WDEL 1150AM
Cornell defeats Delaware 74-67
NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Greg Dolan’s 15 points helped Cornell defeat Delaware 74-67 on Thursday night. Dolan shot 5 of 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line for the Big Red (6-1). Nazir Williams shot 5 for 10, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 11 points. Max Watson was 4 of 8 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 10 points. It was the sixth win in a row for the Big Red.
WDEL 1150AM
Saint Francis (BKN) defeats Delaware State 81-73
NEW YORK (AP) — (Rob Higgins had 15 points in Saint Francis (BKN)’s 81-73 victory against Delaware State on Wednesday night. Higgins was 6 of 14 shooting, including 0 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 5 from the line for the Terriers (3-4). Di’Andre Howell-South shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 12 points. Zion Bethea recorded 11 points and was 2 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 5 for 10 from the line. Larry Moreno and Josiah Harris also had 11 each.
delawaretoday.com
These 33 Women in Business Are Industry Leaders in Delaware
Being a leader in business doesn’t always mean being a boss or CEO. These 33 top women in business—voted for by their co-workers, clients and people in the community—prove that leadership exists at all levels. By Ashley Breeding, Pam George, Dana Nichols, Natalie Orga, Andrew Sharp and...
mainlinetoday.com
Jim Gardner Prepares for Retirement After 45 Iconic Years at 6abc
On the eve of his retirement, local media icon Jim Gardner looks back on his career and his 45 years at 6abc. Jim Gardner, it seems, can’t avoid the big story—even on vacation. Amy Goldman, his wife of 25 years, slides open the patio doors and briefly steals the spotlight. “It’s a big news day,” she says. “Roe v. Wade was overturned.”
Melissa Minor-Brown: ‘I stand on the shoulders of giants’
When state Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown won election to the General Assembly in 2018, she knew right away that she wanted to be in leadership. The Democrat from New Castle got her wish this November when the House Democratic Caucus elected her majority whip, making her the first person of color in Delaware history elected to a leadership position in the ... Read More
PhillyBite
Cafe Carmela Wins Best Cheesesteak in Philadelphia Area
Philadelphia, PA - The Championship Match, Lillo’s Tomato Pies vs. Cafe Carmela. The Championship Match - Judge’s Bracket: Lillo’s Tomato Pies vs. Cafe Carmela. Cafe Carmela represents the left side of the bracket, Philadelphia and Delaware County regions. 2 of the last 3 March Cheesesteak Madness Champions came out of the Delco region. Philly is the capital of the cheesesteak world. Many cheesesteak pundits may be surprised to see Cafe Carmela representing this side of the bracket, but she had a great tournament and earned her spot in the championship match.
4 people killed in wrong-way crash on I-495 in Delaware
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Four people were killed in a head-on, wrong-way crash on Interstate 495 in Delaware Wednesday night, police say.Delaware State Police said a 2004 Ford F-150 was traveling the wrong way in the northbound lanes of I-495 near Route 13 around 11:30 p.m. The truck collided with a 2020 Toyota Tacoma in the left lane.The driver of the Ford, a 48-year-old man from Elkton, Maryland, was pronounced dead at the scene, along with the driver of the Toyota, a 41-year-old woman from Philadelphia. There were two passengers in the Toyota, and they were pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.The crash closed the highway between Interstate 95 and Route 13 overnight while the crash was investigated. The road has since reopened.
William Penn High forms student advocacy group
When William Penn High School senior Ethan Davis visits his alma mater next year, he hopes to see student-led changes driven by a group founded two weeks ago. The group, which includes Davis and nine of his schoolmates, is called the Student Voice Committee. The committee’s purpose, according to Davis, is to advocate for students and recommend policy that will ... Read More
Turnto10.com
'Privilege Checklist' given to University of Delaware freshmen students, report says
NEWARK, Del. (TND) — A mandatory course at one public university asks first-year students to evaluate privileges they receive by being white, male or cisgender. The University of Delaware (UD) requires all freshmen to pass "UNIV 101 - First Year Experience I." The seminar is designed to assist students with adjusting to college and highlights the university's "commitment" to being a community which "recognizes and appreciates diversity and difference."
South Jersey men posed as firefighters to rob homes in Delaware
NEWARK, DE – Police in Newark, Delaware, have arrested two New Jersey men and their female accomplices for a series of robberies in New Castle County. According to the Newark Police Department, Nicholas Williams and Angelo Bimbo of Mount Ephraim posed as firefighters to gain entry into several homes in New Castle County. “Newark Police Detectives have charged four suspects with their involvement in this incident,” the Newark Police Department announced on Tuesday. “After detectives reviewed surveillance footage and conducted interviews, they determined that similar incidents occurred within other police jurisdictions, including New Castle County Police and New Castle City The post South Jersey men posed as firefighters to rob homes in Delaware appeared first on Shore News Network.
Sereena Quick Becomes First Black Woman To Own Chick-fil-A Franchises In Three States
Earlier this month, Sereena Quick opened a Chick-fil-A franchise in West Philadelphia, making her the first Black woman to own Chick-fil-A franchises in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey. WPVI-TV reports the grand opening of Quick’s Philadelphia franchise has been in the works for months after she was selected to be...
WDEL 1150AM
Four dead in 495 wrong way crash
Four people are dead as the result of a wrong way crash on Wednesday night, November 30, 2022, on northbound I-495 south of the Route 13 interchange. The crash was reported in the northbound lanes of the interstate around 11:30 p.m. Delaware State police said a pick up truck, driven...
Cape Gazette
Make Plans for Holiday Events This Weekend!
If I was super-determined, I suppose I could find someone who’s a certified “Grinch” during the winter holiday season. Alas, I haven’t encountered anyone yet. Here in Lewes, where we live, the town and most of the stores put their brightly colored decorations up two weeks ago, and our restaurants and cultural attractions are brimming with people in good spirits.
NBC Philadelphia
Which Supermarket Rules Philadelphia? The Answer May Surprise You
The Philadelphia Business Journal reports grocery shoppers in the Philadelphia area are more likely than not to load their carts at one of two supermarkets: Giant or ShopRite. Sales from the two supermarket chains make up more than 56% of the local market, according to data gathered from Food World.
All lanes of Interstate 95 closed in Newark, Delaware after police chase, officer-involved shooting
Police confirm there was an officer-involved shooting during this incident, but no further details were immediately available.
WMDT.com
Delaware GOP raises concerns over reports of voting issues on Election Day
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. – The Delaware Republican Party is demanding action from state elections officials after at least 10 polling locations in New Castle County reportedly ran out of ballots on Election Day. Delaware GOP Chairwoman Jane Brady says the Republican State Committee received numerous phone calls and...
firststateupdate.com
Newark Police Tie Familiar Suspects To Fireman Impersonation Incident
Newark Police Detectives have charged four suspects with their involvement in this incident. After detectives reviewed surveillance footage and conducted interviews, they determined that similar incidents occurred within other police jurisdictions, including New Castle County Police and New Castle City Police. Detectives also determined that cash had been taken from the victim’s residence police said Tuesday.
NBC Philadelphia
Family Continues Search for Missing Delaware Teen Girl
The search continues for a Delaware teen girl who went missing nearly two months ago. Family members say Alexis Marrero, 15, of Bear, Delaware, was picked up by an unidentified man at the Christiana Mall in Newark, Delaware, back on Oct. 1 and later dropped off that night at a Walmart in Middletown, Delaware.
WDEL 1150AM
Shooting closes I-95
I-95 is closed in both directions at the Route 896 interchange due to a police shootout with a suspect involved in an incident that began in Newport around 7:30 a.m. Friday, December 2, 2022. Newport police and Delaware State troopers responded to Ayre Street to investigate a report of a...
Homestead exemption deadline for Philly homeowners is Dec. 1
The homestead exemption is a program that saves homeowners big bucks on their property tax bill. This year, City Council increased the value of the exemption so the average homeowner will save more than $1,119.
