ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Former Tiger makes a call for Klubnik

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22JsFq_0jOh4xub00

A former Clemson and NFL wide receiver took to Twitter with some thoughts following the Tigers’ 31-30 loss to South Carolina on Saturday at Death Valley.

Jacoby Ford, who played at Clemson from 2006-09 and was selected by the Raiders in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft, chimed in on the Tigers’ quarterback situation.

DJ Uiagalelei completed 8 of 29 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown with one interception while also rushing for 51 yards and a score on 12 carries. The junior had just 13 passing yards after halftime.

True freshman Cade Klubnik, meanwhile, did not play.

Here’s what Ford had to say:

Don’t miss Cyber Week Deals at Dear Old Clemson’s online store.  Deals will run through midnight Monday.

  • Footballs signed by the Clemson 2022 class discounted by 30%.
  • Free Avengers unsigned poster with the purchase of a signed Avengers football
  • Free signed Myles Murphy 8 by 10 picture with the purchase of Myles Murphy signed card
  • Free 2022 class unsigned poster with purchase of signed Avengers poster
  • Free #Team 4 unsigned poster with purchase of any signed softball
  • Free unsigned Valerie Cagle card with purchase of any signed softball poster
  • Free unsigned Bakich to Omaha poster with purchase of any signed baseball

Do your part to help support Clemson student-athletes!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sWrYA_0jOh4xub00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy