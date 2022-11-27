New Orleans and the rest of Southeast Louisiana has come out of a stormy overnight to a beautiful cool Wednesday afternoon. For the last day of the 2022 Hurricane Season, troublesome weather across the southern United States was not from the tropics. Severe storms and a tornado warning swept across SELA from 11 PM last night to the early mid-morning hours. Rain accumulation over a 12 hour period was from .10-1.27" inches, minor flood warnings due to rain falling at a rate 1-3" inches per hour.This afternoon, if you're looking for widespread 70s that occurred earlier this morning after sunrise were high temps warmed within the range of 74-78° degrees. For the remainder of this beautiful afternoon 60s prevail. Cool to chilly this evening (59-54°), and cold overnight with mid 30s to upper 40s.Thursday will be 1-3 degrees cooler, sunny and breezy.Friday, partly cloudy skies with upper 60s and low 70s. Slight chance of coastal rain to light showers.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO