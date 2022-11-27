LINDSBORG - If you're looking for something to do Saturday morning, check out the Snowflake Parade in Lindsborg. "'A small parade in a small town that welcomes families and lighthearted fun' is a great description of the Snowflake Parade! Don't just come and watch, plan to be part of the fun. All snowflakes, Christmas bells, snowmen, reindeer, tomtes and ugly sweater-wearers welcome!" the Lindsborg Convention & Visitors Bureau noted in its December Posten.

LINDSBORG, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO