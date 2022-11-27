Michigan luthiers find niches with handcrafted dulcimers, ukuleles, guitars

Musicians rightfully get the credit for the music they create on their instruments.

But what about the instruments themselves? Where do they come from? What makes them special?

For three Michigan-based luthiers, who handcraft stringed instruments, the magic comes in the individual attention they're able to pour into each creation.

"Each one is kind of an adventure and every one is different," said luthier Doug Berch of Haslett.

'I like the freedom of making what I want'

Berch, a folk musician and dulcimer luthier, has been performing, teaching, and making handcrafted mountain or Appalachian dulcimers since the mid-1970s.

The 64-year-old is renowned in the folk music world for his mastery of these three- to eight-string wooden instruments usually played from a player's lap.

In 1983, he took first-place in the National Hammer Dulcimer and National Mountain Dulcimer Championships in Winfield, Kansas. He traveled the country performing at various folk music and dulcimer festivals throughout the 1980s. He’s made four solo albums (two records and two cassettes), and has accompanied dozens of musicians on their work. He did a 10-year stint teaching at Swallow Hill Music in Denver and spent 12 years working at Elderly Instruments in Lansing.

"It was difficult finding instruments that suited me, so I began making them,” he says about his foray into the instrument-making business making custom dulcimers at his home in Haslett. ”I like the freedom of making what I want.”

Each creation takes time.

“The ways I tend to work are the least productive methods possible,” he jokes. “I do mostly hand tool work and have a kind of free form way of building them.

"If I tend to get into a production-ish kind of mode, I realize this isn’t me. There’s something about working on two or three instruments at a time and focusing intently on trying new things to see how it unfolds.”

Berch said the finishing touches take about three times longer than the build itself.

“In the Western world, people want something that’s handmade but want it to look like it came from IKEA,” he said. "I’m hyper-neurotic weighing and balancing the hyper-neurotic aspect of that. A manufactured instrument can be beautifully designed and appear flawless, but when I see that it’s designed around a CNC machine, there’s a certain soul missing.”

Berch said he's made more than 200 dulcimers to date − and there’s a piece of his soul in every instrument.

“Every now and then I’ll say ‘I don’t want to sell this one,’ but it’s what I do for a living now and I’ve come to realize I can’t keep them all."

'I ... wanted to spread my love for ukuleles around'

Dave Birney of Mason loves music. And he loves wood.

Birney, 71, loves traveling to music festivals and loves late night jam circles around bonfires with family and friends.

The tradition of folk music runs about 50 years deep for Birney and his family.

As a man who's done things his own way most of his life, he closed up his roofing business after 31 years and has spent the past 10 building ukuleles. What started as a passion has become a business for him.

“I really enjoy working with wood and wanted to spread my love for ukuleles around to others," he said.

“ I started giving them away, but not everyone wanted them either,” Birney joked.

He makes concert, tenor, baritone, and pineapple concert ukuleles in the the workshop behind his home in Mason.

He said he's learned through trial and error, and each one he creates is better than the last.

His passion for instrument making has led him as far away as Hawaii where he “mixes business with pleasure.” He was able to visit several famous ukulele luthiers' shops and also searched for chunks of wood from which to make his ukuleles.

He said he's made about 250 ukuleles. In the summertime, he loads up his camper van and trailer and sells his wares at music festivals throughout the state. If he's not at his booth, he’s most likely hosting a jam session at his campsite.

'I love that I can spend all the time in the world on a piece'

Wesley Hood , 48, of Okemos has lived many places and worked a lot of different jobs. He’s busked on the street corners in New Orleans, worked clubs in Austin, Texas, and he started a pedicab business in California with his wife, Allene.

The two traveled from town to town somewhat like modern-day gypsies for most of their adult lives. They moved back to the Midwest to be closer to family after the birth of their daughter. Hood wasn’t sure what he was going to do for a living. He had back problems and had limited options.

The price of a $90 nut needed to repair his own guitar is one of the reasons he got into the business. “It was ridiculous. "

Hood specializes in building new resonator guitars, which have metal cones in the bodies that resonate like speakers.

He also has a penchant for taking an old guitar and turning it into something completely different.

Hood's made a quiet splash in the blues world with his resonator guitars and has developed somewhat of a small cult following. His Steel Belly Guitars can range from $500 to several thousands of dollars.

Hood didn’t really intend to turn guitar crafting into a career, but he’s good at it. He also fiddles around making other instruments like one-man band kits.

“In the normal world, people have deadlines," he said. "I love that I can spend all the time in the world on a piece to make it absolutely perfect. To do something from start to finish ... and it’s all my own, that’s what I dig about this work."

