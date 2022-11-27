Read full article on original website
T-Bird men's basketball edges Seward County, 59-54
CONCORDIA - Home court was once again protected by the Cloud County Community College men's basketball team following a back-and-forth 40-minute battle that would lead to a 59-54 victory over Seward County Community College inside Arley Bryant Gymnasium on Wednesday. Dating back to last season, CCCC has now won their...
Watch live as Southeast of Saline basketball takes on Hesston Friday
The Hesston Swathers are coming to Southeast of Saline Friday, and if you can't make it to the games, we've got your back!. The girls play at 6 p.m. Friday and the boys at approximately 7:30 p.m. You can listen to the basketball games on KINA (910 AM or 107.5...
2022-23 Preseason Profile: Salina South girl's basketball
Following a gritty 7-14 season, the Salina South girl’s basketball team will look to continue moving the needle in the right direction, and rise above .500 for the first time since 2012-13. The Lady Cougars will be led once again by Justin Ebert, who enters his second season as...
2022-23 Preseason Profile: SES boy's basketball
On the heels of a fantastic 22-4 season that saw them take third place at state, the Southeast of Saline boys’ basketball team will return 100% of its scoring and look to run it back in 2022-23. The Trojans will once again be under the direction of head coach...
This week's 'KINA Saturday Morning' lineup
Here's the lineup for this week's KINA Saturday Morning:. 9:05 a.m. Bill Fekas discussing the Fekas Christmas Dinner. 9:30 a.m. Brenda Guiterrez discussing Salina Area Technical College. 10:05 a.m. Adrienne Allen discussing Christmas with the Salina Symphony. 10:30 a.m. Karen Couch, executive director of the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank,...
KHP reports rear-end crash in south Salina Thursday afternoon
SALINE COUNTY —Two vehicles were involved in a rear-end crash just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Salina. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Acura MDX driven by Victor Manuel Devora, 40, of Salina, was westbound on W. Magnolia Road at S. Ninth Street. The SUV rear-ended a westbound...
Downtown Salina: First Friday art shows, Saturday Holiday Art Market
The December First Friday will include two art exhibits. Subvert Studio, 116 E. Iron Avenue, is featuring the work of Matt Kline, Minneapolis, in an exhibit titled The Hello Show. The exhibit opening is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Friday in Subvert Studio. Kline's paintings consist of vibrant child-like illustrations paired...
Salina woman hospitalized after crash into power pole
JACKSON COUNTY —A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 3a.m. Tuesday in Jackson County, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Honda passenger vehicle driven by Deborah J. Dubuc Schindler, 65, Salina, was westbound on U.S. 24 at Old Lexington Road. The vehicle traveled...
City Commission discusses additional bike sharrows
At Monday's Salina City Commission work session, commissioners discussed the possibility of allowing additional bike sharrows in city limits with James Teutsch , public works director for the City of Salina. The session provided commissioners with an in-depth look at biking trends in the city, education and outreach on current biking trails, and discussion on whether the community is in favor of allowing bike sharrows.
Construction pickup parked along I-135 stolen
A construction pickup left on the side of the highway Wednesday was stolen over the holiday weekend. An employee of APAC in Hutchinson told police that he had left a white 2014 Dodge Ram 2500 along Interstate 135 near the W. Schilling Road exit Wednesday evening. When he returned on Monday, the pickup was gone, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 2
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Abell, Randall Powell; 57; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Contempt of Court; Indirect. NAME:...
Salina man arrested after bar window broken
A local man wanted in connection to a broken window at a downtown bar last week was arrested Monday at a north Salina tavern. Despite already being banned, Brandon Davis, 37, of Salina, entered The Voo, 249 N. Santa Fe Avenue, Wednesday night and was promptly told to leave, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. After leaving the bar, Davis allegedly broke a front window at the establishment.
Sunrise Presbyterian announces December commodities date
The next commodities distribution for Saline County residents is scheduled for Dec. 21. The drive-through distribution is scheduled for 9-10:30 a.m. Dec. 21 at Kenwood Hall, 900 Greeley Avenue, according to information from Sunrise Presbyterian Church, the organization responsible for distributing the food. Participants need to have a Saline County...
Salina police looking for 2 who attempted to pass counterfeit $100 bills
Two people are sought in connection to a counterfeit bill case at a southwest Salina convenience store. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that on Sunday, a woman entered the Casey's General Store at 725 W. Schilling Road and purchased just under $9 worth of food items with a $100 bill. The clerk checked the bill with a counterfeit identification pen, but it didn't show as being counterfeit. Sunflower Bank later identified the bill as being counterfeit, Forrester said.
Magic of 'The Nutcracker' returns to Salina Dec. 10-11
More than 70 local and area youth dancers have been twirling, kicking and leaping nearly every weekend since September to present a memorable holiday gift to the Salina community. These dancers, accompanied by a live symphonic orchestra, are preparing to perform the classic holiday-themed ballet The Nutcracker. Whether playing dancing...
Girl allegedly threatened; Salina man cited
A Salina man was cited for disorderly conduct after he allegedly threatened a girl running an errand Thursday. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that at her mother's request, an 11-year-old girl was delivering an item to her grandmother's house a few blocks away. When she was in...
Saline County: Help challenge the accuracy of wireless service maps
Saline County is aware that many residents struggle with their internet connection, and now we have the chance to do something about it!. The Federal Communications Commission has a new map to show where internet service is and is not available across the country, we need your help to ensure its accuracy.
Attempted seatbelt enforcement stop leads to arrest of 2 Salinans
A seatbelt enforcement stop that turned into a pursuit ended with the arrests of two people from Salina Wednesday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that an officer conducting seatbelt enforcement in the 1200 block of W. Crawford Street noticed a driver in a Ford Fiesta who was not buckled up. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The car pulled into a parking lot, but then rapidly accelerated north on S. Broadway Boulevard, reaching 60 mph, Forrester said.
Police: Man reported loss of $25K in Bitcoin scam
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged scam. On Wednesday, officers filed a report for theft by deception in the 3800 block of Marlatt Ave. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Dept. activity report. A 51-year-old man reported he was scammed by a fake Metallica...
No narcotics found during lockdown drill in Minneapolis
From the Minneapolis Police Department, Kansas Facebook page:. Today at Minneapolis High School a lockdown drill was held. During the drill Minneapolis Police Department, Kansas, Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, Salina Police Department, Saline County Sheriff's Office, and Riley County Police K9 officer's assisted with sniffing the parking lot and the school for any illegal narcotics. There were no narcotics located in vehicles or the areas outside the classrooms.
