T-Bird men's basketball edges Seward County, 59-54
CONCORDIA - Home court was once again protected by the Cloud County Community College men's basketball team following a back-and-forth 40-minute battle that would lead to a 59-54 victory over Seward County Community College inside Arley Bryant Gymnasium on Wednesday. Dating back to last season, CCCC has now won their...
Cloud County women's basketball remains perfect in KJCCC
CONCORDIA - Breaking a 37-37 tie with a made field goal midway through the third quarter, the Cloud County Community College women's basketball team would carry a two-point lead into the final quarter of action and lead the rest of the way in a 62-55 home victory over Seward County Community College inside Arley Bryant Gymnasium on Wednesday.
2022-23 Preseason Profile: Salina South girl's basketball
Following a gritty 7-14 season, the Salina South girl’s basketball team will look to continue moving the needle in the right direction, and rise above .500 for the first time since 2012-13. The Lady Cougars will be led once again by Justin Ebert, who enters his second season as...
2022-23 Preseason Profile: SES boy's basketball
On the heels of a fantastic 22-4 season that saw them take third place at state, the Southeast of Saline boys’ basketball team will return 100% of its scoring and look to run it back in 2022-23. The Trojans will once again be under the direction of head coach...
Missouri rallies late to force OT, beats Wichita St. 88-84
WICHITA (AP) — Noah Carter scored 20 points, D'Moi Hodge added 19 and undefeated Missouri rallied late to force overtime and then never trailed in the extra period to beat Wichita State 88-84 on Tuesday night for its eighth straight win. Carter had four points as Missouri scored the...
Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Jeff Ryser!
Congratulations to Jeff Ryser of Salina, the Week 12 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Jeff, who scored 14 of 16 points, wins $100. Although the season is underway, you still have time to win!. Sign up today to make your picks for a chance to win great...
This week's 'KINA Saturday Morning' lineup
Here's the lineup for this week's KINA Saturday Morning:. 9:05 a.m. Bill Fekas discussing the Fekas Christmas Dinner. 9:30 a.m. Brenda Guiterrez discussing Salina Area Technical College. 10:05 a.m. Adrienne Allen discussing Christmas with the Salina Symphony. 10:30 a.m. Karen Couch, executive director of the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank,...
KHP reports rear-end crash in south Salina Thursday afternoon
SALINE COUNTY —Two vehicles were involved in a rear-end crash just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Salina. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Acura MDX driven by Victor Manuel Devora, 40, of Salina, was westbound on W. Magnolia Road at S. Ninth Street. The SUV rear-ended a westbound...
Salina woman hospitalized after crash into power pole
JACKSON COUNTY —A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 3a.m. Tuesday in Jackson County, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Honda passenger vehicle driven by Deborah J. Dubuc Schindler, 65, Salina, was westbound on U.S. 24 at Old Lexington Road. The vehicle traveled...
Small earthquake shakes part of southern Saline County Tuesday
ASSARIA - A minor earthquake shook part of southern Saline County early this morning. A 2.6 magnitude quake struck at 5:35 a.m. Tuesday southeast of Assaria, according to the Kansas Geological Survey. The earthquake was centered just northwest of the S. Holmes Road/E. Hedberg Road intersection.
City Commission discusses additional bike sharrows
At Monday's Salina City Commission work session, commissioners discussed the possibility of allowing additional bike sharrows in city limits with James Teutsch , public works director for the City of Salina. The session provided commissioners with an in-depth look at biking trends in the city, education and outreach on current biking trails, and discussion on whether the community is in favor of allowing bike sharrows.
Construction pickup parked along I-135 stolen
A construction pickup left on the side of the highway Wednesday was stolen over the holiday weekend. An employee of APAC in Hutchinson told police that he had left a white 2014 Dodge Ram 2500 along Interstate 135 near the W. Schilling Road exit Wednesday evening. When he returned on Monday, the pickup was gone, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Downtown Salina: First Friday art shows, Saturday Holiday Art Market
The December First Friday will include two art exhibits. Subvert Studio, 116 E. Iron Avenue, is featuring the work of Matt Kline, Minneapolis, in an exhibit titled The Hello Show. The exhibit opening is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Friday in Subvert Studio. Kline's paintings consist of vibrant child-like illustrations paired...
Suspect in Kan. girl's abduction remains in Oklahoma jail
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A suspect captured after the abduction of a 6-year-old Kansas girl is awaiting extradition to Kansas. Just before 7p.m. p.m. Nov. 20, police responded to the 2300 block of N. Amidon in Wichita for an auto theft, kidnapping in a liquor store parking lot, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
North Newton native nominated to be U.S. Attorney in Kansas
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that will nominate a former Jackson County, Missouri, prosecuting attorney to be the next U.S. Attorney for Kansas. Kate Brubacher, a native of North Newton, Kansas, worked in the Jackson County prosecutor's office from from 2016 to August 2022, where she prosecuted homicide cases, helped with a federally-funded restorative justice program and worked on efforts to reduce gun violence.
Lindsborg Snowflake Parade, Trinity UMC pulled pork lunch Saturday
LINDSBORG - If you're looking for something to do Saturday morning, check out the Snowflake Parade in Lindsborg. "'A small parade in a small town that welcomes families and lighthearted fun' is a great description of the Snowflake Parade! Don't just come and watch, plan to be part of the fun. All snowflakes, Christmas bells, snowmen, reindeer, tomtes and ugly sweater-wearers welcome!" the Lindsborg Convention & Visitors Bureau noted in its December Posten.
Abilene residents compete for Cowtown Christmas Light Showdown grand prize
ABILENE - If you love Griswold-style holiday decorations, you won’t want to miss the 2nd annual Cowtown Christmas Light Showdown Saturday in Abilene. “I love looking at Christmas lights,” said Cory Frey, contest organizer. “My goal is for the displays to draw thousands of people to Abilene and for residents to gather and go from house to house admiring the lights and decorations.”
Salina man arrested after bar window broken
A local man wanted in connection to a broken window at a downtown bar last week was arrested Monday at a north Salina tavern. Despite already being banned, Brandon Davis, 37, of Salina, entered The Voo, 249 N. Santa Fe Avenue, Wednesday night and was promptly told to leave, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. After leaving the bar, Davis allegedly broke a front window at the establishment.
Great Bend zoo wants to build ‘flight cage’ for rehabilitation program
Along with a free zoo that features grizzly bears, lions, alligators, cougars and so many more animals, Great Bend Brit Spaugh Zoo also provides a raptor rehabilitation program for injured birds. The zoo staff nurses anywhere between 40-70 birds of prey each year. Before staff releases the birds back into...
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 1
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Deleon, Alberto Alexander; 41; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Lang, Jessica...
