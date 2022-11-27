Coco Jones And Q Wow The BET Soul Train Awards Crowd With Amplified Stage Performances

Rising singer and actress Courtney “Coco” Jones and blossoming R&B crooner Q took the Verizon amplified stage by storm at the 2022 BET Soul Train Awards .

Jones performed the second single from her latest EP What I Didn’t Tell You entitled “ICU” in a silver gown accompanied by a live band.

The Bel-Air actress who plays a reimagined Hilary Banks, soulfully sang: “Somethin’ ’bout your hands on my body, feels better than any man I ever had/ Somethin’ ’bout the way you just get me/ I try and I don’t ’cause I can’t forget/ You’ve got a feeling, a soul, that I need in my life/ And though we may grow

I don’t know why we don’t grow apart.”

Coco Jones performs onstage during the 2022 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jones, 24, also recently released the visuals to “ICU” which she says is about, “the push and pull of being in a relationship where the circumstances have changed — growing in our career and personal goals, but growing apart at the same time,” according to Revolt .

Having signed to Def Jam Records, Jones dropped What I Didn’t Tell You following the release of first single “Caliber.” Details on her debut album have yet to be announced.

Fellow rising R&B crooner Q also wowed the audience with his performance of latest single “Today.” As the son of Steven “Lenky” Marsden — the influential dancehall and reggae creator of the “Diwali Riddim” — Q has not only proven that musical talent runs in his family, but that he is a star in his own right.

Q performs onstage during the 2022 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In a grey sweater with black dress pants, the 23-year-old belted out, “Some days, the pain still stays/ Makes you feel helplessness/ Time again away from friends/ Isolation settles in/ Someday, we’ll be good, I pray/But how far away is someday?”

Q, whose name isn’t easily able to be Googled, made a name for himself in 2020 with the popular single “Take Me Where Your Heart Is” from his 2020 album The Shave Experiment . The single has already garnered over 2.3 million views on YouTube.

Check out Coco Jones and Q’s performances from the 2022 BET Soul Train Awards below.