Coco Jones And Q Wow The BET Soul Train Awards Crowd With Amplified Stage Performances
Rising singer and actress Courtney “Coco” Jones and blossoming R&B crooner Q took the Verizon amplified stage by storm at the 2022 BET Soul Train Awards .
Jones performed the second single from her latest EP What I Didn't Tell You entitled "ICU" in a silver gown accompanied by a live band.
The Bel-Air actress who plays a reimagined Hilary Banks, soulfully sang: “Somethin’ ’bout your hands on my body, feels better than any man I ever had/ Somethin’ ’bout the way you just get me/ I try and I don’t ’cause I can’t forget/ You’ve got a feeling, a soul, that I need in my life/ And though we may grow
I don’t know why we don’t grow apart.”
Jones, 24, also recently released the visuals to “ICU” which she says is about, “the push and pull of being in a relationship where the circumstances have changed — growing in our career and personal goals, but growing apart at the same time,” according to Revolt .
Having signed to Def Jam Records, Jones dropped What I Didn't Tell You following the release of first single "Caliber." Details on her debut album have yet to be announced.
Fellow rising R&B crooner Q also wowed the audience with his performance of latest single “Today.” As the son of Steven “Lenky” Marsden — the influential dancehall and reggae creator of the “Diwali Riddim” — Q has not only proven that musical talent runs in his family, but that he is a star in his own right.
In a grey sweater with black dress pants, the 23-year-old belted out, “Some days, the pain still stays/ Makes you feel helplessness/ Time again away from friends/ Isolation settles in/ Someday, we’ll be good, I pray/But how far away is someday?”
Q, whose name isn’t easily able to be Googled, made a name for himself in 2020 with the popular single “Take Me Where Your Heart Is” from his 2020 album The Shave Experiment . The single has already garnered over 2.3 million views on YouTube.
Check out Coco Jones and Q’s performances from the 2022 BET Soul Train Awards below.
