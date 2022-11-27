ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Frontier Airlines cuts cord on over the phone customer service

WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JvsrM_0jOh2CeY00

Frontier Airlines, the low-cost carrier known for no frills flights, has decided to cut customer service over the phone.

In a policy that started last week, the airline says it has transitioned to fully digital communications.

That means customers who need help must deal with an online chatbot, the airline's social medial channels or Whatsapp.

The only way to reach a live agent is through Frontier's online chat tool, which is said to be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The discount airline claims it made the change because most of its customers prefer to communicate online because of its speed and efficiency.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy