS — A Mississippi man is out on bond after being accused of biting a person’s nose off. The incident occurred Monday night in the parking lot of the Hollywood Casino in Bay St. Louis. Police officers responded to a complaint of an assault and arrived to...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
Families of tourists found dead in Mexico Airbnb plan to file lawsuit, demand safety changes in properties

NEW ORLEANS — A news conference was held Thursday with the mothers who lost their children last month in Mexico to carbon monoxide poisoning at an Airbnb. The parents of Courtez Hall, Jordan Marshall and Kandace Florence along with an attorney discussed the investigation as well as the mothers' call for carbon monoxide detectors in all Airbnb properties.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Ruth Prats, missing Covington woman, a beacon for her community, friends said

The St. Tammany Parish coroner is one step closer to identifying a body found behind a warehouse Monday along East Gibson Street in Covington. This comes a day after another body was identified by the coroner as the Rev. Otis Young. He was a retired priest from St. Peter Catholic Church. The community was still reeling Wednesday after the gruesome discovery was made, two bodies found burned beyond recognition.
COVINGTON, LA
Archbishop of New Orleans calls murder of priest 'shocking'

The Archbishop of New Orleans has issued a statement after a priest was identified as one of the burned bodies found in Covington earlier this week. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office announced Tuesday that Otis Young was identified as one of the victims found burned beyond recognition in the 500 block of East Gibson Street Monday.
COVINGTON, LA
Funeral mass announced for priest killed in Covington

COVINGTON, La. — A funeral mass has been scheduled for a priest that was killed in Covington earlier this week. Otis Young, 71, was found killed and burned beyond recognition Monday morning in the 500 block of East Gibson Street. Young was identified as one of the bodies found...
COVINGTON, LA

