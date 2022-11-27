BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Friends say a woman found dead along with her children, husband, and mother-in-law in Buffalo Grove this week had been living in fear.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Thursday night, we also learned about a restraining order, and financial trouble.Police were called Wednesday to the home in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace, near Port Clinton Road, for a wellbeing check on a woman. When officers arrived, they were unable to make contact with anyone inside and forced their way in – only to find five people dead from an apparent quadruple murder suicide.On Thursday,...

BUFFALO GROVE, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO