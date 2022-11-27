ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

No. 17 Michigan 76, Miami 64

MICHIGAN (8-0) Kiser 6-11 7-8 20, Williams 2-5 0-0 4, Brown 7-11 12-12 26, Nolan 2-5 0-0 6, Phelia 4-11 4-4 12, Crockett 2-2 1-2 5, Kampschroeder 1-2 0-0 3, Stuck 0-0 0-0 0, Hobbs 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-47 24-26 76. MIAMI (6-3) Harden 5-10 0-0 13, Pendande 2-4...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Oregon St. 66, Washington 65

WASHINGTON (6-2) Brooks 6-10 8-11 21, Kepnang 2-5 4-4 8, Bajema 5-13 0-0 12, Bey 1-7 0-0 2, Fuller 2-6 1-1 5, Menifield 2-4 0-0 6, Johnson 4-9 0-0 11, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 13-16 65. OREGON ST. (4-4) Rataj 3-5 2-2 8, Ryuny 5-10 1-3 14, Marial...
CORVALLIS, OR
thecomeback.com

Herschel Walker addresses horrible new controversy

In order to represent a state as a Senator, you have to be a resident of that state. And that might be a problem for Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker as he faces incumbent Raphael Warnock in a critical run-off election for Georgia senate to close out an extremely combative election in the 2022 midterms. Walker wants to represent Georgia in the Senate, but it’s recently been revealed that Walker might not even live in Georgia – though he’s denying that claim.
GEORGIA STATE
Edwards leads James Madison against Eastern Kentucky after 21-point outing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-3) at James Madison Dukes (6-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: James Madison -14; over/under is 153.5. BOTTOM LINE: James Madison plays the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after Terrence Edwards scored 21 points in James Madison's 81-79 overtime loss to the Valparaiso Beacons. The Dukes have gone 2-0 in home...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NO. 9 KANSAS 91, SETON HALL 65

Percentages: FG .438, FT .594. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Ndefo 1-1, Sanders 1-2, T.Davis 1-3, Dawes 1-6, Odukale 0-1, Richmond 0-1, Samuel 0-1, Jackson 0-2, Jam.Harris 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ndefo, Odukale). Turnovers: 16 (Richmond 7, Ndefo 5, Odukale 2, Dawes, Jackson). Steals: 4...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
Kinsey leads Marshall against Ohio after 21-point game

Ohio Bobcats (4-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (6-1) BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays the Ohio Bobcats after Taevion Kinsey scored 21 points in Marshall's 68-57 victory against the Akron Zips. The Thundering Herd have gone 5-0 in home games. Marshall averages 83.9 points and has outscored opponents by 16.8 points per...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lowell and Portland host North Dakota

North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (5-4) at Portland Pilots (6-4) BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks after Wyatt Lowell scored 20 points in Portland's 100-79 win against the Multnomah Lions. The Pilots have gone 4-1 at home. Portland averages 81.6 points while outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per...
PORTLAND, OR
NO. 21 UCLA 80, STANFORD 66

Percentages: FG .593, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Campbell 3-4, Bailey 2-2, Singleton 1-6, Jaquez 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bona, Jaquez). Turnovers: 15 (Bailey 7, Campbell 4, Bona, Clark, Etienne, Jaquez). Steals: 4 (Jaquez 3, Campbell). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. STANFORDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Angel131-22-21-1035. Ingram203-80-00-1116.
STANFORD, CA
TEXAS STATE 65, LAMAR 55

Percentages: FG .481, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Harrell 2-2, Drinnon 1-2, Davis 1-3, Dawson 1-3, Mason 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Love 4, Dawson, Gatkek, Mason). Turnovers: 9 (Drinnon 2, Harrell 2, Love 2, Davis, Mason, Sykes). Steals: 7 (Drinnon 4, Mason 2,...
SAN MARCOS, TX
Johnson leads Kansas State against Wichita State after 20-point outing

Wichita State Shockers (4-3) at Kansas State Wildcats (6-1) BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State hosts the Wichita State Shockers after Keyontae Johnson scored 20 points in Kansas State's 76-64 loss to the Butler Bulldogs. The Wildcats have gone 2-0 at home. Kansas State ranks third in the Big 12 with 17.0...
WICHITA, KS
Florida 5, Vancouver 1

Vancouver010—1 First Period_1, Florida, Tkachuk 11 (Mahura), 18:14. 2, Florida, Forsling 3 (Reinhart, Luostarinen), 18:49. 3, Florida, Lomberg 3 (Hornqvist, E.Staal), 19:13. Penalties_Gudas, FLA (Tripping), 4:24; Boeser, VAN (Interference), 13:40. Second Period_4, Florida, Bennett 6 (Verhaeghe, Tkachuk), 11:38. 5, Vancouver, Joshua 4 (Dries, Bear), 12:26. Penalties_Joshua, VAN (Hooking), 5:34;...
FLORIDA STATE
Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City set for matchup against Minnesota

Oklahoma City Thunder (9-13, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (11-11, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Gilgeous-Alexander is fifth in the league averaging 31.1 points per game. The Timberwolves are 2-1 against Northwest Division...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
PACIFIC 74, UC DAVIS 72

Percentages: FG .382, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Boone 3-5, Beard 2-4, Avdalovic 1-2, Outlaw 1-2, Denson 1-4, Ivy-Curry 1-6, Williams 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Denson). Turnovers: 11 (Beard 3, Williams 3, Blake, Boone, Denson, Martindale, Outlaw). Steals: 5 (Ivy-Curry 2, Beard, Denson,...
DAVIS, CA

