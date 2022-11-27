Read full article on original website
Snowfall possible across low-lying areas of the Willamette Valley Thursday afternoon
Falling snow could be intermixed with heavier periods of rain around the greater Portland-Vancouver metro area and throughout the Willamette Valley on Thursday.
Chance of snow hits Portland area Thursday
Portland could start Thursday morning with snow showers, and a mix of snow and rain through the lunch hour. “Showers” is the key word here. “They’re hit or miss,” said Clinton Rockey of the National Weather Service in Portland. That means where and when exactly the...
Rainy & windy tonight, plus big snow in Gorge and Cascades
It’s a cool and rainy evening as a wet Pacific weather system is impacting the region. This system will reach its peak (rain & wind) during the late night hours. Expect rain to pick up in intensity now through the early morning hours, then back off to lighter showers by sunrise. We will get at least 1″ of rain overnight! Since the rain will back off before sunrise, I don’t anticipate water on roads issue.
Weather action is picking up! Stormy tonight, snow in Gorge, & lowland snow possibilities
We had 2 weeks of high pressure and dry weather in mid-November, but now it’s payback time. I’ve got 3 weather items to cover this evening: stormy night tonight, heavy snow in Cascades/Gorge, & could we see snow in the lowlands later this week. First, we’ve got a...
First Alert Weather Day: Big Snow in the Cascades, Gorge
MOUNT HOOD, Ore. (KPTV) - The FOX 12 Weather team has issued a First Alert Weather Day Wednesday for the Cascades and for Wednesday morning for the Columbia River Gorge. It’s been absolutely dumping snow up in the mountains! The ski resorts have already seen 6-10 inches fall since last night, and plenty more is coming today.
Road crews, hardware stores prep for metro area winter weather
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - With the possibility of winter weather ahead, road crews are treating the streets, and hardware stores are stocked full of supplies for Portlanders and those in the metro area to beat the snow and ice. A spokesperson at the Portland Bureau of Transportation says crews have...
Icy roads around Oregon: Officials warn drivers to slow down
Slick, icy roads are creating hazardous driving conditions around Northwest Oregon on Thursday. Portland’s National Weather Service office has warned drivers to slow down, especially around bridges, where black ice is more prevalent.
Winter storm in Oregon could cause hazardous road conditions
“The next system off the coast is taking aim at the Pacific Northwest,” KOIN 6 Meteorologist Steve Pierce said.
Major snow on the way for Hood River, Cascades
HOOD RIVER, Ore. — A major winter storm is expected to dump significant amounts of snow and create hazardous weather conditions in the Columbia River Gorge and Cascade Mountains Tuesday night. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm warning for the western and central Gorge, from...
More snow headed to the Cascades, possible low elevation snow around 500' at times
PORTLAND, Ore. — Parts of the Oregon Cascades received 18 inches of snow over the last 24 hours, and more is on the way. KATU’s Rhonda Shelby says up to a foot is possible on Wednesday. Snow levels will continue to fall as cold air moves from the north over the next few days.
Parts of Portland metro wake to light dusting of snow. More could be on the way
PORTLAND, Ore. — People in downtown Portland and other lower elevations of the Willamette Valley could see a dusting of snow on the ground this week. Some areas of the valley saw a wintry mix of rain and snow Tuesday morning. A cold weather system is moving through the...
Oregon weather word of the week: Graupel
When it gets cold in the region, sometimes you'll see what looks like Dippin' Dots collecting on the ground -- those round, white pellets of coagulated snow.
Despite cold, rainy conditions, hundreds enjoyed “Lights and Leashes” at Winter Wonderland in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Around 1,500 people purchased tickets for “Lights and Leashes Dog Walk Night” at the Winter Wonderland Christmas lights display at the Portland International Raceway Tuesday night. Although it was cold and rainy, that didn’t stop people from coming out and enjoying the lights with their four-legged friends.
Winter storm warning for the Gorge, locals say they’re ready and excited for snow
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We’re watching a winter storm warning for the Columbia River Gorge and FOX 12 is preparing for a First Alert Weather Day for the Gorge Wednesday morning. FOX 12 spoke with local stores and residents in Hood River who said they’re ready and excited for...
What’s my altitude? List of elevations in Portland, SW Wash., Willamette Valley
When the meteorologist says there’s a chance of snow at elevations above 500 feet or a winter weather watch in effect for areas above 2,000 feet, it can be informative – but only if you know the elevation you’re at or traveling to.
Winter arrived in Oregon. Are your tires ready?
As the region braces for wintery weather and icy roads, tire and transportation experts urged residents to not wait to get your tires prepped.
Thousands without power in Portland metro area; Hwy 26 back open
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of people are without Wednesday morning after a night of heavy rain and strong wind. As of 5 a.m., Portland General Electric was reporting about 9,252 customers were without power, while Pacific Power says 1,711 customers in the Portland area reported outages. Clark County PUD was reporting there were 463 outages and 3,096 outages recently restored.
Portland weather Sunday sees rain, with chance for snow later in the week
Pockets of sunshine may interrupt the rain and showers Sunday, when the high temperature is expected to hit 46 degrees. The weather Monday will be more of the same, with a 70% chance of rain and a high of 43 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. On Tuesday, the...
Winter storm to bring heavy snow to mountains
SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service urged holiday travelers to heed their warnings about a winter storm that was expected to bring snow to the mountain passes starting Saturday night and could drop snow on the metro areas by Sunday into next week. Heavy mountain snow was expected...
