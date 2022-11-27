Read full article on original website
UK’s Online Pension Provider PensionBee Teams Up with Speakers Trust
UK’s online pension provider, PensionBee (which has reached £3 billion in assets under administration), has partnered with specialist communication charity, Speakers Trust, in order “to help unlock greater confidence in the workplace when public speaking, by utilizing essential communication techniques.”. The two organizations have “collaborated on a...
Mintos Takes More Granular Approach to Displaying Risk Scores, Should Increase Transparency
The team at Mintos are pleased to announce an improvement to how the Mintos Risk Score is displayed on the platform. Previously, they displayed Mintos Risk Scores “as whole numbers, for example, 7. But now, [they] display all Mintos Risk Scores rounded to one decimal place, such as 7.2.”
ECB: The End is Nigh for Bitcoin, “Rarely Used for Legal Transactions”
The European Central Bank (ECB) has published a blog post that predicts the demise of Bitcoin – the world’s most popular cryptocurrency. Authored by Ulrich Bindseil and Jürgen Schaaf, entitled “Bitcoin’s Last Stand,” the article claims that Bitcoin is in its “last gasp before the road to irrelevance.”
BNPL: Bread Financial, Versatile Credit to Introduce Buy Now, Pay Later to the Versatile Platform
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BFH), a “tech-forward” financial services company that provides simple, flexible payment, lending and saving solutions, announced a new relationship with Versatile Credit Inc., a provider of innovative solutions “linking bank lenders with consumers applying for credit in retail stores.”. Through Versatile Credit’s...
Fintech Adyen Empowers Accounting Platform Moneybird to Provide Financial Services
Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, announces that software as a service (SaaS) platform, Moneybird, is the latest customer “utilizing its newly launched suite of embedded financial products.”. Designed to simplify accounting processes for entrepreneurs, Moneybird facilitates bookkeeping needs “ranging from vendor...
FinTech Australia Appoints Rachel Hopping as Head of Strategic Partnerships
FinTech Australia has appointed Rachel Hopping as “its first Head of Strategic Partnerships, joining the team from share trading and superannuation Fintech Superhero.”. The new role will primarily “engage with FinTech Australia’s 400 corporate partners, which include Visa, Mastercard and AWS.” Starting in 2019, the corporate partnership program was formed “in response to demand from enterprises to improve their engagement with the fintech community.”
Temenos Looks to Boost Banking as a Service in US with Mbanq Relationship
Temenos (SIX: TEMN), a banking platform provider, has expanded its relationship with Mbanq to boost its Banking as a Service (BaaS) in the US. At the same time, Temenos has invested in Mbanq, taking a minority stake in the Fintech. Temenos did not immediately reveal the size of the equity position.
bolttech and Max Solution to Offer Insurance on the Max Me Application
Insurtech bolttech has partnered with Max Solution Service Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of PTG and the company behind Max Card, to offer insurance on the card’s Max Me application. The Max Me app will provide Max Card customers with a simple way to purchase insurance including travel, vehicle, accident...
Microfinance Firm, A Credit, from Kazakhstan Joins the PeerBerry Platform
A microfinance company, A Credit, launched by Aventus Group in the Republic of Kazakhstan in February 2022, joins the PeerBerry platform. A Credit will “offer PeerBerry investors investments in short-term loans with an 11.5% annual return.” A Credit loans offered to PeerBerry investors “include a buyback and a group guarantee.”
Decimal, an Accounting Fintech Firm, Acquires SaaS Bookkeeping Assets of KPMG Spark
Decimal, a Fintech company offering bookkeeping and accounting operations for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), announced it “has acquired the cloud-based bookkeeping service and certain other assets of KPMG Spark, owned by Big Four tax, accounting and advisory firm KPMG LLP.”. Financial terms “were not disclosed.”. The acquisition...
Credifiel, one of Mexico’s Payroll Lending Firms, Introduces Cashback Offer
Credifiel, which claims to be one of the largest Mexican payroll lending companies specializing in loans for government employees whose loan repayments are deducted directly from their salaries, has “launched a cashback offer.”. For a limited time, you can “earn a cashback for investments in Notes” for Credifiel:...
Binance Enters Japanese Market, Acquires JFSA Registered Sakura Exchange BitCoin
Binance, which claims to be the world’s “leading” blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, announced it has “acquired 100% of Sakura Exchange BitCoin (SEBC), the Japanese-registered crypto exchange service provider.”. Through this acquisition, Binance enters “the Japanese market, as a Japan Financial Services Agency (JFSA) regulated...
Clear Street Introduces Proprietary Trading System ATLAS for Securities Lending Market
The Securities Lending market is large — “with more than $2.7 trillion in assets on loan as of 2021 and revenue of $5.45 billion, an increase of 19% year over year,” according to an update shared with CI. Its major function of “facilitating lending and borrowing of...
UK’s Assetz Capital Shares Important Update Regarding the Access Accounts
Over the last year, the team at Assetz Capital have finally seen “substantial rises” in bank interest rates after well over ten years of them “languishing at near zero levels.”. Assetz Capital noted in a blog post that this has led to the Access Accounts “becoming less...
Rialto Markets Partners with Rubicon Carbon on Market Based Products for Carbon Reduction
Rialto Markets, a broker-dealer that specializes in online capital formation, has announced a partnership with Rubicon Carbon, LLC. Rialto will serve as the tech provider for the issuance of the assets. According to a note from the firm, the partners will launch market-based products for carbon reduction. Rubicon has been...
User Authentication Now a Top Strategy to Secure APIs, Axway IT Industry Survey Reveals
Axway, a provider of API management and integration software, announced new data from its inaugural 2022 Open Everything Strategy Survey Report. Polling nearly 1,000 IT leaders, architects, and developers about their digital strategies and top concerns, the survey “found nearly 40% of organizations are in the process of adopting a new hybrid approach for their IT infrastructure.”
inCruises, Brightwell to Expand Cross-Border Payment Offerings
Brightwell, an Atlanta-based global payments technology company, announced that inCruises, an “exclusive” travel membership program serving 100 million partners worldwide that gives people expanded access to travel experiences, has integrated Brightwell’s ReadyRemit* platform, “powered by Brightwell’s international payment partners, to offer cross-border payments to its international partners in over 120 countries.”
SEBA Hong Kong Opens HK Office to Establish APAC Presence
SEBA Bank AG, which claims to be a leading crypto bank in Switzerland having a suite of fully regulated banking services, officially opened its Hong Kong office for its subsidiary, SEBA (Hong Kong) Limited (SEBA Hong Kong). SEBA Bank says that it has “a strong conviction for Hong Kong to...
Credit, Real Estate Attracted More Interest As Market Conditions Worsened for Equity Investing: Pitchbook Report
As conditions continue to tighten, the public alternative asset managers “remain optimistic and feel their respective firms are in a good position to take advantage of opportunities that will present themselves over the next several quarters,” according to an update from Pitchbook. The Pitchbook report further noted that...
ChainUp’s Subsidiary Bedrock Trust Introduces Decentralized Data Storage Fund
ChainUp Group, a global blockchain technology solutions provider, announced the launch of the IPFS Infrastructure Flagship Fund I (the Fund) by its subsidiary Bedrock Trust Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based and licensed asset and wealth management firm. Bedrock Trust will “be the manager of the Fund, which enables accredited investors to...
