KDRV
Medford man died in I-5 pedestrian-auto collision near Barnett Road
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Medford man is dead today as a pedestrian hit by a truck along Interstate 5 in Medford. Oregon State Police (OSP) report today that 39-year-old Gabriel Escobar died last night after 7pm near mile post 27 in South Medford. That location is near the I-5 interchange...
kptv.com
Head-on crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash between two cars on Highway 26 left a man dead and a woman injured Tuesday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers responded to the crash near milepost 54 at about 3:15 p.m. A 2000 Hyundai Sonata was driving the wrong way on the westbound side of Highway 26 when it crashed into a Toyota Rav4 head-on.
KDRV
Man wanted in connection to shooting incident at Josephine County fairgrounds
Grants Pass, Ore. -- Grants Pass Police Detectives are looking to question Jesus "Chuy" Morales-Martinez for his alleged involvement in a shooting incident at the Josephine County fairgrounds last week. Morales-Martinez is 42 years old. On Saturday before midnight, Grants Pass Police Officers responded to the Josephine County Fairgrounds for...
KTVL
Traffic Alert: SR 89 closed in Siskiyou County due to weather
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Caltrans says State Route 89 is closed approximately four miles north of the Shasta-Siskiyou County line due to winter weather conditions. You can check road conditions here.
krcrtv.com
Driver sustains fatal injuries in rollover crash near Mount Shasta
SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Over the weekend, a 23-year-old man sustained fatal injuries following a rollover crash near Mount Shasta. According to officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP), at around 2 a.m., the 23-year-old was driving his 2012 Ford Fiesta south on Interstate 5, south of Mott Road, when he drifted into the center median and flipped multiple times.
KDRV
Josephine County Sheriff needs help finding missing man
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man, and it's looking for public help finding him. It says today Travis James Damon is a six-feet-tall caucasian weighing 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. The Sheriff's office says Damon was last seen...
kptv.com
Shoplifter hit by truck while running
KDRV
Caltrans screening for tire chains at Fawndale for Northbound I-5 travel
REDDING, Cal. -- Northbound traffic on Interstate 5 for Northern California is facing a tire chain screening checkpoint at Fawndale, ten miles north of Redding. It is just one of the travel restrictions underway in Northern California today. Caltrans says State Route 89 closed this morning approximately four miles north...
oregontoday.net
Death Investigation Douglas Co., Dec. 1
The Oregon State Police is asking for public assistance with a death investigation that occurred on November 30, 2021. OSP is hoping with the 1st anniversary of this incident that someone will come forward with new information. On November 30, 2021, at approximately 1:00 P.M., Larry Mell was traveling westbound in his red 2003 Dodge Ram truck on Hwy 38 near Putnam Valley Rd, just west of Drain, Oregon, when he was shot. Mr. Mell later died as a result of his injuries. The Oregon State Police’s preliminary investigation suggests this incident appears to be accidental. Mr. Mell was 72 at the time of his death. He had 8 children, several grandchildren, and a great-grandchild. Mr. Mell’s family described him as a Navy veteran who served in the Vietnam War. Mr. Mell loved fishing and crabbing and is greatly missed. Mr. Mell’s family said he was a strong survivor who had overcome heart surgery, a brain injury, and cancer. The Oregon State Police along with Mr. Mell’s family is requesting if anyone was shooting or who knows of someone who was shooting in the area of Hwy 38 and Putnam Valley Rd on November 30, 2021, call us. Help provide some closure to this family who is desperately seeking answers to what happened. If you think you might have some information on this incident, we urge you to call the Oregon State Police at 800-442-2068 or *OSP from your mobile phone. Reference case # SP21-335049.
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Jackson Co., Dec. 1
On Tuesday, November 29th, at approximately 7:11 PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a reported vehicle versus pedestrian collision on Interstate 5, near mile post 27, in Jackson County. The preliminary investigation indicated Gabriel Escobar (39), of Medford, had recently fled on foot from a nearby Fred Meyer after allegedly shoplifting. Escobar attempted to run across the freeway when he was struck and killed by a commercial motor vehicle traveling northbound in the slow lane. The slow lane was closed for approximately 3 hours while the crash investigation was conducted. OSP was assisted by the Jackson County STAR Team, Medford PD, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and ODOT.
23-Year-Old Man Dies After Rollover Crash Near Mount Shasta (Siskiyou County, CA)
kptv.com
Shots fired after armed robbery of market in Grants Pass
GRANTS PASS Ore. (KPTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help to identify an armed suspect who fired shots outside a Grants Pass business after robbing the store at gunpoint. The robbery happened at the Town & Country Market on Williams Highway on Nov. 25 around 8:50 p.m.,...
KDRV
Grants Pass Police looking for robbery suspect who was caught on surveillance video
GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Grants Pass Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a robbery. Today, the Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) released still images from surveillance video at the Town & Country Market on Williams Highway. Police say that the...
KTVL
Winter weather closes I-5 near California/Oregon border
SOUTHERN OREGON — Caltrans District 2 says Northbound Interstate 5 is closed just north of the California/Oregon border due to weather conditions. To find out current road conditions in Southern Oregon, go to tripcheck.com.
KDRV
Medford Police confirm shot fired at movie theater, case under investigation
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford police say today they are investigating a report of a shot fired at Tinseltown theater. They say the gunshot hit a person in the leg, and they say it was self inflicted. Medford Police Department (MPD) says today it will refer the case to the District...
KDRV
Winter safety tips with Jackson County Search and Rescue
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – From hikers to hunters, Jackson County Search and Rescue is urging Oregonians to practice winter safety once the snow falls. If you’re making a trip up to the mountains or into the woods, SAR says it’s vital that you let someone else know exactly when and where you’re going, as well as what time you plan on coming home.
Chronicle
Man Accused of Poaching Trophy Bull Elk, Plus 12 Other Deer and Elk in Oregon
A Pendleton, Ore., man has been indicted for unlawfully killing 13 elk and deer, one of them a trophy bull elk, in Umatilla County across the state line from the Tri-Cities. Walker Dean Erickson, 28, has been indicted on 22 counts, with other allegations including wasting game meat, trespassing, tampering with evidence and hunting from a vehicle.
KTVL
Detectives Investigating Rural Jacksonville Homicide
Ruch, ORE. — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies responded to a report of a shooting last night at 7:24 p.m. at the 2300 block of Little Applegate Road outside Jacksonville. When deputies arrived the male victim was deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Witnesses named a possible suspect but the case remains under investigation. Victim identification is pending next of kin notification.
klcc.org
After more than two decades, Hwy 20 to lose its ‘safety corridor’ designation
Crash rates along U.S. Highway 20 in Lincoln County have fallen enough that ODOT has decided to remove the “safety corridor” designation. In a so-called “safety corridor,” traffic patrols are increased and fines are doubled. It’s a targeted approach to reducing traffic crashes on troublesome stretches of highway.
KTVL
Three Rivers Medical Center put on lockdown after suspect shoots gun at fairgrounds
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — Officers with the Grants Pass Police Department and Oregon State Troopers responded to a report of a man firing a gun at the Josephine County Fairgrounds around midnight. While officers searched the area for the man, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center which is across Highway 199 from the fairgrounds, was placed on lockdown.
