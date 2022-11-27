Communities highlight local stores on Small Business Saturday

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Saturday, November 26, 2022 is Small Business Saturday, a day dedicated to showcasing everything local businesses have to offer.

More than thirty million small businesses took part last year in the United States. Notoriously Morbid in Beckley is one such business participating this year. The company opened in 2013.

For its employees, the day served as a reminder of their hard work over the past twelve months and allowed them to receive even more support from people in their communities.

“These are people who started in their homes and they grew from there,” said Marisa Miller, weekend manager for Morbid. “These are your friends, your family, your neighbors. They’re not people you don’t know, most of the time. They’re people you do know. Everybody knows somebody who started a small business.”

According to the National Retail Federation, over 51 million Americans took part in Small Business Saturday last year.

Many businesses like Notoriously Morbid hoped to see similar numbers this year.

