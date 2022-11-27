ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the papers say – November 27

By PA Reporter
 5 days ago

Hungry politicians, “kormageddon” and an unhappy royal are splashed across the national mastheads.

One of the UK’s top doctors has said the emergency care system is collapsing with some 4,000 patients per day spending more than 12 hours in A and E, reports The Sunday Telegraph .

In a related story, figures obtained by The Independent show people suffering from mental illness are increasingly struggling to access help at every level of the NHS .

The Sunday Times quotes London Fire Brigade’s chief as saying swathes of firefighters face the sack if they are found to have bullied or been racist, misogynistic or homophobic.

The Observer says the first major trade deal signed by Britain post-Brexit has been branded a failure after new figures showed exports to Japan had actually fallen since it came into force.

The Government is considering moving refugees into hundreds of homes set aside for military veterans despite thousands of the latter group being homeless, reports the Sunday Express .

The cost-of-living crisis has not hit the House of Commons, with Daily Star Sunday saying MPs will “stuff” their faces with a five-course Christmas meal at the same price they paid in 2021.

Sunday People has Britain facing a “kormageddon” as curry restaurants close in droves due to rocketing operating costs.

Former England footballer Jill Scott is “already a winner” ahead of the I’m A Celebrity final as “offers flood in”, according to the Sunday Mirror .

And The Sun On Sunday says the Duke of York is “furious” with ministers for denying him his taxpayer-funded police guard.

The Independent

The Independent

