ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

At least 12 killed as gangs battle for control around Haiti's capital

Port-au-Prince, Haiti - More than 12 people were slain and numerous homes set on fire in a community near Haiti's capital as gangs fight to control more territory, a mayor told The Associated Press on Thursday. The incident occurred in the small town of Cabaret, northwest of Port-au-Prince, at nearly midnight Tuesday, Mayor Joseph Jeanson Guillaume said.
CBS News

CBS News

576K+
Followers
73K+
Post
411M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy