JUST FIVE VOTES SEPARATE LA MESA CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES
December 1, 2022 (La Mesa) – With two seats open on the La Mesa City Council, the latest returns reported tonight by the San Diego Registrar of Voters are so tight that a recount may be in the cards. Patricia Dillard appears assured of a seat, with 8,576 votes....
OPERATION GOBBLE SERVED UP TURKEYS TO 1,000 FAMILIES
December 1, 2022 (San Diego) – A thousand local families received free turkeys for Thanksgiving as part of Operation Gobble. The effort was organized by Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, with giveaways in Lemon Grove, City Heights, Southeastern San Diego and the County Administration Center. Supervisor Fletcher says, “It's heartwarming knowing...
MISSION TRAILS PARK ATTENDANCE IS UP AND GROWING
Photo Volunteer trail guide Nancy Stassinopoulis (left) and Susan Taylor. November 29, 2022 (San Diego) -- On the Saturday after Thanksgiving with beautiful weather, the Guided Nature Walk at Mission Trails Regional Park wasn’t lacking for participants. A park ranger and two volunteer trail guides led Girl Scouts and their leaders, a couple with a leashed dog, and a hiker originally from Portugal. All learned about native plants, birds, and the Kumeyaay people who once inhabited the area at San Diego’s own Mission Trails Regional Park.
WHAT HAPPENED TO MICKEY GUIDRY? SAN MARCOS TEEN WENT MISSING THANKSGIVING WEEKEND NEAR OCOTILLO CAMP IN ANZA-BORREGO; WHEREABOUTS REMAIN A MYSTERY
Questions raised over early handling of case; no major search mounted for weeks after Jeep SUV found disabled 22 miles off-road in remote desert locale. February 25, 2010 (San Diego’s East County) - Grounded for stealing his stepfather's motorcycle and going joyriding November 20th in a Riverside County park, 16-year-old Mickey Guidry (also called Mike or Mikey) took his parents’ blue Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV on Thanksgiving to join friends who were camping at 5454 Split Mountain Road in Ocotillo Wells. He left camp at 3 p.m. on Friday, November 27th—and hasn’t been seen since. Now ECM has learned that this wasn't the first time the teen has gone missing. Sheriff officials are treating the case as a runaway.
REWARD OFFERED IN CASSIDY HOPWOOD CASE; FUNDRAISER SITE SET UP FOR BURIAL OF TEEN FOUND DEAD IN LA MESA
November 30, 2022 (La Mesa) -- A $1,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest in the case of Cassidy Hopwood, an El Cajon teen who went missing in February. Her body was found March 13 behind a business in the 7900 block of El Cajon Blvd. in La Mesa, but she was not identified until November.
shoplifting suspects arrested El Cajon
December 1, 2022 (Rancho San Diego) -- Deputies from the Rancho San Diego Sheriff's Station have arrested five men on suspicion of shoplifting from Kohl’s department store on Jamacha Road, gang allegations, and conspiracy to commit a crime. One suspect also faces illegal firearm charges. Error message. Support community...
SDSU SOFTBALL RELEASES 2023 SCHEDULE
The Aztecs will host four tournaments, including the Mountain West Conference tournament. The Aztecs, who have won a league-best eight Mountain West titles, are scheduled to play 12 games against teams that made last year's NCAA tournament and four conference champions. SDSU begins its season at home for the second...
SDSU MEN'S BASKETBALL: PARRISH LATE THREE DOWNS UC IRVINE 72-69
November 30, 2022 (San Diego) - Micah Parrish hit a 3-pointer from the left corner with 2.4 seconds left to give host No. 24 San Diego State a come-from-behind 72-69 win over UC Irvine on Tuesday night. Nathan Mensah scored 18 points to lead the Aztecs (5-2), who came into...
SDSU FOOTBALL: WEST HILLS ALUM JACK BROWNING NAMED MOUNTAIN WEST SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
November 29, 2022 (San Diego) - San Diego State football’s Jack Browning has been named the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year, the league announced Tuesday. An Aztec has now won the award five times (all over the last eight years), the most in the 24-year history of MW.
