Herschel Walker addresses horrible new controversy
In order to represent a state as a Senator, you have to be a resident of that state. And that might be a problem for Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker as he faces incumbent Raphael Warnock in a critical run-off election for Georgia senate to close out an extremely combative election in the 2022 midterms. Walker wants to represent Georgia in the Senate, but it’s recently been revealed that Walker might not even live in Georgia – though he’s denying that claim.
Bucs linebacker Devin White named NFLPA Community MVP for Week 13
TAMPA — Bucs inside linebacker Devin White has capped arguably the most turbulent month of his professional life by being named the National Football League Players Association’s Community MVP for Week 13. White was recognized for providing 500 turkeys to families in his native Louisiana and distributing 45...
