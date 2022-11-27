ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcpherson, KS

T-Bird men's basketball edges Seward County, 59-54

CONCORDIA - Home court was once again protected by the Cloud County Community College men's basketball team following a back-and-forth 40-minute battle that would lead to a 59-54 victory over Seward County Community College inside Arley Bryant Gymnasium on Wednesday. Dating back to last season, CCCC has now won their...
SEWARD COUNTY, KS
Cloud County women's basketball remains perfect in KJCCC

CONCORDIA - Breaking a 37-37 tie with a made field goal midway through the third quarter, the Cloud County Community College women's basketball team would carry a two-point lead into the final quarter of action and lead the rest of the way in a 62-55 home victory over Seward County Community College inside Arley Bryant Gymnasium on Wednesday.
SEWARD COUNTY, KS
2022-23 Preseason Profile: SES boy's basketball

On the heels of a fantastic 22-4 season that saw them take third place at state, the Southeast of Saline boys’ basketball team will return 100% of its scoring and look to run it back in 2022-23. The Trojans will once again be under the direction of head coach...
SALINA, KS
Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Jeff Ryser!

Congratulations to Jeff Ryser of Salina, the Week 12 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Jeff, who scored 14 of 16 points, wins $100. Although the season is underway, you still have time to win!. Sign up today to make your picks for a chance to win great...
SALINA, KS
This week's 'KINA Saturday Morning' lineup

Here's the lineup for this week's KINA Saturday Morning:. 9:05 a.m. Bill Fekas discussing the Fekas Christmas Dinner. 9:30 a.m. Brenda Guiterrez discussing Salina Area Technical College. 10:05 a.m. Adrienne Allen discussing Christmas with the Salina Symphony. 10:30 a.m. Karen Couch, executive director of the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank,...
SALINA, KS
Salina woman hospitalized after crash into power pole

JACKSON COUNTY —A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 3a.m. Tuesday in Jackson County, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Honda passenger vehicle driven by Deborah J. Dubuc Schindler, 65, Salina, was westbound on U.S. 24 at Old Lexington Road. The vehicle traveled...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
City Commission discusses additional bike sharrows

At Monday's Salina City Commission work session, commissioners discussed the possibility of allowing additional bike sharrows in city limits with James Teutsch , public works director for the City of Salina. The session provided commissioners with an in-depth look at biking trends in the city, education and outreach on current biking trails, and discussion on whether the community is in favor of allowing bike sharrows.
SALINA, KS
Construction pickup parked along I-135 stolen

A construction pickup left on the side of the highway Wednesday was stolen over the holiday weekend. An employee of APAC in Hutchinson told police that he had left a white 2014 Dodge Ram 2500 along Interstate 135 near the W. Schilling Road exit Wednesday evening. When he returned on Monday, the pickup was gone, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Downtown Salina: First Friday art shows, Saturday Holiday Art Market

The December First Friday will include two art exhibits. Subvert Studio, 116 E. Iron Avenue, is featuring the work of Matt Kline, Minneapolis, in an exhibit titled The Hello Show. The exhibit opening is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Friday in Subvert Studio. Kline's paintings consist of vibrant child-like illustrations paired...
SALINA, KS
Suspect in Kan. girl's abduction remains in Oklahoma jail

SEDGWICK COUNTY—A suspect captured after the abduction of a 6-year-old Kansas girl is awaiting extradition to Kansas. Just before 7p.m. p.m. Nov. 20, police responded to the 2300 block of N. Amidon in Wichita for an auto theft, kidnapping in a liquor store parking lot, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
WICHITA, KS
North Newton native nominated to be U.S. Attorney in Kansas

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that will nominate a former Jackson County, Missouri, prosecuting attorney to be the next U.S. Attorney for Kansas. Kate Brubacher, a native of North Newton, Kansas, worked in the Jackson County prosecutor's office from from 2016 to August 2022, where she prosecuted homicide cases, helped with a federally-funded restorative justice program and worked on efforts to reduce gun violence.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
Lindsborg Snowflake Parade, Trinity UMC pulled pork lunch Saturday

LINDSBORG - If you're looking for something to do Saturday morning, check out the Snowflake Parade in Lindsborg. "'A small parade in a small town that welcomes families and lighthearted fun' is a great description of the Snowflake Parade! Don't just come and watch, plan to be part of the fun. All snowflakes, Christmas bells, snowmen, reindeer, tomtes and ugly sweater-wearers welcome!" the Lindsborg Convention & Visitors Bureau noted in its December Posten.
LINDSBORG, KS
Abilene residents compete for Cowtown Christmas Light Showdown grand prize

ABILENE - If you love Griswold-style holiday decorations, you won’t want to miss the 2nd annual Cowtown Christmas Light Showdown Saturday in Abilene. “I love looking at Christmas lights,” said Cory Frey, contest organizer. “My goal is for the displays to draw thousands of people to Abilene and for residents to gather and go from house to house admiring the lights and decorations.”
ABILENE, KS
Salina man arrested after bar window broken

A local man wanted in connection to a broken window at a downtown bar last week was arrested Monday at a north Salina tavern. Despite already being banned, Brandon Davis, 37, of Salina, entered The Voo, 249 N. Santa Fe Avenue, Wednesday night and was promptly told to leave, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. After leaving the bar, Davis allegedly broke a front window at the establishment.
SALINA, KS
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 1

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Deleon, Alberto Alexander; 41; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Lang, Jessica...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
