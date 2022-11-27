Read full article on original website
Related
"Rogue wave" kills passenger, injures four others on Antarctic cruise ship
One person died and four were injured when a massive wave smashed into an Antarctic cruise ship during a storm as it sailed off the southernmost tip of South America, the company said Thursday. The Viking Polaris cruise ship was sailing Wednesday toward Ushuaia in Argentina — the main starting...
Cruise ship passenger who treaded water for 20 hours speaks out, says he never accepted that 'this is it'
The cruise ship passenger who went missing and treaded water for 20 hours before being rescued said he never accepted "this is it" after falling into the ocean.
At least 12 killed as gangs battle for control around Haiti's capital
Port-au-Prince, Haiti - More than 12 people were slain and numerous homes set on fire in a community near Haiti's capital as gangs fight to control more territory, a mayor told The Associated Press on Thursday. The incident occurred in the small town of Cabaret, northwest of Port-au-Prince, at nearly midnight Tuesday, Mayor Joseph Jeanson Guillaume said.
CBS News
576K+
Followers
73K+
Post
411M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0