ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Chance of snow hits Portland area Thursday

Portland could start Thursday morning with snow showers, and a mix of snow and rain through the lunch hour. “Showers” is the key word here. “They’re hit or miss,” said Clinton Rockey of the National Weather Service in Portland. That means where and when exactly the...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Rainy & windy tonight, plus big snow in Gorge and Cascades

It’s a cool and rainy evening as a wet Pacific weather system is impacting the region. This system will reach its peak (rain & wind) during the late night hours. Expect rain to pick up in intensity now through the early morning hours, then back off to lighter showers by sunrise. We will get at least 1″ of rain overnight! Since the rain will back off before sunrise, I don’t anticipate water on roads issue.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

First Alert Weather Day: Big Snow in the Cascades, Gorge

MOUNT HOOD, Ore. (KPTV) - The FOX 12 Weather team has issued a First Alert Weather Day Wednesday for the Cascades and for Wednesday morning for the Columbia River Gorge. It’s been absolutely dumping snow up in the mountains! The ski resorts have already seen 6-10 inches fall since last night, and plenty more is coming today.
HOOD RIVER COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Road crews, hardware stores prep for metro area winter weather

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - With the possibility of winter weather ahead, road crews are treating the streets, and hardware stores are stocked full of supplies for Portlanders and those in the metro area to beat the snow and ice. A spokesperson at the Portland Bureau of Transportation says crews have...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Major snow on the way for Hood River, Cascades

HOOD RIVER, Ore. — A major winter storm is expected to dump significant amounts of snow and create hazardous weather conditions in the Columbia River Gorge and Cascade Mountains Tuesday night. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm warning for the western and central Gorge, from...
HOOD RIVER, OR
kptv.com

Thousands without power in Portland metro area; Hwy 26 back open

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of people are without Wednesday morning after a night of heavy rain and strong wind. As of 5 a.m., Portland General Electric was reporting about 9,252 customers were without power, while Pacific Power says 1,711 customers in the Portland area reported outages. Clark County PUD was reporting there were 463 outages and 3,096 outages recently restored.
PORTLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Winter storm to bring heavy snow to mountains

SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service urged holiday travelers to heed their warnings about a winter storm that was expected to bring snow to the mountain passes starting Saturday night and could drop snow on the metro areas by Sunday into next week. Heavy mountain snow was expected...
SEATTLE, WA
92.9 The Bull

10 MOST DANGEROUS NEIGHBORHOODS IN PORTLAND, OREGON

You can do your best to stay safe in any environment. Sometimes you just can't control your surroundings. Sadly for many places, it's the neighborhoods that you've grown up in that take a turn for the shady. Many reasons are the cause of the downhill slide. Addiction, poverty, stress, and people just feeling like they're at their wit's end can all be causes. When the people who live there have their lives changed, their surroundings can change. What can you do? Moving is always an option, but not ideal for many people. So that brings us back to the initial question. What can you do?
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy